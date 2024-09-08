Shaping Nepal's reading culture: An interview with Saguna Shah, founder of bOOkahOlics

The reading culture in Nepal is gradually growing, influenced by globalization and increasing access to technology. However, despite these advancements, the reading culture in Nepal remains relatively underdeveloped, with much room for growth.

However, there are enthusiasts actively working to change this landscape, and one name that stands out is Saguna Shah — a multifaceted personality in Nepal’s literary and cultural scene. Saguna Shah is known as a writer, translator, theatre actor, educator, and the founder of bOOkahOlics, Nepal’s largest online book club. Beyond her literary pursuits, Shah plays a significant role in shaping the reading culture in Nepal through her book club, monthly discussions, and creative writing workshops. bOOkahOlics is not just prevalent in Nepal; it is also widely used by Nepali book lovers residing in various countries, providing a space for them to connect over their shared passion for reading and literature.

Bhupeen, a poet and novelist from Nepal, who is a member of bOOkahOlics, shared his optimism in an interview with Global Voices, stating, “The depth of study and research that goes on within bOOkahOlics group gives me hope that the book culture in Nepal is becoming vibrant and strong.” He highlighted the enthusiasm of young readers and their openness to diverse literary genres.

Another member, Nirmala Prasai Sapkota, a BookTuber based in the United Kingdom, echoes this sentiment in an interview with Global Voices, saying, “It’s an active group of people addicted to books… The best part of bOOkahOlics is ‘Chakati Bahas’ (monthly book review series), which I love and appreciate very much,” reflecting on the group’s unique impact on readers. Another member, Jayant Sharma, a translator from Australia, also acknowledges the group’s progress, noting, “The reading culture in Nepal has never been particularly strong, but it has made significant strides in recent years, as seen in the rise of reading clubs and book discussions, especially in Kathmandu.” He emphasizes the ongoing need to nurture interest in Nepali literature and how bOOkahOlics has been instrumental in changing the literary landscape in the country.

Global Voices interviewed Saguna Shah via email to understand her role in transforming the reading culture in Nepal and to showcase how her initiatives, like bOOkahOlics, are connecting Nepali readers. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Sangita Swechcha: Can you tell us about the inception of bOOkahOlics and how it has evolved over the years? What inspired you to start Nepal’s largest online book club?

Saguna Shah: Reading, though inherently an act of solitude, demands active engagement with the text itself. However, my quest for learning extended beyond this solitary pursuit. After completing my Master’s degree and beginning my career in teaching literature, I sought more than just classroom discussions; I longed to be among others who shared my love for books and engaged in thoughtful conversations outside of academic settings. Despite my enthusiasm for discussing literature on social media, some perceived my passion as pretentious. In 2011, with limited platforms available for meaningful literary discussions, I had an idea: to create a virtual space dedicated solely to book discussions. Thus, bOOkahOlics was born, starting with just a handful of friends.

Sangita Swechcha: Monthly discussions like “Chakati Bahas” are a unique feature of bOOkahOlics. How has this evolution shaped the original mission of promoting a reading culture in Nepal?

Saguna Shah:Martin Chautari, primarily envisioned as a research-based library, facilitated discussions that met the needs of researchers, social activists, journalists, and other professionals. In 2013, Prabhakar Gautam, a journalist and a fellow admin at the time, proposed the idea of hosting monthly discussions in that very space. Chautari welcomed the idea. Two years after its inception as a virtual platform, we launched Chakati Bahas, an initiative that bridged the gap between readers and writers by bringing them together in one space to engage in critical discussions about selected books. The outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted many aspects of our lives that we had long taken for granted. Not only were all activities halted, but the fear of isolation, confinement to our homes, and maintaining social distance from one another was overwhelming. During this time, the current team of admins Ganesh Karki, Mohit Joshi, Sanjit Bharati, Richa, Bibek Mishra, and Karmath Subedi — came up with the idea, during a casual virtual meeting, to host an hour with the authors each evening. The goal was to have authors share their experiences as readers, their writing journeys, their books, or anything else they wished to discuss with their readers. While some authors were enthusiastic, others were initially skeptical. This initiative continued for one hundred days with one hundred consecutive sessions. We had never imagined that this would become something we eagerly anticipated each evening, but it provided a significant sense of solace.

Sangita Swechcha: From your perspective, how has the reading culture in Nepal changed over the years, especially with the rise of digital platforms and social media?

Saguna Shah:We have grown from a small group of readers to a community of nearly twenty-six thousand members, and the number continues to rise. With the advent of digital platforms and social media, we have witnessed significant changes over the past decade. Books have become more accessible, not only in print but also in audio formats. Numerous groups and communities of writers and readers have emerged, such as Shabdapath, Aahwaan, Random Readers’ Club, Gunjan, Sahitya Post, and The Gorkha Times, to name a few. Whereas there was once only the Nepal Literature Festival, now there are many literary festivals. Additionally, communities of literary enthusiasts have sprung up in nearly every town, contributing to the flourishing reading culture. Mist and Mountain, an international creative platform based in Scotland, in collaboration with bOOkahOlics, organized a Creative Writing Retreat in Kathmandu in 2022. The retreat was led by Amal Chatterjee, an author and senior tutor and assistant course director at Oxford University’s Creative Writing Programme, and Nabin K. Chhetri, an author and poet at the Scottish Book Trust (UK). The workshop was designed to help creative writers and poets refine their craft. Our plans for another workshop soon underscore that such initiatives are made possible by the goodwill bOOkahOlics has earned over the years.

Sangita Swechcha: What challenges do you think Nepali literature faces today in terms of reaching a broader audience, both locally and internationally?