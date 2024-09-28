A global experience in a translation classroom: Interview with Dr. Ya-mei Chen

It’s been nearly 20 years since Lingua — the translation initiative of Global Voices (GV) — was born. Initially a passion project of Taiwanese volunteer Portnoy Zheng, who took it upon himself to translate GV stories into Chinese for his own blog, it quickly grew into a community-wide movement covering dozens of languages.

In all that time, Lingua has seen many collaborators at various levels — from established translators to beginners seeking to enrich their experiences in the field. A special case among all was Ya-mei Chen, associate professor at the National Taipei University of Technology in Taiwan, who has incorporated GV Lingua into her teaching of translation.

Interested in learning more about how this looks like in a classroom, Global Voices arranged to meet with Dr. Chen in her office. Through this conversation and several follow-up emails in between, Dr. Chen elaborates on her teaching, her passion, as well as her personal experiences working in the field. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Global Voices (GV): Could you tell us a bit about yourself and how you decided to pursue a career in the translation field?

Ya-mei Chen (YMC): My love for languages sparked it all. I’ve always been fascinated by how different cultures express themselves, which led me to study foreign literature for my bachelor’s degree and then linguistics for my master’s in Taiwan. This passion eventually took me to the University of Edinburgh for a Ph.D. in Translation Studies. Now, I teach at the National Taipei University of Technology, where I get to share my enthusiasm for translation with both undergrads and grad students. The field is ever-evolving, with new areas like news translation, online collaboration, and the impact of AI. My years working in translation agencies and translating books provide real-world insights that I bring to my teaching. What I love most about translation is how it blends literature, language, and endless learning. Each project feels like opening a new book — one day, it’s a tech manual; the next, it’s a poem. It’s always exciting. Translation also offers a unique way to see the world, revealing different interpretations based on the audience and context. This constant exploration and the reminder of diverse viewpoints fuel my passion for translation.

GV: What's your take on the role of a translator and the job they do, in today's context particularly?

YMC: Being a translator today feels like juggling in a world that’s constantly throwing new challenges our way. We're no longer just swapping words; we’re cultural bridge-builders, ensuring our translations are both linguistically and culturally accurate. The internet has changed everything. It’s great that there are so many online platforms where anyone can try translating, but it also makes quality control tricky. We’re continually trying to balance using these new tools while maintaining the high standards that come with professional experience. Then there’s all this new tech, especially AI. It’s impressive and definitely makes some parts of our job easier. But here’s the thing — it can’t replace the human touch. A machine can’t pick up on subtle cultural references or understand context like we can. So now, our job is to figure out how to work with AI, not against it. We can’t afford to sit still in this field. Languages are always changing, new technologies are constantly popping up, and we have to keep up. It’s like running on a treadmill that keeps speeding up.

GV: As an educator, how would you describe the field in Taiwan as it is now? What are the major challenges and opportunities, to name a few?

YMC: Taiwan’s translation field is vibrant and ever-evolving. Our academic programs produce translators who excel in both language skills and cultural understanding. Taiwan’s role as a hub for Asian businesses drives high demand for quality translation services, especially for companies entering the Chinese market. However, we face challenges like intense competition, a shortage of experienced translators, and slower adoption of new technologies. Despite these obstacles, the industry remains resilient. Translation agencies are investing in technology and partnering with universities to better prepare future translators. Government and private groups also promote translation culture and research, boosting Taiwan’s international profile. A significant issue is the presence of unethical practices, where some operators underpay translators and cut corners. This harms both translators’ rights and the quality of work. To address this, we need better protections, fair pay standards, and certification systems. Additionally, promoting professional translation education is crucial for gaining public appreciation of our work. Looking ahead, there are exciting opportunities. New technologies are making translation more efficient, and there’s a growing demand for specialized translators in fields like law and medicine. Taiwan’s location gives us a strong position in the global translation market, particularly for English-Chinese translations.

GV: How do you see bringing Global Voices into your classroom can benefit your students?

YMC: Bringing Global Voices into my classroom offers many benefits for my students. It provides real-world translation practice, enhances their awareness of their translation approaches, exposes them to diverse perspectives, and encourages teamwork. First, using Global Voices Lingua allows students to work on authentic translation tasks. They handle real-world demands and gain an understanding of the context in which translations occur, helping them develop practical skills they’ll use in their careers. Second, translating news articles from Global Voices Lingua encourages students to think more deeply about their work. They learn to consider their target audience, cultural nuances, and the purpose of each translation. This approach helps them make informed decisions and produce translations that are contextually appropriate. Third, Global Voices articles introduce students to various topics and viewpoints, fostering open-mindedness and cultural awareness. They read news that isn’t always covered by mainstream media, broadening their understanding and educating them about underrepresented communities. Knowing that their translations help share important stories can be highly motivating. Lastly, the crowdsourcing model of Global Voices Lingua promotes collaboration. Students receive feedback from experienced volunteers and translators, improving their skills through interaction with a global community. This collaborative learning enriches their overall experience and helps them become better translators.

GV: How do you think AI is changing the field? What are some of the suggestions you would give to your students in riding the tide?