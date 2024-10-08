AI revolution: The next frontier for African business

By Nila Yasmin Faisal

As Africa braces to increase its share of the burgeoning global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market projected to reach a staggering USD 15.7 trillion by 2030, African Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) must leverage innovation and AI, especially regenerative AI for scalability and sustainability.

This resounding call was made by the African Union (AU) Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry, and Minerals, Ambassador Albert Muchanga, during the 3rd annual MSMEs Forum on Wednesday, September 11, in Windhoek, Namibia.

The forum brought together over 350 entrepreneurs representing 30 nationalities from all five African regions, investors, and stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing MSMEs in Africa.

The 2024 edition of the annual event was jointly hosted with the Namibian Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Featuring workshops, masterclasses, panel discussions, and fireside chats, the forum provided insightful discussions and opportunities for African entrepreneurs to network and engage with potential investors and partners.

One of the overarching themes at the forum held under the theme “Fostering Financial Empowerment and Educational Innovation for African Startups & MSMEs” was the transformative potential of AI.

In his closing remarks, he stressed that Africa’s future lies in the growth of its MSMEs, and to thrive in a fast-changing landscape where new innovations are popping up daily, they need to harness innovations and AI technology.

AI and entrepreneurship: A symbiotic relationship

Africa currently represents 2.5 percent of the global AI market. However, according to a recent GSMA report, emerging applications of AI could boost the continent’s economic growth by USD 2.9 trillion by 2030, presenting a solid opportunity for African MSMEs.



Muchanga echoed this sentiment, citing the evolving landscape of sectors such as education, where AI is already reshaping traditional learning environments.

“The teachers as we know them are going to change; the classrooms, as we used to know them, are going to change. A child can have lessons at home through access to generative AI. So, the challenge that comes to the teacher is, how do I transform myself from being a teacher in the classroom to an entrepreneur who is a teacher facilitated by AI? And this question is for almost every profession.” Muchanga noted.

Across the continent, AI is revolutionizing different sectors. From the development of Africa’s first AI-powered ecosystem for diabetic care in Nigeria to AI-powered chatbots offering personalized fertilizer recommendations to smallholder farmers in rural Uganda, African MSMEs are adapting to AI use. However, as reported by Punch Nigeria and Clyde&Co , their efforts remain hampered by challenges such as inadequate skills, unfriendly regulatory frameworks, inadequate capital to support their growth, disproportionate internet and smartphone use across the continent, among others.

Continental strategy

Owing to this immense potential, the African Union Executive Council endorsed the Continental AI Strategy during its 45th Ordinary Session that was held in Accra, Ghana, on July 18-19, 2024, for Africa to capitalize on the growing global AI market.



The strategy provides a framework for African countries to harness the potential of AI across different sectors, including agriculture, health, education, peace and security.



Among other things, it advocates for robust training and capacity building for African youths and innovators and experts, strengthening research and innovation ecosystems, and building an AI-ready institutional and regulatory environment to ensure AI works for African people.

A declaration draft by MSMEs

Despite the enthusiasm for AI, African MSME’s continue to grapple with age-old challenges with limited access to funding being the most significant issue as noted by Clyde&Co. To address these challenges, the forum provided a design thinking workshop that resulted in a draft declaration presented by Precious Ezinne Agaecheta, Private sector development expert, at the African Union Commission's Department of Economic Development, Tourism, Trade, Industry, Mining (ETTIM). The draft declaration highlighted challenges such as gender bias, collateral requirements, lack of infrastructure, and compliance issues.

Among other things, the seven-point declaration recommended solutions like expanding the use of products as collateral, purchase order financing, forming cooperatives, giving preferential treatment to MSMEs in procurement, establishing legal frameworks for procurement, facilitating mentorship by African unicorns, and financial literacy programs.

Agaecheta revealed that by “adopting these declarations, African countries and stakeholders can unlock the full potential of MSMEs, fostering innovation, economic resilience and sustainable development across the continent.”

She reiterated the African Union’s commitment to providing solutions to the challenges identified.

“We commit to supporting these initiatives and working collaboratively to create an enabling environment where MSMEs will thrive,” she emphasized.

As the curtains drew to a close at this year’s MSME forum edition, Commissioner Muchanga challenged the entrepreneurs to have a growth mindset, which is necessary to scale their businesses. “You are the future giants of the businesses that you are running because they are not going to be permanently in the category of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. You are going to grow, and I encourage you to have that mindset.”