Meet the third generation of Mayan languages digital activism fellows!

The Mayan Languages Digital Activism ​​(ADLM, for its initials in Spanish) is a program that promotes community digital activism projects in Mayan language-speaking communities, mainly in the states of Chiapas and the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. In 2024, the third cohort of this program has been selected and includes ten speakers of Mayan languages chosen for their community proposals that stood out.

These Fellows demonstrated a commitment to their community and a great interest in positioning their languages ​​in the digital space. They are speakers of the Yucatec Maya, Ch'ol, Tseltal, and Tsotsil.

Within the ADLM project, they will carry out different activities such as digital activism workshops, regional meetings, and the ADLM Fellowship program through support and mentoring with local activists with extensive experience. They will hold monthly virtual meetings with digital activists recognized for their experience in digital activism and community participation processes. In addition, a stipend of 2,500 USD is granted for the materials and equipment required for the development of their projects.

The methodology within the project includes peer learning, as it recognizes the experience of each of the people who participate and those who support them in the process. That is why during the program the scholarship recipients share their knowledge with the rest of the group as mentors.

As the final part of the program, the scholarship team will present their projects at the ADLM Summit in 2025, a space that brings together activists, researchers, communicators and organizations that are working to defend Mayan languages ​​and other languages ​​of Mexico and Latin America. There will be more information about this in the future.

The following are part of this year's selection:



Yamily Abigail Hu Yama

Language: Yucatec Maya

Community: Señor, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Roger Israel Kuyoc Tuz

Language: Yucatec Maya

Community: Tizimín, Yucatán, Mexico

Marlene Sánchez Guzmán

Language: Ch'ol

Community: Hidalgo Joshil, Chiapas, Mexico

Juan Vázquez Méndez

Language: Tseltal

Community: San Juan Cancuc, Chiapas, Mexico

Cristina Agustina Álvarez Díaz

Language: Tseltal

Community: Amatenango del Valle, Chiapas, Mexico

Nehemias Chable Hau

Language: Yucatec Maya

Community: Tahdziú, Yucatán, Mexico

José Raúl Sánchez Pérez

Language: Ch'ol

Community: Tila, Chiapas, Mexico

Juan Carlos Gómez Pérez

Language: Tseltal

Community: Ocosingo, Chiapas, Mexico

Manuel De Jesús Pérez Pérez

Language: Tsotsil

Community: San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico

Carlos Alberto Chi Chan

Language: Yucatec Maya

Community: Dzitbalché, Campeche, Mexico

The ADLM project is an initiative of Rising Voices with support from the W.K.Kellogg Foundation.