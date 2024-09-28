See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »

How social media is fueling geopolitical tensions in the Horn of Africa

Conflict between Ethiopia, Egypt, and Somalia has found a new battleground — social media
Written byEndalkachew Chala
Posted 28 September 2024 0:15 GMT

Screenshot from the YouTube video, ‘Why Egypt and Somalia are Teaming Up Against Ethiopia‘ by TLDR News Global. Fair use.

In the Horn of Africa, where fragile political alliances and military tensions are the norm, conflict between Ethiopia, Egypt, and Somalia has found a new battleground: social media. Platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook are now key players in a digital war where misinformation is stoking nationalist fervor and increasing the risk of real-world violence.

Two major geopolitical flashpoints fuel this online conflict: Ethiopia's construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River and its recent diplomatic engagement with Somaliland, a self-declared independent region seeking international recognition. For Egypt, which relies on the Nile for its water, the dam is seen as a direct threat to its survival. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s outreach to Somaliland has sparked outrage in Somalia, which views the move as a challenge to its territorial integrity.

Screenshot from the TikTok video by Mafi Fasil. Fair use.

Though these conflicts stem from deep-rooted historical and geographic disputes, they have now reached millions through social media.

TikTok's influence

TikTok, in particular, has emerged as a stage where complex geopolitical tensions are reduced, dramatized, and frequently distorted. In a widely-shared trend, an Ethiopian user posted a video where a woman symbolically pours water from a jar marked with Ethiopia’s flag into smaller jars labeled Egypt and Sudan, representing Ethiopia’s control over the Nile. Accompanied by patriotic music, the video is a bold display of national pride, amplifying Ethiopian narratives across social media.

Egyptian TikTok users have responded in kind. In one video, two men pour water from a bowl marked with Ethiopia’s flag into glasses representing Egypt and Sudan, only to return the water to the bowl. The video ends with the placement of an explosive device on the bowl, hinting at Egypt’s frustration and alluding to the possibility of sabotage. While these videos are symbolic, the underlying tensions they reflect are very real.

Screenshot from the TikTok video by eslamyears22 Fair use.

With an ongoing information war between Egypt and Ethiopia as the backdrop, Ethiopia’s growing relationship with Somaliland has further complicated the region’s fragile dynamics. In January 2024, Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, hinting at possible recognition of its independence — a move Somalia vehemently opposed. Sensing an opportunity, Egypt reinforced its ties with Somalia through a military cooperation agreement, escalating tensions in the region.

Reports have since emerged that Egypt has supplied military equipment and personnel to Somalia.

As news of the Egypt-Somalia alliance spread, TikTok and other social media platforms were flooded with celebratory videos, many of which relied on AI-generated content and manipulated footage.

Among the most provocative was an anonymous TikTok user, operating under the handle “user74220974543408,” who gained attention for a series of incendiary posts. In one, a map of Ethiopia is shown underfoot with the Egyptian flag circulating around it, accompanied by ominous music designed to evoke a sense of threat.

Screenshot from the TikTok video by user74220974543408. Fair use.

An Egyptian Tiktok creator, @100._._6, frequently posts videos praising Egypt’s military power and celebrating its alliance with Somalia. Her content has gained significant traction in Somalia, becoming a rallying point for those who see the partnership as vital in countering Ethiopia’s regional influence. These videos have attracted hundreds of comments in Arabic, Amharic, Oromo, and English, highlighting the cross-border impact of this escalating digital conflict.

The comments sections are rife with nationalist rhetoric and flags. Ethiopian supporters boast, “Ethiopia is ready” and “We are kings in Africa,” while those bearing the Somaliland flag offer their support, referring to Ethiopians as “brothers” ready to “fight back.” Somali accounts, on the other hand, express readiness to align with Egypt and join forces against Ethiopia.

Some accounts take it a step further, advocating violence against specific communities in Somalia. In particular, accounts like @anti_qabiil2023 have targeted the Oromo community, stoking tensions by encouraging violence against them, especially given the Oromo heritage of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Even TikTok's “live match” feature — where users compete for digital gifts from followers — has been co-opted into the fray. Some users stage live “battles,” with one person representing Ethiopia and the other Egypt, urging their followers to send digital gifts as a show of support. These five-minute contests, though framed as playful, mirror deep-rooted nationalist tensions. The side with the most virtual gifts wins, turning what appears to be lighthearted interaction into a reflection of the region’s real-world political divisions.

AI and disinformation tactics

Disinformation tactics have not been confined to viral videos and memes. Egyptian and Somali actors have repurposed speeches from former global leaders to fuel regional tensions. A widely circulated video features former U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2020 comment that Egypt might “blow up” the GERD, used by Egyptian and Somali figures to stoke fears of imminent conflict.

Meanwhile, pro-Ethiopian and Somaliland actors have weaponized Trump’s past criticisms of Somali-American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, using his comments about Somalia being a “lawless” state to undermine Somalia’s government.

Screenshot from the TikTok video by mona_christ1. Fair use.

The information war has also relied on exploiting internal divisions within Ethiopia. Actors aligned with the Egyptian and Somali governments have targeted opposition groups in the Ethiopian diaspora, particularly Amhara nationalist groups, to deepen political rifts. These groups have circulated conspiracies suggesting that the Amhara community could align with Egypt and Somalia if those nations intervened against Abiy Ahmed’s government. This narrative, casting the Ethiopian government as a national security threat, has been eagerly picked up by Egyptian and Somali figures seeking to capitalize on Ethiopia’s internal discord.

Pro-Ethiopian government users on TikTok have not remained silent in this digital conflict. They have responded with content drawing on Ethiopia’s long history of resistance to foreign powers, including past conflicts with Egypt, framing the GERD as a symbol of national sovereignty. These narratives emphasize Ethiopia’s broader struggle for self-determination, casting the dam project as a point of national pride.

Further complicating the narrative, pro-Ethiopian government social media users have been highlighting Egypt’s regional rivals, such as Algeria and Morocco, in an effort to shift the discourse in Ethiopia’s favor. A recent development saw Ethiopia sign a military cooperation agreement with Morocco, adding another layer to the region's intricate web of alliances and rivalries.

One prominent TikTok account regularly publishes AI-generated propaganda glorifying Ethiopia’s military capabilities, featuring images of the Ethiopian flag and a lion accompanied by motivational music, projecting Ethiopia’s strength to crush its opponents. Another account mimics the voice of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaking in Arabic, generating thousands of comments praising his linguistic abilities and diplomatic outreach.

Cross-platform dissemination

The disinformation war has spread across platforms, with content being reposted on Facebook and X, often without proper verification. This has fueled imitation and the viral spread of memes, amplifying the reach of misinformation and escalating tensions in an already fragile political environment.

TikTok has launched its Sub-Saharan African Safety Advisory Council, modeled after Meta’s Oversight Board, though its success in curbing harmful content in this turbulent region remains to be seen.

As the gap between online disinformation and real-world conflict narrows in the Horn of Africa, the stakes in this digital war are becoming increasingly severe.

Categories

Regions
Topics
Creative Commons License
Written byEndalkachew Chala

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Sub-Saharan Africa Stories

More »

Top World Stories

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved