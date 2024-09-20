Africa’s triumphs and trials at the 2024 Paralympic Games

By Adesewa Olofinko and Richard Wanjohi

The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris were held from August 28 to September 8, marking a significant moment for African nations.

The continent showcased both remarkable achievements amidst ongoing challenges in para-sport across the continent. With approximately 4,400 athletes from around the world competing for 549 medals across 22 sports, Africa's representation was notable, with a total of 312 para-athletes participating from 44 countries.

African nations collectively secured 64 medals, surpassing their total from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics by just one. The medal distribution included 23 gold medals among 8 countries, with Morocco leading the pack by earning 15 medals, including 3 golds. Algeria followed closely, achieving its first medal in para-canoeing, with Brahim Guendouz winning gold in the KL3 class.

Record-breaking performances

Nigeria’s powerlifter and two-time Paralympic champion, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, etched her name in history by winning gold in the women’s 86 kg para-powerlifting category and becoming the first para-athlete in history to lift 166 kg. Similarly, Onyinyechi Mark broke the world record twice back-to-back in the women’s 61 kg category. She first lifted an impressive 147 kg to set a new record, only to surpass it moments later with a 150 kg lift, securing the gold medal for Nigeria.

Nigeria's Mariam Eniola Bolaji also made history in badminton, becoming the first African player to win a medal in the sport at either the Paralympics or the Olympics.

In athletics, Ethiopia's Tigist Mengistu defended her title in the women’s 1,500 m T13 race, while compatriot Yayesh Gate Tesfaw stunned the world by smashing the world record in the women’s 1,500 m T11 final. Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi of Morocco added to the continent’s glory, demolishing the world record in the women’s T12 marathon by finishing in 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 36 seconds — shaving nearly six minutes off the previous mark.

In the men’s 100 m T13 final, Algeria’s Skander Djamil Athmani clinched gold with a new Paralympic record of 10.42 seconds. He also secured another gold in the men’s 400 m T13 event. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Simoné Kruger set a Paralympic record in discus with a throw of 38.70 meters, just 12 cm shy of the world record.

Other standout moments came from Mauritius, which celebrated its first-ever Paralympic medal when Yovanni Philippe secured bronze in the men’s T20 400 m race.

Among those solidifying their legacies was Tunisia's Raoua Tlili, who won two more golds, bringing her career total to 8 Paralympic golds and 10 overall medals.

The excitement surrounding the Games was palpable on social media platforms, which have become a vital platform for African athletes and supporters to share their journeys and rally public support. Fans across the continent were using platforms like Instagram and Facebook to follow their favorite athletes, celebrate their milestones, and push for better recognition of Paralympic sports.

On X (formerly Twitter), the African Paralympic Committee shared updates and celebrated athletes’ achievements;

“Team Nigeria🏆” Folashade Oluwafemiayo wins a gold medal at the Paralympics, and she sets a new world record in the women's over 86kg Para-Powerlifting category, becoming the first Para-athlete to lift 166kg.”

Team South Africa also paid tribute to their parathletes;

“SIX medals for Team South Africa at the Paralympics! 🇿🇦💪 Our athletes have pushed their limits, inspiring the nation with their unstoppable spirit and dedication.💚💛You've made Mzansi proud!

“The first African athlete to win a Paralympic medal in badminton: Nigeria's Mariam Eniola Bolaji 🏸

The 2024 Paralympic Games also provided an opportunity to spotlight the ongoing challenges facing African athletes with disabilities despite the successes achieved. Issues like inadequate funding, lack of access to proper training facilities and infrastructure, and limited media coverage continue to hinder progress. Social media has played a vital role in highlighting these issues, with advocacy groups urging more investment in Paralympic sports on the continent.

Samson Deen, president of the African Paralympic Committee, while speaking with BBC Sport Africa, commended the athletes for their exceptional performances and emphasized the need for increased support:

“African athletes have shown that if our governments and our people lift up support, they are going to perform much, much better.”

As the Paralympic flag was handed over to Los Angeles in a spirited closing ceremony, the world will now turn its attention to the 2028 Games.

Looking ahead to the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, an area of priority for Africa will be to increase the number of entries and the level of competition. There were 312 para-athletes sent from 44 nations on the continent, with nine countries having just one representative.

The second African Paralympic Games are planned for 2027, with the hosts to be selected before the end of this year. This is after a successful inaugural Games held in Accra, Ghana, in 2023. It will be an opportunity for the best para-athletes from the continent to compete at the highest level.