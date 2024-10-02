Nepal floods: Festival joy turns to devastation amid unprecedented tragedy

As Nepal's festival season of Dashain approached, heavy and continuous rains starting on September 26 turned the celebrations into a national tragedy. Torrential rainfall across the country led to devastating floods and landslides, resulting in the deaths of at least 219 people and the displacement of over 12,000 families, with many more still missing. Even the typically flood-resilient Kathmandu Valley, the country's capital region, was heavily affected, with numerous districts impacted. The Bagmati River overflowed, destroying homes and businesses and placing severe strain on Nepal's infrastructure and economy.

User Neha Gurung shared some heartbreaking videos on X (formerly Twitter):

Some major highways were blocked by landslides, leaving people stranded and struggling to survive, while air travel was disrupted due to low visibility and domestic air travel was suspended for two days. In Eastern Nepal's Jhapa district alone, nearly 300 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in just a few days, far exceeding the expected seasonal averages. This year, the monsoon rains began earlier than anticipated, arriving in the country on June 10, three days ahead of the usual onset date of June 13. The rains also lasted significantly longer than average. These unusual weather patterns have been linked to the growing impacts of climate change, resulting in extended and heavier monsoons that left both rural and urban areas unprepared for such disasters, particularly in vulnerable countries like Nepal.

On X, user Tilak Bhusal indicates that the land grab in the riversides hampered the natural flow of the water:

The real catastrophe began when land mafias illegally encroached the riversides. I hope recovery is swift. The best time to act was 20 years ago and next best time is now. We must give rivers back their space, they owned this land long before us.#NepalFlood #climatechange pic.twitter.com/mwzxI6S1DX — Tilak Bhusal (@TilakBhusal75) September 29, 2024

The floods have brought back the discussion of the significant challenges in Nepal's urban planning and disaster preparedness strategies. The Kathmandu Valley, known for its rapid urban expansion, experienced major damage due to inadequate infrastructure and poor drainage systems, making it highly vulnerable to flooding. Environmental and infrastructure experts have repeatedly highlighted the unchecked expansion of residential areas, particularly in flood-prone regions. Numerous residential houses have been constructed in these areas without proper safety inspections. However, no substantial efforts have been made by the government or policymakers to address these challenges.

Raju Shah, a father who lost his five-year-old daughter in a flood on the morning of September 29 in Kathmandu Valley, still holds hope that she will return. He works in a small iron factory near the banks of the Nakkhu River, located in the Lalitpur district of the capital. The Nakkhu River was heavily flooded that day, and his daughter was swept away. He said to BBC Nepali, “If my daughter had been rescued in time, she could have survived.” He urges the government to help him find his daughter.

Despite government efforts to issue flood warnings and evacuate communities living near rivers such as the Bagmati and Koshi, downstream districts like Rautahat and Sarlahi remain at risk as water levels continue to rise due to the ongoing monsoon. Local volunteers, security forces, and humanitarian organizations have been mobilized to support rescue and relief operations, but the scale of the disaster has overwhelmed the country’s limited resources.

Mountaineer Nirmal Puja urged:

🆘 URGENT HELP NEEDED 🆘 Nepal has been hit by a huge flood in #Kathmandu, the @nimsdaiFNDN is already in action but we need your urgently need your help and support in donations. Donate here https://t.co/8cp0kMOZiE pic.twitter.com/KycA1Nahvn — Nirmal Purja MBE (@nimsdai) September 29, 2024

Criticism of the government’s lack of preparedness for the monsoon season has intensified as this year’s extended rains have exacerbated the country’s natural vulnerabilities. Monsoons are annual occurrences in Nepal, with multiple landslides and road accidents happening each year. However, the government's response has always been slow and neglected.

The economic crisis resulting from the disaster is equally devastating. Many areas affected by the floods are agricultural regions where livelihoods depend heavily on farming. Crops and businesses have been washed away, and livestock lost, worsening the hardships faced by rural communities that were already struggling economically. Disruptions to transportation networks have made it difficult to deliver essential goods and services to the hardest-hit areas, further compounding the challenges faced by those affected.

Health experts are now warning of an increased risk of waterborne and airborne diseases. With water sources contaminated and the living conditions of displaced people poor, hospitals are already observing a surge in infectious diseases such as cholera.

User Nirmal shared:

It was the morning of Saturday, Sept. 28, and the rain would continue for another day, causing landslides and floods in areas surrounding Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital. More than 200 people were dead in the worst flooding to hit the region in five decades. pic.twitter.com/i9w6vS5oTt — Nirmal (@Nepali) October 2, 2024

The need for systemic change has never been clearer. This devastating natural disaster highlights the vulnerability of Nepal's geography and infrastructure. As the country grieves its losses, the focus must shift toward stronger disaster preparedness, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure capable of withstanding future natural disasters.

For many families across the country, this disaster has overshadowed what should have been a time of celebration. Instead of preparing for the festivals, families are mourning the loss of loved ones, trying to reclaim their homes, and relying on emergency aid to survive. Temporary shelters have been set up in schools and public buildings, but for many displaced families, the road to recovery will be long and challenging.