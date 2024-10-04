Song titled ‘Give birth to 1000 children for me’ was banned in Russia

The Russian censorship watchdog Roskomnadzor banned the song “Give Birth to 1000 for me” by the band Pornofilmy. Another track by the band, “This Will Pass,” was banned last year.

The song “Rodi mne 1000 detey” (“Give Birth to 1000 Children for Me”) was released in March 2016 on the album “Russian Dream. Part II.” It includes the following lyrics:

Give birth to 1000 children for me. Give each of them a name — soldier. Our president will send them to die — to shoot in Donbas.

The project Roskomsvoboda suggests that the decision was likely made by the Prosecutor General’s Office. The agency can block materials if it finds evidence of disrespect towards government bodies, “fake news” about the Russian army, calls for mass unrest, and other violations which are included in the new repressive laws that appeared after the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, in October last year, “Give birth to to 1000 children for me” disappeared from several Russian streaming platforms, including Yandex Music and VKontakte, although no official decision from a government agency had been published regarding it.

In October last year, Roskomnadzor added the song “This Will Pass” by Pornofilmy to the register of banned information, and before that, another track by the band, “Kill the Beggars!,” was included in the Ministry of Justice's list of extremist materials. Additionally, last year, the social network VKontakte blocked the band's page in Russia at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Всё пройдёт, точно майские грозы

Чьи-то слёзы, два пальца у рта

Как мандат охуевшего единороса

Как допрос, как усмешка мента Как лефортовские коридоры

Как Беслан, как Норд-Остовский газ

Федеральная свора бездушных майоров

Севастополь, Донецк и Луганск

Это точно пройдёт

Это точно пройдёт!

С пакетом мокрым на голове

С электрометками на руке

Моя Россия сидит в тюрьме

Но верь же мне, это пройдёт!

Какой же чёрный нам выпал век

А мне мерещится вдалеке

Живой надежды забытый свет

Так верь же мне, это точно пройдёт

Словно свастика русского мира

Как пожары в сибирских лесах

Срок для честных ребят из Пензы и Питера

Набитый детьми автозак!

Или с ящика врущая нечисть

228 и шмон в пять утра

Как ОМОНовец, храбро калечащий женщин

Как декабрь, январь и февраль

Это точно пройдёт

Это точно пройдёт!

С пакетом мокрым на голове

С электрометками на руке

Моя Россия сидит в тюрьме

Но верь же мне, это пройдёт!

Какой же чёрный нам выпал век

А мне мерещится вдалеке

Живой надежды забытый свет

Так верь же мне, это точно пройдёт

Всё пройдёт, всё проходит когда-то

Будет год, будет день, будет миг

В одиночестве в морге вчерашний диктатор

А теперь просто мёртвый старик

И с петель срежут двери в Лефортово

И Россия воспрянет от сна

Малайзийским, истерзанным, взорванным бортом

В твою ледяную избушку ворвётся весна

Это точно пройдёт!

С пакетом мокрым на голове

С электрометками на руке

Моя Россия сидит в тюрьме

Но верь же мне, это пройдёт!

Какой же чёрный нам выпал век

А мне мерещится вдалеке

Живой надежды забытый свет

Так верь же мне, это точно пройдёт Everything will pass, like May thunderstorms

Someone's tears, two fingers at the mouth

Like a mandate from a crazy United Russia member

Like an interrogation, like a cop's grin Like Lefortovo corridors

Like Beslan, like Nord-Ostov gas

Federal pack of soulless majors

Sevastopol, Donetsk and Lugansk

This will definitely pass

This will definitely pass!

With a wet bag on your head

With electric tags on your hand

My Russia is in prison

But believe me, this will pass!

What a dark century we have had

And I see it in the distance

Living hope forgotten light

So trust me, this will definitely pass

Like the swastika of the Russian world

Like fires in Siberian forests

Prison for honest guys from Penza and St. Petersburg

A paddy wagon full of children!

Or evil spirits lying from a box

228 and search at five in the morning

Like a riot policeman bravely mutilating women

Like December, January and February

This will definitely pass

This will definitely pass!

With a wet bag on your head

With electric tags on your hand

My Russia is in prison

But believe me, this will pass!

What a dark century we have had

And I see it in the distance

Living hope forgotten light

So trust me, this will definitely pass

Everything will pass, everything passes someday

There will be a year, there will be a day, there will be a moment

Alone in the morgue, yesterday's dictator

And now he's just a dead old man

And the doors to Lefortovo will be cut off their hinges

And Russia will rise from sleep

Malaysian, tormented, blown up board

Spring will burst into your icy hut

This will definitely pass!

With a wet bag on your head

With electric tags on your hand

My Russia is in prison

But believe me, this will pass!

What a dark century we have had

And I see it in the distance

Living hope forgotten light

So trust me, this will definitely pass

The band Pornofilmy takes an anti-war stance and left Russia after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The musicians organized a series of charity concerts together with rapper Face and the band Nervy in support of Ukrainians affected by the war. In September 2023, the Russian Ministry of Justice declared the lead singer of Pornofilmy, Vladimir Kotlyarov, a “foreign agent.”