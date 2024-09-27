Ghanaians rally online demanding justice for citizens arrested in protests against illegal gold mining

On Saturday, September 21, over 40 protesters were arrested by the Ghana Police Service during a three-day #ReoccupyJulorbiHouse and #StopGalamsey demonstrations. Ghanaians are outraged by this incident and have taken to social media to seek justice and the release of these protestors. Hashtags like #FreeTheYouth and #FreetheCitizens have been created.

Small-scale mining is locally referred to in Ghana as “galamsey,” which means “gather and sell.” It plays a crucial role in Ghana's economy, providing direct employment for one million people and supporting the livelihoods of 4.5 million others. It contributes 35 percent of the country's total gold production. There is a legal requirement for permits, but around 70 percent of small-scale miners operate without registration, and their operations are considered illegal.

Following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 25, several Ghanaians living in New York City organized a demonstration demanding the immediate release of the arrested protesters:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3Xtra (@3xtra_tv)

As one of the protesters was whisked away by the police, she cried out: “62 years, 10 years arrested for no more galamsey. It is not that we committed a crime nor did we beat anybody, but we said no more galamsey.”

Another protester called Ama Governor shouted: “You want to see us in this? You want to see a 26-year-old lawyer in handcuffs because she said stop galamsey? That's her only crime, stop galamsey? I want to go! 48 Hours, not a lawyer! 48 hours, no food! No water!

In addition to Ama Governor, the 62-year-old woman and 10-year-old child, the other arrested citizens included the convener of the #FixTheCountry protest, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a four-month pregnant woman and her husband.

As reported by myJoyonline.com, the incident happened when protesters were planning to march to Jubilee House but were blocked by the police at the 37 Military Hospital intersection. Their protest disrupted traffic, leading the police to clear the barricades and instruct the demonstrators to relocate to a different area for their protest. When the demonstrators refused to move, several were arrested.

The #ReoccupyJulorbiHouse and #StopGalamsey demonstrations were organized by Democracy Hub, a local civil advocacy group, which aims to pressure the government to take stronger action against illegal mining and the economic crisis.

According to a statement released by the group, arrested protesters were being deliberately transferred to different police stations across the region, a ploy they believe is aimed at ensuring the protesters spend the maximum 48-hour detention period without access to legal representation. The statement also accused the police of intentionally denying the detained protesters their right to legal counsel, violating their constitutional rights. They also noted that these actions are an attempt to suppress the voices of citizens exercising their legitimate right to protest, thereby undermining the democratic principles of freedom of assembly and expression.

The protesters’ lawyer, Prince Ganaku, in an interview with Joynews also criticised the actions of the police, accusing them of violating the rights of the protesters. He emphasized, “If they were acting in good faith, they would have gone to court three months ago. What they chose to do was wait, act in bad faith, and go to court two days before the protest to get an ex parte injunction.”

He continued to highlight the tactics employed by the police, particularly in denying the protesters access to legal representation.

“The police take the protesters, drive around with them, turn around, and come back. You ask where the protesters are, and they don’t let you see them. Lawyers have gone to the police station to see their clients, and there’s an order from above that nobody should be allowed to see anybody,” he explained.

“If I should mention the institution that abuses their power in this country, you know who comes to mind? It is the Ghana Police Service. So, this is not about enforcing the law because there is nobody more lawless than the Ghana Police Service. The courts are, in a sense, complicit in endorsing the tactics of the police. The Supreme Court has already settled the issue of the right to protest, yet we still have the police overreaching and trying to make themselves regulators of a right that’s inherent in all of us, with the tacit and express endorsement of the court.”

Meanwhile, in court, the demonstrators were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, namely, unlawful assembly. In a statement released by the Ghana Police Service, 39 arrested protesters appeared before the court on Wednesday, September 25. Of these, 28 were remanded by the court into police custody and 11 into prison custody.

Several citizens think the court is failing to deliver justice. One journalist noted on X (formerly Twitter):

👨🏾‍🍳🇬🇭✊🏾: If someone had told me that what I witnessed today at the courts, along with the wild goose chase orchestrated by the @GhPoliceService, would surpass last year's experiences as a journalist, I would have laughed out loud. I have never seen such blatant injustice unfold… https://t.co/F2mbEYeYzh pic.twitter.com/7tayydxzzB — Ölele | DTS👨🏾‍🍳🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) September 24, 2024

The accused persons are to reappear before the court on October 8 and 11.

There have been some reports about disinformation surrounding this protest. One prominent example is the Daily Guide newspaper reporting that the protestors are supporters of the National Democratic Congress, suggesting that the protests are politically motivated.

Other citizens claim that galamsey is not the only cause for the destruction of water bodies, as the protestors are making it seem. One user on X explained:

Excessive turbidity in water bodies isn't only caused by aluvial panning by illegal miners searching for gold. It can also be caused by soil erosion into the water body, runoff due to landsliding banks, & algal growth & microflora, etc. I believe this is elementary. It would… pic.twitter.com/J12LkhqMAw — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) September 2, 2024

As highlighted by the Institute for Security Studies, galamsey is destroying the environment, making people ill, adding to water scarcity and damaging farmlands and crops such as cocoa. Both Ghanaians and foreigners, including Chinese nationals and people from Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire, engage in illegal mining activities. According to the Africa Defense Forum military magazine, more than 50,000 Chinese entered Ghana between 2008 and 2013 to engage in illegal gold mining.

In addition to galamsey, Ghanaians are frustrated about the current economic situation in the country, as noted by the Headless YouTuber. Ghana has been grappling with profound macroeconomic challenges, including currency depreciation, escalating inflation, and diminished investor confidence.

Considering all these human rights violations against citizens, the Headless YouTuber wondered whether Nana Akufo-Addo is actually a lawyer, a human rights activist, civil rights activist and champion, as he claims.

With elections around the corner and demonstrations continuing, people are waiting to see whether the Ghanaian government will hear and address the concerns of its people.