Photo essay: The spirit of Navratri comes alive at Chittaranjan Park, Delhi

Maa Durga’s idol stands tall on demon Mahishasur at her feet subdued. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
In the vibrant, affluent neighborhood of Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) in Southeast Delhi, India, the soft hum of devotion blends with the rhythmic clatter of tools as artisans breathe life into sacred clay. They are crafting idols of Maa (mother) Durga, the revered Hindu goddess who symbolizes the victory of good over evil — a timeless narrative that resonates deeply in today’s complex world.
Artisans use a brush to paint the intricate details of sculptures. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
Navratri, which translates to “nine nights,” is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar. It honors Maa Durga’s triumph over the demon Mahishasura, a shape-shifting buffalo demon who represents chaos and oppression.
The towering figure of Maa Durga, unfinished and standing tall over Mahishasur. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
According to Hindu mythology, Mahishasura was blessed with a boon that made him invincible to all men, and his tyranny spread across the heavens and earth. In response, the gods combined their energies to create a powerful female warrior — Maa Durga. Riding a lion and wielding divine weapons in her multiple arms, she battled Mahishasura for nine days, ultimately slaying him on the tenth day, known as Vijayadashami, or Dussehra.
An artist meticulously gives the final touches to the idol of Demon Mahishasur. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
As Maa Durga towers over the demons she vanquishes, her idols become symbols of hope and resilience, mirroring the challenges we face globally. With wars, rising gender violence, and environmental disasters threatening communities, her triumph feels more urgent than ever.
A serene idol of Ganesh, the God of New Beginnings, Wisdom, and Luck, sits beside an artisan working on another Ganesh sculpture in the background. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
This festival is more than just a celebration of a mythological event; it’s a reflection of the ongoing battle between good and evil, not just in the cosmos but within each of us. The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to worshiping different forms of the goddess, symbolizing purity, strength, knowledge, and protection.
An artisan applies glitter to the feet of Maa Durga, adding the final touch of brilliance. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
As artisans in Chittaranjan Park work tirelessly in narrow lanes, shaping idols of Maa Durga, they capture the essence of the goddess as she prepares to defeat the demons. Every intricate detail they craft speaks of her fierce yet compassionate nature, embodying resilience and the power of the divine feminine.
A glimpse into the artist’s workspace shows an array of tools, and sculptures. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
An artisan carefully paints the vivid details of Ganesh’s idol. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
The face of the demon Mahishasur is dramatically illuminated, highlighting the sharp contours of his fierce expression. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
A newly sculpted idol of Maa Durga stands tall. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
An artisan adds the finishing touches to the swan that accompanies Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
Unfinished sculpture of Lord Kartikeya, the God of War, stands untouched in a corner, waiting for the artist’s hands to bring it to life. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
Bamboo rods support the idol of Maa Durga, ensuring her proper balance as she stands tall and majestic, awaiting further work. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
An artisan mixes vibrant colors in a bowl, preparing to paint the sculptures. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
An artist mixes mud and straw to create the perfect material for sculpting. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
A newly finished sculpture stands covered, awaiting the final touch of paint. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
A close-up of Maa Durga's face as her sculpture dries under the warm afternoon sun. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
An artisan stirs paint with focus, the colors swirling together like the stories that unfold during the Navratri festival. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
Mahishasur’s face is fully formed, with precise, fearsome expressions of rage and defiance. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
Sculptures stand in neat rows under the sun, drying in preparation for the festival. Image by photojournalist Shivansh Srivastava. Used with permission.
As the preparations unfold at Chittaranjan Park, this microcosm of devotion and creativity offers not just a glimpse into the making of sacred art, but also a reflection of our collective need for strength, resilience, and renewal.
About the Author: Shivansh Srivastava is a photojournalist based in Delhi/NCR, India. His work primarily focuses on culture, human rights, gender issues, social dynamics, climate change, and the environment.