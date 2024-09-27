Young Kenyans use technology to mobilize against Finance Bill amid disinformation surge

In June 2023, Kenyan youth took to the streets and digital spaces to protest the Finance Bill 2024, which introduced new taxes on essential goods like internet data, cooking oil, and fuel. The bill was designed to address Kenya's growing debt, but it sparked widespread opposition because of its impact on the cost of living.

With nearly 80 percent of Kenya’s population under 35, it was no surprise young people dominated the protests. Social media platforms such as TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram became crucial tools for organizing, mobilizing, and documenting opposition to the bill. Protesters used these platforms to reach wider audiences, from urban centers to rural areas.

In addition to video content, X Spaces — live audio discussions — attracted hundreds of listeners, with one session drawing over 100,000 participants. The protests’ growing visibility online eventually compelled President William Ruto to host his own X Space, engaging directly with protesters. The president faced tough questions and sought to calm the public while justifying the finance bill. This interaction underscored a shift in Kenya's political discourse, where the youth, mobilized online, could challenge and confront their leaders.

AI-driven tools became instrumental in the movement. The Corrupt Politicians GPT, a chatbot, exposed corruption cases involving Kenyan politicians, providing real-time information about those in power. Another vital tool was the Finance Bill GPT, which broke down the bill’s complicated provisions, explaining its impact on prices and the daily lives of Kenyans. Additionally, activists even leaked phone numbers of MPs, which protesters used to spam them with messages, pressuring them to withdraw support for the bill.

Activists further applied pressure by creating a website featuring a “wall of shame,” publicly naming politicians who supported the bill. This public accountability strategy galvanized further opposition, with some constituents even threatening to recall their MPs.

Digital mobilization: Hashtags and viral videos

Online engagement through hashtags played a major role in the protests. According to digital analytics firm Nendo, TikTok alone generated nearly a billion views of protest-related videos, while hashtags like #RejectFinanceBill2024, #OccupyParliament, and #RutoMustGo dominated digital discourse. X recorded over 24 million mentions of the protests, becoming the central hub for political debates and calls for action. TikTok was pivotal for sharing creative protest videos, and WhatsApp groups enabled real-time coordination, helping youth activists track police movements and share updates.

#RejectFinanceBill2024 and #OccupyParliament were used extensively, with the former first gaining traction on June 12, 2024. Protesters collaborated on TikTok videos explaining the bill, ensuring wider reach and understanding, particularly in rural areas. By June 25, the protests reached a climax when demonstrators breached parliament, further fueling online engagement. Videos showing protestors storming government buildings and protests in major cities like Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa went viral, garnering global attention.

Despite politicians downplaying the protests, labeling participants as “Uber-taking, KFC-eating, bottled-water-drinking Kenyans,” the massive turnout surprised many. One young protester captured the mood, saying:

“We are already dying at home, so by going to the streets at least, there's a chance for us to live a dignified life,” ~ Kinuthia, a protestor, told @tom_mukhwana during today's demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/FlxFJV0nay — Africa Uncensored (@AfUncensored) July 16, 2024

Misinformation and disinformation

However, the rise in online activism came with challenges — misinformation and disinformation. Protest organizers reported widespread false rumors on platforms like WhatsApp and X.

One prominent example of misinformation was a viral post falsely attributed to CNN journalist Larry Madowo, stating: “As much as we would like to commend my brothers and sisters in the creative industry and young content creators who have come out in large numbers to oppose the finance bill, I would also like to tell them that nothing good comes from solving things violently.” Madowo later debunked the graphic, pointing out it was completely fabricated.

Even elected officials found themselves entangled in disinformation controversies. John Kiarie, an MP from Nairobi, was forced to apologize after accusing activists of manipulating protest images to make the demonstrations appear larger.

Disinformation is harmful because it undermines trust, spreads confusion, and can quickly escalate tensions in sensitive situations. During the anti-finance bill protests, the spread of false information distorted the movement’s message and sowed division among participants and the public.

President William Ruto directly attributed the decline of the protests to the role of disinformation. In an interview with Deutsche Welle (DW), he stated, “When people realized that the negativity surrounding the finance bill was based on fake news, they stopped. The demonstrations were fueled by misinformation, fake news, and disinformation.” Ruto's remarks highlight how disinformation can diffuse the energy of legitimate activism by casting doubt on its authenticity, distracting from the real issues at hand, and confusing the public about the true nature of the protests.

As disinformation spreads unchecked, it becomes harder for protesters to maintain a unified front, and public support can wane as people question whether the reasons for the protest are valid or exaggerated. This dynamic was evident during the anti-finance bill protests, where the flood of false rumors and doctored content shifted the focus from the grievances raised by the youth to debates over what was real and what wasn’t.

Protest successes and the future of online activism

Despite the misinformation, the protests achieved significant successes. By the end of June 2024, President Ruto announced the withdrawal of several controversial clauses from the bill, a victory that the youth-led movement celebrated. However, the momentum didn’t stop there, as the conversation shifted to broader political reform. The hashtag #RutoMustGo began trending, with calls for a government overhaul.

International and local figures supported the protests, including Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, who voiced his support on X, stating:

Power to you the young people of Kenya. You are speaking up and your voices are being heard far beyond the Kenyan borders. We hope your leaders too are listening! We continue to stand in solidarity with you. Viva ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/mbcjRtz9wq — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) June 23, 2024

International figures like Jamaican artist Konshens also amplified the cause during his performance at the 2024 Summer Jam Festival in Germany.

Football Twitter, a sub-culture on X, also joined the protests, rallying global support and amplifying the #RejectFinanceBill2024 hashtag. Groups like Anonymous, a decentralized international hacker group, threatened cyberattacks against President Ruto’s government in solidarity with the movement.

The anti-finance bill protests in Kenya highlighted the power of technology in both empowering and challenging modern movements. Digital platforms gave Kenyan youth a strong voice but also exposed them to the risks of misinformation. As the narrative of the protests shifts towards demands for political reform, the ability to navigate the digital landscape responsibly will be crucial for sustaining momentum. The lessons learned from these protests will undoubtedly shape future movements in Kenya and beyond.