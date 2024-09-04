Precision agriculture: A passion for Togolese PhD student Aicha Biaou

This article by Egnoname Eugenie Gadedjisso Tossou was first published on www.afrikelles.tg on August 21, 2024. Global Voices republished the article as part of a media partnership agreement with AfrikElles.

Modernizing agriculture with new technologies is the best way for African countries to deal with the agricultural revolution and its many challenges. This observation inspired Aicha Biaou’s overseas research.

Aicha Biaou is a young Togolese PhD candidate in Precision Agriculture at Oklahoma State University in the United States. As a state-qualified agronomist specializing in soil and water resource management, she is committed to developing the expertise required to revolutionize agriculture in Africa, especially in her home country of Togo.

Aicha remains unfazed by her work in the fields and the stereotypes that suggest women have no place there. Aicha’s story is atypical, and her ambitions are just as great. She has previously worked on an agricultural project in Togo itself. In an interview with the media outlet AfrikElles, the student discussed her background, her vision for women, and her future.

AfrikElles: What is your background, and what experiences have shaped your identity as a woman?

Aicha Biaou (AB): J’ai obtenu une bourse du gouvernement togolais et de l’Agence marocaine de coopération internationale pour poursuivre mes études après mon baccalauréat scientifique. J’ai intégré l’Institut Agronomique et Vétérinaire Hassan II de Rabat, où j’ai obtenu en 2021, après un cycle de cinq ans, un diplôme d’ingénieure d’État en Agronomie, équivalent à un Master 1. Par la suite, j’ai été admise à l’Université Mohammed VI Polytechnique pour mon doctorat, où j’ai acquis près d’un an d’expérience en recherche avant d’intégrer l’Oklahoma State University. Quitter mon pays d’origine à un jeune âge m’a forgée pour devenir très indépendante. Avant cela, je recevais de l’assistance pour tout, mon père s’occupait de toutes mes démarches administratives. Cependant, une fois au Maroc, j’ai demandé de l’aide à une amie qui m’a catégoriquement refusé. Ce « non », bien que difficile à accepter, a grandement contribué à mon indépendance. J’ai appris à prendre soin de moi-même et à grandir. J’ai également beaucoup appris sur les relations humaines et sur la manière de vivre en communauté, ayant vécu en internat au Maroc pendant mes études en ingénierie agronomique.

Aicha Biaou (AB): I received a scholarship from the Togolese government and the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) to continue my studies after my scientific Baccalaureate (High School Diploma). After a five-year course at the Agronomic and Veterinary Institute Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco, I graduated in 2021 with an agronomic engineering degree, equivalent to a Master’s degree. I was then accepted into the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University for my PhD, where I gained almost a year’s research experience before enrolling at Oklahoma State University. Leaving my home country at a young age helped build my independence. Before that, I received assistance with everything. My dad dealt with all my administrative tasks. However, once in Morocco, I asked a friend for help, and she categorically refused. Although this “no” was hard to accept, it largely contributed to my independence. I learned to take care of myself and to grow up. During my studies in agronomic engineering in Morocco, I stayed in a dorm, which taught me a lot about human relationships and how to live with others.

AfrikElles: Which female figures have inspired you?

AB: La première femme qui m’a inspirée et qui m’a toujours donné de la force, c’est ma mère. Cette dame a un parcours très atypique, et à chaque fois que j’avais envie d’abandonner, je pensais à elle et à tout ce qu’elle avait accompli. Je me rappelais alors que j’étais sa fille et que, par héritage, j’avais en moi cette même force. Ensuite, il y a Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, qui incarne parfaitement ma vision de la femme. J’éprouve beaucoup de plaisir à l’écouter, et chaque fois, je suis émerveillée par ses propos.

AB: My mother was the first woman to inspire me and has always empowered me. This lady has had an atypical journey, and every time I wanted to give up, I thought of her and all she has achieved. I would remember that I was her daughter and had this same strength within me. Then there’s the author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who perfectly embodies my vision for women. I really enjoy listening to her and am always amazed at what she says.

AfrikElles: What inspired you to pursue your studies and go down the research route?

AB: Mon projet de fin d’études du master portait sur la télédétection appliquée à l’avocatier. J’ai pris goût à la télédétection, qui est en fait une branche de l’agriculture de précision (une forme de gestion de l'agriculture moderne qui utilise les nouvelles technologies pour booster les rendements). Tous les sujets et projets de recherche qui m’intéressaient et pour lesquels j’ai soumis ma candidature tournaient autour de cela. Je me suis dit que ce domaine méritait d’être développé par moi, et c’était soit ça, soit je mettais la recherche de côté. C’est donc l’agriculture de précision qui a nourri ma soif pour la recherche. Grâce à ce projet, nous avons considérablement augmenté les rendements agricoles des exploitations concernées, notamment dans la culture du maïs, du blé et du riz.

AB: My final year Master’s project focused on remote sensing techniques for avocado trees. I enjoyed exploring remote sensing, an area of precision agriculture (a type of modern agricultural management that uses new technologies to boost agricultural yields). All the subjects and research projects that interested me and for which I applied focused on this. I felt that this was an area worth further pursuing. It was either that or put research on hold. Precision agriculture increased my thirst for research. Through this project, we have considerably increased the agricultural yields of the farms involved, especially in corn, wheat, and rice cultivation.

AfrikElles: What are the main difficulties you have encountered in your field as a woman, and how have you overcome them?

AB: J’ai souvent entendu des commentaires tels que « toi, femme, que fais-tu en tant qu’agricultrice ? » ou encore « l’agriculture n’est pas pour les femmes ». Pour surmonter ces préjugés, j’ai dû développer une grande résilience et prouver, à travers mes compétences et mon travail, que l’agriculture est un domaine dans lequel les femmes peuvent exceller tout autant que les hommes.

AB: I often hear comments like, “You’re a woman; what are you doing as a farmer?” or “Agriculture isn’t for women.” To overcome these prejudices, I had to build up significant resilience and use my skills and work to prove that agriculture is a field where women can succeed just as much as men.

AfrikElles: What do you think of the stereotype that women with a degree aren’t good wives?

AB: Je pense que ces personnes sont complètement à côté de la plaque. L’un n’empêche pas l’autre. Il est tout à fait possible d’être une excellente épouse, peu importe les diplômes que l’on possède. Il s’agit de savoir dissocier sa vie professionnelle de sa vie personnelle et amoureuse. Gérer son foyer est indépendant des diplômes.

AB: I think that these people are completely off the mark. One thing doesn’t preclude the other. It’s entirely possible to be a good wife, regardless of our degrees. It’s a matter of knowing how to separate our professional lives from our personal and romantic lives. Our degrees have no bearing on running a household.

AfrikElles: What advice would you give young women hoping to pursue a career in research?

AB: Tout est possible à celui qui croit, surtout à celui qui se donne les moyens d’y arriver. Ne vous limitez pas à cause de votre genre, et ne laissez jamais penser que certaines opportunités vous seront défavorables parce que vous êtes une femme. Osez, brisez les stéréotypes et les préjugés et brillez, car nous sommes les plus belles créatures du monde. En plus, dans la recherche, la curiosité est votre meilleur allié. N’ayez pas peur de poser des questions, d’explorer de nouvelles idées, et de persévérer face aux défis. Le savoir est une aventure, et vous avez le pouvoir d’y exceller.

AB: Anything is possible for those who believe, especially those who work hard to achieve it. Don’t restrict yourself because of your gender, and never let others think that specific opportunities will be undesirable for you because you’re a woman. Dare, break down stereotypes and prejudices, and shine because we are the most beautiful creatures in the world. Also, when it comes to research, curiosity is your best friend. Don’t be scared to ask questions, explore new ideas, and persevere in the face of difficulty. Knowledge is an adventure, and you have the power to excel.

AfrikElles: What are your ambitions for African and Togolese agriculture?

AB: Lors de mon entretien pour intégrer l’Université Mohammed VI Polytechnique, j’ai demandé s’il serait possible d’avoir des sites d’expérimentation au Togo, car charité bien ordonnée commence par soi. Par conséquent, j’ai souhaité que mes toutes premières contributions soient appliquées aussi dans mon pays d’origine. Mon ambition est de voir l’agriculture togolaise se développer, avec une jeunesse de plus en plus impliquée, tout en contribuant à une transformation durable de l’agriculture en Afrique. J’ai eu la chance de participer à un projet en parfaite adéquation avec ces objectifs. Ma première expérience en recherche, en collaboration avec l’African Plant Nutrition Institute (L'Institut Africain de la Nutrition des Plantes (APNI)) sur le projet Nutrient Catalyzer Agricultural Transformation, m’a permis de travailler sur 20 sites au Togo et dans d’autres régions d’Afrique. Grâce à ce projet, nous avons considérablement augmenté les rendements agricoles des exploitations concernées, notamment dans la culture du maïs, du blé et du riz. Le projet est toujours en cours, et je continue d’y apporter mon expertise en techniques d’agriculture de précision, avec pour ambition de créer un modèle reproductible à l’échelle africaine, assurant sécurité alimentaire et prospérité pour les communautés locales.