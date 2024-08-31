Bangladeshis help out in flood-affected communities

Twelve districts along the eastern border of Bangladesh are experiencing the worst floods in living memory. Millions of people are stranded, remain homeless, and without food. As of August 29, the death toll has risen to 52.

Volunteers from across the country are rushing to the affected areas in trucks, carrying boats, speedboats, and relief supplies. Many are transporting dry food, medicine, safe drinking water, rice, and lentils in covered vans, pickups, and microbuses. Numerous government and non-governmental organizations have contributed a day's salary to the relief fund. Additionally, the country's mobile phone operators have announced free talk time and internet services for flood victims.

Ordinary citizens are also donating money and supplies to volunteers according to their means. People from all walks of life, both from the public and private sectors, came forward to aid the flood victims. Many on social media have remarked that they have never witnessed such a “united Bangladesh” in the face of disaster.

Journalist Mehedi Hasan Marof posted on X:

Floods in Bangladesh worsen as 8 rivers surge above danger levels, leaving 5M+ stranded across Cumilla, Feni, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, & Moulvibazar. Power out, roads cutoff, & more rain forecasted. Muhuri & Gomati Rivers at their highest in 40 years. #BangladeshFloods pic.twitter.com/z6hAZ6DjF2 — Mehedi Hasan Marof (@MehediMarof) August 22, 2024

Bangladesh is known for its strong disaster management responses. The country has established disaster management committees at the local government level, extending to the union and ward levels. However, after the recent ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024, through an uprising, most local leaders belonging to the previous autocratic regime fled, leading to the collapse of the local government system. As a result, despite predictions of excessive rainfall and flooding, there was insufficient preparation to mitigate the damage or respond to the humanitarian crisis. While volunteer-led efforts under the local government were lacking, the general public united to assist those affected by the floods.

Students lead the efforts

The anti-government protests were led by a platform called Students Against Discrimination (SAD). On August 21st, the organization's two coordinators announced a “mass relief collection.” Following their call, thousands of people gathered at the Teachers-Student Center (TSC) of Dhaka University to donate relief goods. People arrived in droves, bringing relief supplies in personal cars, trucks, CNGs, rickshaws, and even by hand.

User Jane Alam shared a video of the relief efforts at TSC on X:

The TSC is overflowing with cars and people. Every vehicle is filled with relief goods collected through individual initiatives. So many people have come to donate that the volunteers are struggling to manage the influx of items. This is the kind of Bangladesh we want to see.

User M has posted a picture on X showing children also donating their saved money to the relief fund:

So many little kids donated whatever money they had in their plastic piggy banks. Location- Relief Collection Booth TSC/DU Credit: Daniel Afzalur Rahman ( on facebook) #Bangladesh #BangladeshFlood #BangladeshFlood2024 pic.twitter.com/30h8CBQW4B — M (@meeemion) August 24, 2024

In the first week of the campaign, the anti-discrimination student movement initiative collected over 77.8 million Bangladeshi Taka (BDT), equivalent to about USD 650,000. In addition to cash, the TSC has required hundreds of trucks to transport the massive volume of relief goods donated.

User “The Protester” posted on X that a unity has formed among the people of Bangladesh in the face of the disaster:

The Unity of Bangladeshi People!

This Nation Cannot be Held Down by Anyone. July : They Became United to Step Down ex PM Fascist Hasina.

August : Again United to Help Flood Victims. #Bangladesh #BangladeshFlood #IndiaOut #BoycottIndia #FloodInBangladesh #FloodCrisisBd pic.twitter.com/kvYTnMcEhc — The Protester 𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 𓆝 𓆟 (@TheProtesterBD) August 23, 2024

The army has been deployed by the interim government to rescue flood victims. The army's medical team is also providing medical assistance.

বন্যা কবলিত এলাকায় উদ্ধার কাজে নেমে পড়েছে বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনী।

We are really proud of Bangladesh Army. pic.twitter.com/7bHe0zFn7z — Md. Sabbir Ahmed (@FmSabbirahmed) August 21, 2024

Translation: The Bangladesh Army is carrying out rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

Social media platforms have been flooded with images and videos of volunteers from various parts of the country, along with the army, navy, and coast guard, setting off in trucks, speedboats, and boats to rescue people affected by the floods.

User Anika posts:

এটাই সৌহার্দ্য ও সম্প্রীতির বাংলাদেশ।চট্টগ্রামের হৃদয়বান মানুষ গুলো শত শত বোট নিয়ে এগিয়ে যাচ্ছে ফেনী বন্যা কবলিত এলাকায়। pic.twitter.com/QdiEZaWoAu — Anika ₐₙgₑₗₑ (ₜₛ)ₒₛ (@anikaos06) August 22, 2024

Translation: This is the Bangladesh of harmony and unity. The compassionate people of Chattogram are moving forward with hundreds of boats to the flood-affected areas of Feni.

As Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority country with over 300,000 mosques, many religious institutions called on people to support flood victims during prayer time. Many mosques collected donations, and the As-Sunnah Foundation, a Muslim charity, reported receiving over BDT 200 million (USD 1.67 million) in contributions for flood relief. These funds are being used to conduct relief operations in the affected areas. Similarly, people of the Hindu faith have donated to flood victims from their religious celebration budgets.

Volunteers have been seen going door-to-door in various parts of the country to collect relief aid. User Md Al Amin Mia posted on X:

While we are on the road, it's clear that we live in Lalon's (mystic saint) land. We sing (Lalon's song) as we deliver aid to the flood-affected people, supported by sympathetic individuals. This is our second day. Today, another stranger joined us. Magura – 24.08.24. Credit: Nafisa Nawar Nizhum

A charity concert was held at the Raju Sculpture in Dhaka University to raise funds for flood victims. Along with the monetary contributions, water purification tablets, essential medicines, dry food, and sanitary pads were also collected. Indian journalist Naveen S Garewal tweeted:

Bands perform in Dhaka to aid Bangladesh's flood-hit people https://t.co/xtp5tWEaQS — Naveen S Garewal (@naveengarewal) August 24, 2024

Animals are also facing great danger due to the floods. People have come forward to help them as well. User Ajay Joe from India posted:

One of Bangladesh's most beautiful characteristics is how people rush to help each other during any disaster. This year's flood has once again demonstrated this.

The Bangladesh government has requested USD 300 million in budget support from ADB for the rehabilitation of flood-hit areas. The chief adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has started fund mobilization from the NGOs and donors in the country estimating a BDT 100 million (USD 835,500) budget for flood rehabilitation.

