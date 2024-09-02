New Russian-style law censors mentioning LGBTQ+ in the Bulgarian school system

On August 7, the Bulgarian parliament adopted amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act proposed by the far-right, pro-Russian Revival party, which prohibit “propaganda” for “non-traditional sexual orientations” in schools, sparking outrage and protests. Liberal politicians, civil society and LGBTQ+ activists warned that it mirrors similar legislation passed in Russia and Hungary in recent years.

Bulgaria's largest human rights organization, the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee (BHC), noted that the adoption of the amendments means that “effectively, any situation in which any information about homosexuality, bisexuality, or a transgender condition is provided, whether scientific or not, in any aspect of the preschool or school education system, irrespective of the grade, will be in violation of the law.”

The adopted and published law that came into force on August 16 literally “forbids…”

Извършване на пропаганда, популяризиране или подстрекаване по какъвто и да е начин, пряко или косвено, на идеи и възгледи, свързани с нетрадиционна сексуална ориентация и/или определяне на полова идентичност, различна от биологичната.

Conducting propaganda, promotion or incitement in any way, directly or indirectly, of ideas and views related to non-traditional sexual orientation and/or determination of gender identity other than the biological

The amendment proposed by far-right ultranationalists was passed by a large majority backed by populist parties that declare themselves pro-European Union, as well as all the independent deputies, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported on August 7. They quoted Elizabeta Belobradova, MP from the liberal anti-corruption coalition We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, who commented during the parliamentary debate:

Когато взимаме текстове от Уикипедия, за да правим закони, не е дясно ориентирано, не е консервативно ориентирано и не е защита на българските деца, а е евтин популизъм.

When we take texts from Wikipedia to make laws, what we get is not right-wing oriented and not conservative-oriented legislation, and it is not protection of Bulgarian children, but cheap populism.

RFE also reported that Georgi Georgiev, MP from populist right wing party Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB), criticized the amendments as “unheard of precedent in an EU member state,” enabling discrimination directly opposing the European Convention on Human Rights, and also criticized the haste of the procedure.

In total, 135 out of 240 MPs voted in favor. “Support from the pro-Moscow Bulgarian Socialist Party was expected, but the bill passed largely because of the surprising backing of the pro-EU centre-right GERB party,” Balkan Insight reported.

LGBTQ+ organization Deystvie warned that “Bulgaria is taking Russia’s path” and also noted that some of the MPs “used hate speech and totally discriminatory statements, which tendentiously undermine the foundations of democracy and rule of law” and can be sanctioned under the Law for Protection from Discrimination.

On August 9, feminist, LGBTQ+ and other human rights groups organized a protest outside the Bulgarian parliament to call for a reversal of the amendment, which bans what its supporters call “LGBTQ+ propaganda in schools.” Waving the LGBTQ+ flag, protesters chanted slogans like “Veto the law!” Euronews reported.

On August 15, Deutche Welle reported that Bulgarian president Rumen Radev announced that the didn’t veto the amendments on the Preschool and School Education Act, “contrary to the appeals of the European institutions, nongovernmental organizations and activists.”

The president’s decision incited a protest in front of the presidency during that evening. At the same time, the political party Revival staged a counterprotest under the slogan “NO to gender propaganda! Yes to normality!” reported Novini.bg.

Not just a Bulgarian issue

The BHC explained that, while the amendments do not encompass any specific sanctions, they would be enforced through disciplinary proceedings against teachers, school principals, school nurses, school psychologists, or any public servant of the Ministry of Education. They will also curb access to schools for civil society organizations, the national equality body or health authorities willing to work on the prevention of discrimination or the promotion of sexual health.

Politico quoted Rémy Bonny, executive director of Forbidden Colours, an EU-wide LGBTQ+ rights group based in Belgium, who said that:

This law is not just a Bulgarian issue — this is a Russian law that has found its way into the heart of Europe… The European Commission must step in and hold Bulgaria accountable.

“International institutions are to no avail here,” said Radoslav Stoyanov, co-chair of the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee.

While their reaction is much needed, no doubt, no international institution can directly invalidate the law despite the possibility for them to issue binding judgments or impose sanctions. At the end of the day, the decision to repeal the law lies with Bulgarian institutions. The question is how strong the incentive is for them to do that when the law is very popular and when sanctions are paid by the taxpayers who don’t mind that.

“Bulgarian society is heading into a downward spiral of Kremlin propaganda consumption, and the possibility of the re-election of Donald Trump as the next US president is actually a very influential factor as well,” added Stoyanov, noting that the existence of many “don’t say gay” and “don’t say they” laws in the US have been used as an argument in defense of the Bulgarian law.

Forbidden Colours condemned the legislation “that bans the portrayal of LGBTIQ+ identities in schools.”

This law is a blatant attack on children’s rights and echoes the discriminatory policies seen in Russia and Hungary. This law is a direct assault on the fundamental human rights of LGBTIQ+ individuals, particularly children. It is deeply troubling to see Bulgaria adopting tactics from Russia’s anti-human rights playbook. Such actions are not only regressive but are also in direct contradiction to the values of equality and non-discrimination that the European Union stands for.

Homophobia and transphobia are widespread in Bulgaria, as its governments cozied up to the extreme right during the ongoing period of instability, which saw six general elections in three years.

The country has also declined to ratify the Istanbul Convention on preventing violence against women due to widespread propaganda that it would promote LGBTQ+ rights. The Bulgarian LGBTQ+ community has been a frequent target of discrimination and violence.

Similar anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has been passed in other countries in the region of South East Europe, including EU member Hungary, and EU candidate countries Moldova and Turkey.