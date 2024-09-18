See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

LIVE on September 24: The ABCs of Digital Repression in Venezuela

The event is co-organized between Global Voices’ Civic Media Observatory and Advox
Written byCivic Media Observatory
Posted 18 September 2024 14:55 GMT

Image courtesy of the Civic Media Observatory.

Join us on YouTube Live on September 24, 2024, at 4 pm UTC for a discussion in English about Venezuela’s regime strategy for digital repression, from propaganda to harassment and persecution strategies enabled by the use of technology.

On July 28, 2024, Venezuela's National Electoral Authority (CNE) declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner late on election night without sharing the electoral tallies with the detailed outcome. Hours after the CNE announcement, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado contested the results, claiming González Urrutia had won and presenting the tallies to support her claim.

Protests immediately erupted and have steadily continued for over six weeks, with protestors demanding recognition of the results shared by the opposition, particularly in traditionally pro-Chávez neighborhoods, with over 1,700 detained and 24 killed. International pressure has also mounted on the CNE to release the complete election data while the Nicolás Maduro regime has escalated its repression tactics against dissenting voices.

In this webinar, we will explore the Venezuelan regime's “package” of digital repression instruments, how they have evolved in time, and analyze how they have been used after the presidential election on July 28.

Register here 

The event, co-organized between Global Voices’ Civic Media Observatory and Advox, will be moderated by Global Voices’ Civic Media Observatory Lead, Giovana Fleck, and will feature the following panelists:

We look forward to having you join us on Tuesday, September 24, at 4 pm UTC (click here to convert to your local time zone).

