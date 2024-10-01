‘Libertad, Libertad, Libertad': A global outcry for Venezuela's freedom

“Libertad, libertad, libertad …” Thousands of voices echoed in a symphony of hope across cities worldwide on August 17, from Centennial Plaza in Edmonton, Canada, to Plaza Lourdes in Bogotá, Colombia, and in the streets of Venezuela. This was the “Gran Protesta por la Verdad (Great Protest for the Truth),” a global protest against the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. Though separated by thousands of miles, the protesters were united by a shared cry: freedom.

On September 28, they came together again for the “Gran Protesta Mundial por la Libertad de Venezuela (Great Global Protest for Freedom in Venezuela),” which called on people across the globe to take to the streets.

In Edmonton, the atmosphere was electric. I stood among the protesters, feeling the energy that charged the air. “There was so much love, joy, strength, and community,” I reflected afterward. Everyone, even strangers, stood together in an undeniable display of solidarity. Gisela, who came to Canada 18 years ago after Chávez’s regime dismissed 23,000 oil workers, including her, captured this sentiment perfectly: “Every corner of the world holds a little piece of Venezuela. There's an instant connection with a fellow Venezuelan, regardless of skin color, social class or lived experience.”

The same sense of community was felt in Bogotá. José, a young web designer who has lived there for over seven years, described the protest as the closest he had felt to home in a long time:

“Hearing the national anthem, the accents of my country, was incredible. We stood united with one purpose: to ensure Venezuela’s voice resonated across the world.”

In Venezuela, 25-year-old nurse Krisbel shared a powerful moment: “Seeing the elderly, even in wheelchairs, shouting ‘¡Y va a caer!’ [“He's going to fall!” referring to the fall of Nicolás Maduro] filled me with immense faith.” These moments reflect the deep connection and unity that transcend borders and generations in the fight for Venezuela’s freedom.

From July to September: An Urgent Call to Action

Since the global protests on July 28 and August 17, the fight has only gained momentum. The determination of Venezuelans, both at home and abroad, has grown stronger. The following major event, the “Gran Protesta Mundial por la Libertad de Venezuela,” took place on September 28, exactly two months after the fraudulent elections that kept Maduro in power.

In recent months, repression has only intensified. Opposition leaders María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutía have been relentlessly targeted by the regime. After refusing to attend a hearing at Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice, González fled to Spain. “I had to be free to tell the world what’s happening in Venezuela,” he said. His exile has left many Venezuelans with mixed feelings — some worry it undermines the opposition's claim to the presidency in January, while others are relieved that, at 75, González avoided imprisonment and protected his family.

Despite his exile, the fight continues, with María Corina Machado leading the resistance from within Venezuela. “Edmundo will fight from abroad with our diaspora, and I will keep fighting here with you,” she assured her supporters. For many, Machado is the enduring symbol of resistance, her presence keeping the hope of freedom alive. “We stand with María Corina until the end,” says Julia, a 67-year-old seamstress who joined the protests in Venezuela.

Héctor, who moved to Canada from northern Venezuela in 2020, highlights the crucial role the Venezuelan diaspora plays in amplifying the message of resistance: “This is a call for international organizations to grasp the scale of the systematic human rights violations in Venezuela. We must continue spreading this message tirelessly.” For Héctor, this fight is deeply personal, having lived through persecution and loss of rights in his homeland.

Voices of resistance: The fight across three continents

The global protest on August 17 was more than a political demonstration — it was a powerful act of cultural defiance and a reaffirmation of identity.

“Venezuela’s true strength lies in its people,” said Gisela in Edmonton. “I’m ready to return and do whatever it takes to rebuild my country.”

Luis, a 32-year-old systems engineer in Bogotá who left Venezuela seven years ago, shared the same hope. “I want to go back to help rebuild Venezuela, especially its economy and education,” he shared. Though unable to vote, his resolve remains unshaken, and he’s eager to contribute to his country’s rebirth.

In Venezuela, the regime’s repression has not weakened the spirit of those who remain. Julia described how despair after the fraudulent election results transformed into defiant hope during the protest: “People were overjoyed, shouting, singing, and banging pots and pans in support of María Corina.” For Julia, peaceful protest is the way forward: “As María Corina says, taking to the streets without violence is how we will reclaim our country.”

“We must keep the pressure on, inside and outside Venezuela. Only the unity of all Venezuelans can bring real transformation,” affirmed Krisbel, another protester.

Human rights and community: The fight for

freedom

At this pivotal moment in Venezuela’s history, I reflect on the universal rights we all deserve: to vote, speak freely, and protest without fear of retribution.

In Venezuela, these fundamental freedoms are increasingly under siege. As Héctor explained: “The government systematically crushes any dissenting voice.” Yet across the globe, the Venezuelan diaspora remains a powerful force, lending strength to those facing persecution at home every day.

The cry of “libertad” that reverberated on August 17 was only the beginning. With the September 28 protest, the voices of resistance, from Venezuela to the far corners of the world, are rising again. Every cry, every protest, brings us one step closer to the day when Venezuela is truly free.