From art therapy to self-discovery: An interview with Nigerian artist Bella Mfon

Mental disorders are a major health problem worldwide, with a massive unmet need for treatment. One in every eight people in the world lives with a mental disorder. In Nigeria, over 40 million people suffer various forms of mental ailment, including depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders.

Depression is one of the world’s most common mental health conditions. It is estimated that one in three women and one in five men have an episode of major depression by the age of 65.

Bella Mfon, a self-taught Nigerian artist based in Abuja, battled depression for over a decade. In 2018, she started painting during an art therapy session that “lit some type of light” within her. While acknowledging art as a huge factor in her healing process, Mfon has meticulously honed her skill to make a name for herself in the Nigerian art scene and beyond. She works primarily in acrylic and textures, and she utilizes the pouring/fluid art technique that can be seen on her Instagram account.

Global Voices interviewed Mfon via phone to find out how she advocates for mental health through her art and her unique discovery.

Pamela Ephraim (PE): Tell us how you discovered your artistic prowess?

Bella Mfon (BM): I found out I could paint in 2018. I struggled with depression for over ten years and started painting as a form of therapy. I went for a therapy session one day and was introduced to the art therapist. He suggested painting to me because I didn't want to talk. He gave me a few brushes and a canvas to create whatever came to mind; the theme of that day's class was “out of the dark.” While I was painting, he told me I was a natural for it. Painting had a comforting effect on me. It lit some type of light in me. I realized that it made me feel better without going through the traditional therapy session.

I reached out to the teacher and told him I wanted to keep painting. He directed me to buy art materials, and that was how it initially started. Subsequently, I went on Pinterest and YouTube to learn more and started recreating anything I found fascinating.

Later, I discovered the pour/fluid technique that I use today. As the name goes, pour painting, or fluid art, is a technique used to create paintings by pouring paint onto a canvas rather than meticulously painting a subject. A medium is added to thicken the paint’s consistency, making it suitable for pouring. By pouring or tipping the paint onto a surface, the colors melt together to create stunning marble and drip-like effects. With this technique, it's just me, my emotions, and colors.

PE: How do you advocate for mental health through your art? Would you recommend art therapy to others?

BM: Art has been a huge factor in my healing process. I do not know where I would've been without the gift of art. In my own little way, I try to put it out there that mental health is one of the most important aspects of our lives. Just because we live in a country that hasn’t really embraced it doesn’t mean we should shy away from it.

I try to use my art in such a way that people look at it, and they just delve inwards and try to harness their inner radiance. I want my art to be relatable, and to speak for those experiencing brokenness, loneliness and abandonment. Those who feel like they are nobody. Those who feel like they have to prove themselves to be worthy. Because I have been all of those people.

I would 100 percent recommend art therapy to anyone, if not for anything, for the fact that it gives you a voice when you can't speak for yourself. Art therapy can be a powerful tool for self-discovery and healing, and it is becoming increasingly popular in Abuja.

PE: What are the challenges of being an emerging artist in Nigeria — especially financially?

BM: One of the challenges we face is visibility, which has improved for me thanks to the exhibition I had last year at the Thought Pyramid Art Gallery. It was the first edition of the Undiscovered group exhibition. As an upcoming artist, honestly, it's good to have something on the side. In my opinion, it's a saturated industry. There are so many talented people in Nigeria, and that breakthrough doesn't happen overnight. It takes a while for some people; it could happen in a year or two years. Also, because of the state of our economy, it will be good to have a backing — something that pays the bills so that you can create from the bottom of your heart, not creating and putting pressure on art to make money for you.

PE: How many of your paintings were displayed at the first edition of the Undiscovered group exhibition and which are you particularly fond of?

BM: Five paintings. It's hard to choose, but I'll say “Transcendence” was my favorite. It means rising above. It’s a beautiful representation of who I am. I’m a resilient person, and I always find the strength to pull myself back up no matter what life throws at me.

PE: Who are your major artistic influences?

BM: Number one on my list will be Barry Yufusu. He has been a major influence on my life because he saw me before anybody else did. When I say saw me, I mean I went to him as a broken child who didn’t know what she wanted to do with her life. He advised me to stay the course and believe in myself. Barry has been a major influence on my art career because he inspires me, and I see where he started and how far he has come. Watching his journey has been satisfying, and it reminds me to stay true to myself.

Another person is Olga Soby, a Ukrainian artist in Canada. She also specializes in the pour/fluid technique, and I love how she's able to create various images just using color. I’m always on her social media page, looking for the next inspiration or the next color palette. I love her work and the platform she has created for herself.

Lastly, Iniobong Usoro. He uses architecture and contemporary art to create his paintings. I love his use of color, how he blends/shapes his background, and how his pieces evoke emotions when you see them. Whenever I see his work, it warms up something in me. It's appealing to look at.

PE: Which audience has been most receptive to your paintings?

BM: Young Nigerians on social media have been most receptive to my art. It is interesting to see that they are embracing this technique because, you know, we're used to our traditional form of art. Doing this is my own way of expressing myself, and seeing people accepting it feels good. I am hoping to get the attention of a global audience someday, but I am grateful that Nigerians are accepting my form of art.