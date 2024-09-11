Twenty-five new cases of whooping cough in a week in North Macedonia, mostly unvaccinated babies affected

During the week ending September 5, 25 new cases of whooping cough or pertussis, were reported in North Macedonia, which is a 47.1 percent increase compared to the previous seven-day period, the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of North Macedonia announced. In regard to geographic distribution, most of the cases have been reported in the capital Skopje.

The age of the infected patients ranges from 1 month to 60 yeas of age, while about a third are under one year old. In regard to their vaccination status, the infected people include 18 persons who are unvaccinated, incompletely vaccinated or have unknown vaccination status, six had received full vaccination dosage, and one was additionally vaccinated according to their age. Five of these 25 new cases have been hospitalized.

Between January 1 and September 5, a total of 1074 new cases of whooping cough were registered in North Macedonia. This is an enormous increase in the number of infected compared to the previous five year period (2019–2023) when a total of 10 cases were registered.

Medical experts had been warning about rise of whooping cough since February, Global Voices reported at the time. Epidemiologists warned that vaccination is the only solution for whooping cough, which had been eradicated in the past five decades. And while this kind of immunization with DTaP or DTP vaccine is mandatory under Macedonian laws, the scientific worldview had been contested by widespread antivaccination propaganda. Thus, the recommended coverage above 95 percent has not been reached for any primary vaccine at the national level.

Europe and the Americas particularly affected

Vaccine hesitancy has resulted in return of whooping cough around the world. In July the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) issued an epidemiological alert, calling on countries to strengthen surveillance and ensure constant monitoring of vaccination coverage in children.

In the United States, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned in May that whooping cough cases are on the rise, nearly three times as high as last year. In June they noted the rise continues nationwide. By September, whooping cough cases were up 169 percent this year, in New York City alone, Yahoo reported.

The disease spreads in Asia, with affected countries including China, where it led to dozens deaths, and the Philippines, due to high number of unvaccinated children. World Health Organization data shows a post-pandemic increase in India, also. Pertussis has surged in Australia too, due to a lower level of vaccination after the last epidemic eight years ago.

The UK Health Security Agency urged pregnant women to get vaccinated to protect their newborn babies as whooping cough cases rose to over 10,000 in the UK this year in August.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), an agency of the European Union, announced that during 2023 and until April 2024, EU/EEA countries have reported nearly 60,000 cases, a more than 10-fold increase over 2022 and 2021. Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety said:

The rise in the number of cases of whooping cough across Europe shows the need to be vigilant. It is a serious disease, particularly in infants. We have safe and effective vaccines that can prevent it. Vaccination is our key tool to help save lives and stopping the disease from spreading further.

Andrea Ammon, ECDC Director said: