Photo essay: The spirit of Navratri comes alive at Chittaranjan Park, Delhi

In the vibrant, affluent neighborhood of Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) in Southeast Delhi, India, the soft hum of devotion blends with the rhythmic clatter of tools as artisans breathe life into sacred clay. They are crafting idols of Maa (mother) Durga, the revered Hindu goddess who symbolizes the victory of good over evil — a timeless narrative that resonates deeply in today’s complex world.

Navratri, which translates to “nine nights,” is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar. It honors Maa Durga’s triumph over the demon Mahishasura, a shape-shifting buffalo demon who represents chaos and oppression.

According to Hindu mythology, Mahishasura was blessed with a boon that made him invincible to all men, and his tyranny spread across the heavens and earth. In response, the gods combined their energies to create a powerful female warrior — Maa Durga. Riding a lion and wielding divine weapons in her multiple arms, she battled Mahishasura for nine days, ultimately slaying him on the tenth day, known as Vijayadashami, or Dussehra.

As Maa Durga towers over the demons she vanquishes, her idols become symbols of hope and resilience, mirroring the challenges we face globally. With wars, rising gender violence, and environmental disasters threatening communities, her triumph feels more urgent than ever.

This festival is more than just a celebration of a mythological event; it’s a reflection of the ongoing battle between good and evil, not just in the cosmos but within each of us. The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to worshiping different forms of the goddess, symbolizing purity, strength, knowledge, and protection.

As artisans in Chittaranjan Park work tirelessly in narrow lanes, shaping idols of Maa Durga, they capture the essence of the goddess as she prepares to defeat the demons. Every intricate detail they craft speaks of her fierce yet compassionate nature, embodying resilience and the power of the divine feminine.

As the preparations unfold at Chittaranjan Park, this microcosm of devotion and creativity offers not just a glimpse into the making of sacred art, but also a reflection of our collective need for strength, resilience, and renewal.