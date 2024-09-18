Mass pager attack in Lebanon raises concerns over cyber warfare and terrorism

In a devastating and unprecedented attack, thousands of pagers simultaneously detonated across Lebanon, resulting in thousands of injuries and the deaths of at least nine people, including 8-year-old Fatima Jaafar Abdallah. This attack has raised questions about the use of personal technology as a weapon, sparking accusations of terrorism and a dangerous escalation in the region.

The attack

While Israel has not officially claimed responsibility, Hezbollah has accused it of being behind the attack. One official added that the communication devices contained lithium batteries that appeared to have exploded due to overheating, while other reports have claimed that a shipment of pagers imported five months ago was rigged to include a small explosive charge.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu distanced himself from a now deleted post by his advisor Topaz Luk on X (formerly Twitter), which hinted at Tel Aviv's responsibility for the attack before it was deleted.

The Lebanese government also held Israel responsible, stating that “the Israeli aggression constitutes a serious violation of Lebanese sovereignty.” The explosions killed nine people, including a young girl, and injured 2750 others — including Iran's ambassador — with about 200 critically wounded, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Among those killed by the explosions is the son of Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar. An additional 10 injured were reported in Syria.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah also announced 10 of its members killed, two of whom — including the son of their MP — were attributed to the pager explosions while the circumstances that killed the others remained unclear. The pager attacks come at a time when Israeli officials have recently increased their threats to escalate on their northern front.

The mass detonation of pagers, devices commonly used by Hezbollah as well as by medical professionals and emergency services, is suspected to be a highly sophisticated operation. According to SMEX, a Beirut-based digital rights organization, there are three possible explanations for how the attack was carried out:

Tampered devices: The pagers may have been rigged with small explosive devices during transit and remotely detonated. Overheated batteries: Israeli intelligence could have exploited a vulnerability in the pagers, causing the batteries to overheat and explode. Radio wave activation: A supply chain attack may have allowed the pagers to be tampered with and later activated via radio waves, potentially from a ground station or an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS).

Technology and war

Pagers are used for their long battery life and their reliability in areas with poor mobile coverage. SMEX highlights their importance: “Pagers are used by doctors, nurses, and emergency services because they operate in areas where mobile phone signals are weak and are crucial for transmitting critical information.” Despite their seemingly outdated technology, pagers remain a vital tool for professionals in several fields.

However, this attack signals a new frontier in the use of everyday technology for mass harm. Commentators have expressed concern that this incident opens the door for more widespread use of such tactics, endangering civilians around the world.

Marwa Fatafta, from digital rights group Access Now, highlighted on X the connection between the Israeli intelligence community and its burgeoning cyber tech industry:

We should never underestimate the huge revolving door between the Israeli intelligence and its cyber tech industry. What starts as a state offensive capability often ends up on sale for the highest bidder. I’m sure many govs right now are viewing the incident with great interest. https://t.co/2kxahu5n6t — Marwa Fatafta مروة فطافطة (@marwasf) September 17, 2024

Fatafta was commenting on a warning by Youssef Munayyer, a political analyst who highlighted the broader implications of this technological attack:

The apparent Israeli mass cyber attack in Lebanon that detonated cellular devices/pagers is a grave violation of international law and opens a dangerous pandoras box. Almost every human is a walking ticking bomb and it won't be long before this tech will be used by many actors — Yousef Munayyer (@YousefMunayyer) September 17, 2024

Accusations of terrorism

The attack has also sparked a debate about the ethics of cyber warfare, particularly when civilians are involved. Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor who exposed mass surveillance programs, took to X to condemn the incident:

What Israel has just done is, via *any* method, reckless. They blew up countless numbers of people who were driving (meaning cars out of control), shopping (your children are in the stroller standing behind him in the checkout line), et cetera. Indistinguishable from terrorism. https://t.co/th4fYwa0jr — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 17, 2024

This sentiment was echoed by transfeminist queer artist and activist Leil-Zahra Mortada, who mourned the death of Fatima Jaafar Abdallah. In a series of tweets, they criticized media narratives that attempt to justify the attack by labeling all victims as members of Hezbollah:

Here we go with the media narrative!

Pagers are also used by doctors, nurses, ambulance & hospital staff.

Also, #Hezbollah is a political party with many institutions, from schools to hospitals to other services, which employ civilians and provide services to civilians. This is… — Leil-Zahra Mortada (@LeilZahra) September 17, 2024

Nadim Houry, a prominent human rights advocate and director of the Arab Reform Initiative, further emphasized the indiscriminate nature of the attack:

The attack is clearly indiscriminate. Imagine if Hezbollah detonated the cell phones of israeli reservists as they went about their daily chores surrounded by families etc. Will folks be celebrating it as a brilliant targeted attack or will we be talking about terror attacks? — Nadim Houry (@nadimhoury) September 17, 2024

A dangerous escalation

The use of personal devices for mass destruction marks a chilling development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon increasing the risk of a regional war. This attack not only represents a serious escalation but also sets a troubling precedent for future warfare, where civilian devices could be weaponized on a large scale.

Meanwhile, international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza continue to be defied by Israel, which has been accused of ignoring numerous UN Security Council resolutions and International Court of Justice orders to stop its war on Gaza as it faces accusations of genocide.

What happened in Lebanon may only be the beginning of a more dangerous chapter in the use of technology and in the conflict, one that threatens to turn everyday tools into instruments of mass harm.