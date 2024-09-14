Regional Award honoring Milan Mladenović highlights creativity of young rock bands from former Yugoslavia

The Milan Mladenović Foundation announced the super finalists for the Milan Mladenović Award for 2024, named in honor of the legendary Serbian and Yugoslav musician best known as the front man of the Yugoslav art rock band Ekatarina Velika (EKV), and as influential poet and an antiwar movement activist.

The annual award was established to “promote the art of music marked by the features that are characteristic of his artistic legacy.” The five finalists representing the avant garde of contemporary music in the region were chosen by an international jury.

The winner will be announced on Mladenović’s birthday September 21 in Makarska, a seaside Croatian town that held a special place in his life. He was born in Zagreb (Croatia), and lived in Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Belgrade (Serbia), while spending his summers in Makarska, his mother's birthplace.

The 2024 jury includes Yugoslav rock scene luminaries Anja Rupel, singer of renowned Slovenian synthpop group Videosex (which often performed with EKV), Croatian music critic Dubravko Jagatić, musician Max Juričić, former member of legendary Croatian bands Azra and Film, and two Serbian members: musician Nikola Vranjković and music editor Svetlana Đolović.

The jury had to sift through 318 candidate songs that applied to the open call, choosing the following songs as the five super finalists (in alphabetical order):

Moira, with the song “Aroma(n)tična” from North Macedonia Lennie, with the song “Desna strana knjige” from Croatia Nemeček, with the song “Mirila” from Croatia Škofja Loka VIS, with the song “Nikad niko” from Serbia Tamara Mylo, with the song “Posle jednog proleća” from Srbija

The jury members expressed pleasure with the quality of selected candidate songs and young artists that reflect creativity of the current generation of young musicians, as well as hope that even more such young musicians from all eligible countries will continue to apply in the future.

Out of over three hundred candidates, the jury first chose 42 semifinalists, and then narrowed down the 12 finalists that will appear on a promotional compilation album (CD), while the winner will also receive a monetary award of EUR 3000 and an invitation to perform at Exit, the biggest regional music festival in Novi Sad next year.

The five super finalist songs

The title of the song “Aroma(n)tična” by Macedonian duo Mojra can be translated as “Aroma(n)tic,” combining the words aromatic and romantic. The band consists of composer/guitarist Darko Jovanov and vocalist Jasna Trpkova, who said that their jazzy tune represents “the states of being in-between.” The song was released alongside a stop-motion animation video with over 4000 images, made by Jovanov and his brother Dejan.

Малку, малку малку малку

Давај ми по малку

Од твојата кујна

Малку, малку малку малку

Многу, ама малку, зарем сум ти чудна?

A little bit, a little little little bit,

Give me a bite from your kitchen

A little bit, a little little little bit,

A lot but a little bit, do I seem strange to you?

Jury member Nikola Vranjković said that, while about 280 of the entries seem “stuck in the past” he was pleasantly surprised with the creativity of the remaining 50 or so candidates, which incited him to further listen to their whole albums available online, underscoring the quality of Macedonian bands applying,

The title of the song “Desna strana knjige” by 22-year old Croatian singer, songwriter and dancer lennie (with a lowercase “l”) translates as “The right side of the book.” The lyrics of this love song refer to seduction and trust, and ability to overcome one’s limitations to be able to achieve intimacy.

Slomit’ ćeš mi srce na pola

Sve svoje riječi da ti dam

Ne bi bilo dosta čak ni tad Zato šutim kad me pitaš

Ako možeš prići bliže

Strah me da me netko vidi

Drugim očima

You’ll break my heart in two

Even if I give you all my words

It wouldn’t be enough That’s why I keep silent when you ask

If you can come closer

I’m afraid if someone sees me with

Another pair of eyes

The song “Mirila” (it's a woman's name) by Croatian noise and post rock band Nemeček addresses the dark feelings referring to historical experiences and emotions about impending doom, passed through generations, combining rock, synth and traditional folk elements.

This dark atmosphere is also relayed through the cover of the album “Prokletije II” (literally Accursed Mountains, metaphorically damned lands), with two women in black kneeling in front of the painting “A Black Flag” by Croatian painter Ljubo Babić, made in 1916 during World War I, depicting mourning processions after the death of Emperor Francis Joseph I of Austria. The lyrics bring associations of wars.

Kroz tvoje oči sivo plave

vidio sam sve šta je bilo

I sve ono što treba biti

srce moje Noći su nam hladne majko

Grije nas samo dim iz cijevi

Kroz rov

Kroz noć

Kroz sve naše jame zakopane

Through your gray blue eyes

I saw everything that was

And everything that has to be

Heart of mine The nights are cold, mother

Only the smoke from the barrels warms us

Through the trench

Through the night

Through all our grave pits

The song by Serbian band Škofja Loka VIS “Nikad Niko” (“Nobody never”) seems to refer to the need for change and the need to accept change. This collective from Belgrade which takes its name from a Slovenian town gathers audio and visual artists, combining various styles of the XX and XXI century

Nikad niko,

nikad, nikad nikako-o

tome nije

nikad ni razmišljao.

Nikad niko,

nikad, nikad nikako-o

tome nije

pravi značaj davao.

Nobody never

never, never and in no way

didn't even think about it.

Nobody never

never, never and in no way

didn't even pay attention to it.

The song “Posle jednog proleća” (“After a certain spring”) is by 25-year-old Serbian singer and songwriter Tamara Mylo. When she released the song in December 2023, she said that even though she composed and performed it as one piece, it took time to finish it in a way to present her idea to convey her depiction of “the atypical moment we live in.”

posle jednog proleća

više nikad nismo isti

više nismo tako čisti

kao pre

after a certain spring

we are no longer the same

we are no longer pure

as before

Previous winners of Milan Mladenović Award include the Serbian band Ljubičice, who won in 2023 with the the song “Dok čekame pad” (“While we wait for the fall”) and Macedonian singer Dina Jashari who won in 2022 with the song “Doma” (“At home”).