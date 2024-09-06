Covering Ukraine from Kyiv: Interview with Ukrainian-American journalist Peter Zalmayev

Peter Zalmayev (PZ): I grew up in the predominantly Russian-speaking, coal-mining city of Donetsk, in Eastern Ukraine. All the way through eighth grade, I went to school wearing Soviet paraphernalia, such as a lapel pin of Vladimir Lenin and a red bandana-type tie around my neck, denoting membership in the “pioneer” community of young communists. Though still too young to feel an outright aversion to the Soviet indoctrination, from age five I was possessed of a desire to break through the “Iron Curtain” and travel far and wide.

That opportunity arrived in 1994, when a group of Christian missionaries from the American “Bible Belt” invited me to come to the US to study at a Bible college, become a minister and return to Ukraine to lead the flock. Preach I did, in the US, but I returned to Ukraine only in 2016, after a 17-year stint in New York City, and a master's from Columbia University. This was two years into a war with Russia, boiling and simmering in my native Donbass and the neighboring Luhansk oblasts. By then I had become a frequent commentator on all things Ukraine to international media, and a commentator on US politics to Ukrainian media.

Ever since, I have been shuttling between Kyiv and New York. People in Ukraine are often surprised to hear that someone would come back from the US to live in Ukraine, as if quitting a “land of milk and honey” in favor of a place of unremitting drudgery and privation. The truth is, even after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Kyiv feels far more safe, clean and cohesive socially than New York. Kyiv subway, in contrast to New York's, runs on time, is clean and rat-free.