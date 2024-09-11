From MENA to WANA: Why terminologies matter

The term “Middle East and North Africa” (MENA) has long been used to describe a vast and diverse region stretching from Morocco in the west, to Iran in the east. However, the term’s Eurocentrism has been criticized, and in recent years we have seen a growing momentum to replace MENA with terms like SWANA (Southwest Asia and North Africa) or WANA (West Asia and North Africa).

As part of our mission of amplifying voices from across the globe, and in recognition of the importance of language, at Global Voices we have decided to adopt the term WANA instead of MENA as a way to challenge such outdated and colonial terminologies.

This shift reflects an increasing awareness of colonial legacies and a desire to dismantle them across the globe. Decolonizing language and terminology to speak about the world and its peoples is part of this process.

‘Middle of where, east of what?’

“Middle East” is a term rooted in European colonialism, coined in the 19th century. It reflects a Eurocentric view, placing Europe at the center of the world map and labeling the regions to its east according to their distance from that center.

Using Middle East perpetuates this colonial mindset by continuing to frame the region through that lens. The addition of “North Africa” to create MENA does little to address this issue, as it still links two regions — one described based on its own continental geography and the other based on its relation to Europe — under a single umbrella that fails to recognize their distinct identities and historical experiences.

An Arabic debate?

In Arabic, the term used to describe the region varies and often depends on political contexts. The most commonly used is in fact “الشرق الأوسط,” which translates directly to the Eurocentric “Middle East.” Though other terms like “غرب آسيا” meaning “West Asia,” are sometimes used as a decolonial choice in academic and political discourse, they are not nearly as commonly used as “Middle East.” West Asia is however mostly encountered in United Nations reports, as well as sporting events or regional championships.

The other commonly used terms are “الوطن العربي,” translated as “the Arab Homeland,” or “العالم العربي,” translated as “the Arab World,” that are frequently used to emphasize the shared linguistic, cultural, and historical ties among Arab peoples in the 22 states that form the Arab League. This contested terminology excludes both the non-Arabic speaking states in the broader WANA region, but, most importantly, the many non-Arab groups who form an intrinsic part of the region’s diverse peoples, such as Kurds, Amazighs, Armenians, Assyrians and many others. “Muslim World” is another term often used to describe a wider region, which in turn excludes the many non-Muslim groups who exist within this geography, and many Muslim groups who are outside it.

Though Arabic debates about language use in relation to identity, geography, and decolonization are happening, they remain less influential in their mainstream impact than their counterparts in English. The same can be said about other major languages such as French, Spanish or even Mandarin who continue to predominantly use terms equivalent to “Middle East” instead of more geographically accurate terms like West Asia. Nonetheless, debates, even if limited, are happening.

Why SWANA or WANA?

One of the key arguments for adopting SWANA or WANA is the geographic accuracy these terms provide. “Southwest Asia” and “West Asia,” like “North Africa,” are geographical descriptions of a region, positioning it within its continental context. These terms de-center the European perspective and instead focus on the region’s own geography.

The use of WANA has gained traction among decolonial scholars and activists who seek to challenge the Eurocentrism or Orientalism carried by terms like MENA, Arab world, Muslim world, etc. used to describe these vast and diverse regions.

The purely geographical designation of SWANA or WANA is able to acknowledge the diversity within these regions, as well as the proximity and connections between its parts.

These geographical terms allow for a more nuanced understanding of identity, one that is not limited by colonial or cultural categorizations. By adopting WANA to describe the vast interconnected geographical region, we can better honor its rich diversity and the people who call it home.