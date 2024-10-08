Announcing the Global Voices Summit 2024: Join us in Kathmandu, Nepal on December 6-7!

We're excited to announce that the 2024 edition of the Global Voices Summit will take place on December 6-7 in Kathmandu, Nepal at the Hotel Yak & Yeti.

Our ninth Summit takes us to one of the oldest continuously inhabited places in the world, a vibrant city with a multi-ethnic population and a rich heritage of art and architecture. In Kathmandu, we’ll convene journalists, translators, activists, technologists, policymakers, development experts and others from around the world to discuss digital media, knowledge and activism from a Global Majority perspective.

Like all Global Voices Summits, the 2024 edition will be a unique opportunity for learning and sharing with an international community of folks who are as diverse as they are dynamic.

Throughout two days of conversation and workshops, we will analyze issues related to free expression, language diversity and the conditions that help or hinder both. We will examine threats like transnational repression and digital authoritarianism, explore open knowledge initiatives in a fragmenting internet, and hear from the Third Pole about lessons learned in media making, political activism and environmental justice.

Supporters and funders include the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, Nepali Times, Accountability Lab, CMR Nepal Journalism Academy and others. Register today to save your spot, and stay tuned for more information on the program!