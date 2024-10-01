Women in Africa’s mining industry: A documentary by Aïssatou Fofana

Mining is generally considered a gendered and male-dominated profession. However, many African women now work in this fast-growing industry.

Africa is the world’s most mineral-rich continent. More than 50 percent of the world’s minerals are found in the African subsoils. These resources attract the attention of international mining giants looking to expand into countries where mining is a significant part of the economy.

Aïssatou Fofana, an Ivorian environmental journalist, follows the story of several African women working in this industry as part of her first film documentary. This documentary presents the situation in Côte d'Ivoire and Togo. Rather than succumbing to clichés and preconceived ideas in a field often seen as only for men, the women Aïssatou Fofana interviewed and filmed shared their unique experiences.

In a WhatsApp interview with Global Voices, the filmmaker talks about her experience and reasons for pursuing these women’s stories.

Jean Sovon (JS): Why did you make a documentary on women’s involvement in Africa’s mining industry? How did you become aware of this situation?

Aïssatou Fofana (AF) : Ce film a été réalisé dans le cadre du projet final du programme de Bourse consacrée aux médias et aux créateurs de contenu de l'Union africaine. On devait faire un choix entre diverses thématiques proposées dans le cadre de la bourse et réaliser un projet. Cela pouvait être un film documentaire, un article de presse (dossier), des émissions radio, des podcast…. Mon choix s’est porté sur les femmes de ce secteur. J'avais remarqué qu'on entendait pas beaucoup parler d'elles dans les médias, alors qu'elles participent à leur niveau, au développement de socio-économie de leur pays. C'est en cela que mon choix s'est porté sur la Côte d'Ivoire et le Togo. Voilà un peu comment se situe le contexte du choix de ce sujet là.

Aïssatou Fofana (AF): I made this documentary for an African Union Media Fellowship Programme project. We had to complete our project on one of the various topics proposed under this fellowship. This project could be a documentary, a news article, a radio program, or a podcast…. I chose women working in this industry as we don’t hear much about them in the media, even though they contribute to their country’s socio-economic development. That’s why I focused on this topic in Côte d’Ivoire and Togo.

In the first part of this documentary, women from Côte d’Ivoire’s mining industry talk about their day-to-day work:

JS: What specific challenges do women face in this profession? How are they perceived by their male colleagues and the general public?

AF: Le premier défi qui me vient à l’esprit, c'est le fait d'évoluer dans un secteur qui est à majorité dominé par les hommes. Vous pouvez comprendre que c'est pas vraiment évident d'évoluer dans un tel domaine, surtout si la plupart d’entre eux ont une vision “traditionnelle” ou “patriarcale” de la femme dans la société : celle dont la place est d’emblée à la cuisine ou encore à la maison à s’occuper de son époux et de ses enfants. Cela occasionne des frictions pour celles qui s’y aventurent. Le second challenge est au niveau de la famille. Si elle est mariée et a des enfants, c'est sûr qu'il va falloir faire la part des choses et vraiment s'organiser pour pouvoir travailler convenablement pour que son travail n'empiète pas sur sa famille. C’est dans ce type de contexte qu’avoir un partenaire de vie compréhensif et ouvert tient tout son sens ! Car sinon, ce serait un problème de plus auquel il faudra faire face au quotidien. En général, les informations sont limitées sur ce milieu, en particulier celles sur les femmes qui y travaillent; d'où mon intérêt sur cette question. L’idée était de réaliser un documentaire afin de lever un coin de voile sur ce qu'elles font, les réalités qu'elles traversent, comment elles font face à ces défis et comment elles arrivent aussi à faire carrière dans ce secteur dit d’hommes.

AF: The first challenge that springs to mind is the ability to progress in a male-dominated industry. You can appreciate that it is difficult to progress in such an industry, especially when most men have a “traditional” or “patriarchal” vision of women in society, where a woman’s place is in the kitchen or at home, looking after her husband and children. This vision creates friction for women starting a new venture. The second challenge involves their family. If she is married and has children, she must strike a balance and make arrangements to ensure her work doesn’t interfere with her family life. Having an understanding and open-minded partner makes all the difference in these circumstances! Otherwise, it’s another problem she’ll have to deal with daily. Limited information exists on this industry, especially on the women working in it, which sparked my interest in this topic. I wanted to make a documentary that sheds some light on what they do, their circumstances, how they deal with these challenges, and how they build careers in this so-called male industry.

JS: What exactly do women do in this industry? Are they engineers or miners?

AF: Dans le film documentaire, les femmes interviewées exercent à différents niveaux, et selon leur domaine d’expertise au sein de leurs sociétés de mines. Dans la société de mine d’Ity en Côte d’Ivoire, Laetitia Gadegbeku Ouattara est la directrice Pays d'Endeavour Mining ; Carine Kouko est géologue de production sénior ; Kadidiatou Diarra, est géologue d’exploration junior ; et Marthe Bertine Yavo est superviseur camp et voyage. Quant aux femmes du Togo, Rosine Atafeinam Abalo est Dr en géologie et géotechnique et chargée d'investissement à Togo Invest. Dotse Akouavi Jeannette et Aladouadjo Belam, sont toutes deux sont des conductrices d’engins lourds appelés dumper.

AF: The women I interviewed in this documentary occupy various positions in their respective mining companies, depending on their areas of expertise. At Côte d’Ivoire’s La Société des Mines d’Ity (Ity Mining Company), Laetitia Gadegbeku Ouattara is Endeavour Mining’s country manager; Carine Kouko is a senior production geologist; Kadidiatou Diarra is a junior exploration geologist, and Marthe Bertine Yavo is a camp and travel manager. Regarding the women in Togo, Rosine Atafeinam Abalo is a Doctor of Geology and Geotechnics and an investment manager for Togo Invest. Dotse Akouavi Jeannette and Aladouadjo Belam both drive heavy-duty machinery known as dumpers.

In the second part of this documentary, the Togolese women Aïssatou Fofana interviewed tell their stories and the obstacles they had to overcome to break into the mining field and find professional success:

JS: Why do they do this kind of work? Is it better paid than other professions?

AF: Au cours de mes entretiens, jamais ces femmes n'ont parlé du fait que c'était un métier mieux payé que d'autres métiers ou un métier qu’elles voulaient pour pouvoir être riche, avoir beaucoup d'argent. C'est un secteur qui les a attirées et elles voulaient faire carrière là-bas. C'est cette motivation et cette passion qui a déterminé leur choix et elles ont tout fait pour intégrer ce secteur et y évoluer. Donc ce n'est pas pour des raisons financières. Est-ce que ce secteur est mieux payé que d'autres, je ne saurais le dire parce que je n'ai pas focaliser mon travail sous cet angle et je n'ai même pas eu à poser cette question. Ce qui m'intéresse, c'est le parcours, les challenges qu'elles ont traversés, comment elles ont pu relever ces défis et comment elles continuent d'évoluer dans ce secteur là malgré tous ces problèmes auxquels elles ont fait face. Elles n’ont également pas fait mention de ce que c’était un métier mal payé. Ce que je peux vous assurer, c’est qu’elles sont épanouies et heureuses de leur choix de carrière.

AF: During my interviews, these women never mentioned that this was a better-paid profession than others or one that they wanted to do to be rich and have lots of money. They were drawn to this industry and wanted to build a career in it. This motivation and passion influenced their decision, and they did everything possible to get into this industry and progress. So, it wasn’t for financial reasons. I really couldn’t say whether this industry is better paid than others as I didn’t look at it from this angle. I didn’t even ask that question. What interests me is their career path, the challenges they encountered, how they overcame them, and how they continue progressing in this industry despite their problems. They never mentioned that this was a poorly paid profession. That said, I can assure you that they are happy with their career choices.

JS: Are the mines where these women work national, foreign, or illegal? Do the women have their own unions?

JS: What are the companies’ environmental policies?

AF: Les sites miniers que j'ai visité en Côte d'Ivoire au Togo sont légalement constitués, avec le respect des consignes de sécurité pour entrer sur les sites. La société des Mines d'Ity par exemple, à un axe environnement et développement durable dans sa politique de gestion. Nous avons également pris part à un planting d’arbres lors du tournage du film.

AF: The mining sites I visited in Côte d'Ivoire and Togo are legally registered and have entry guidelines. For example, La Société des Mines d'Ity has an environmental and sustainable development component in its management policies. We also planted some trees while filming this documentary.

In this rapidly evolving and increasingly internationalized industry, African women are taking their rightful place on equal footing with men.