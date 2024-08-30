What online narratives tell us about the aftermath of the election in Venezuela

On July 28, 2024, Venezuela held presidential elections, which were expected to bring hope and change to the Venezuelan people after years of a prolonged economic crisis.

According to the Carter Center, a US-based organization working on enhancing democracy, invited by the Venezuelan regime to observe the election, the process took place in an “environment of restricted freedoms,” and the Venezuelan Electoral Authority (Consejo Nacional Electoral) showed clear bias towards Maduro's government.

Maria Corina Machado, the opposition candidate, was banned from running. After failing to register Machado’s replacement, the opposition was forced to support Edmundo González Urrutia, an ex-diplomat already registered as a presidential candidate.

Citizens abroad also faced significant barriers to participating in elections due to short registration deadlines, limited public information, and unusual legal requirements. UNHCR, the UN Agency for Refugees, documents that, by the end of 2023, there were “over 7.7 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants globally,” of an estimated population of little over 30 million people. Only 69.000 Venezuelans living abroad were registered to vote at the moment of the election, leaving most of the estimated 3.5 –5.5 million Venezuelans eligible to vote excluded from the election.

Despite the challenges, Machado and González ran the campaign together, articulating one of the country's most significant civil society efforts to ensure electoral transparency. Their campaign messages focused on promising a better future where those living abroad could reunite with their families.

Nicolás Maduro, the current president of Venezuela, ran a reelection campaign that highlighted their efforts to combat imperialism and argued that he was the only one capable of guaranteeing peace in the country.

On the night of July 28, 2024, shortly before midnight, the Venezuelan Electoral Authority declared Nicolás Maduro the election winner but did not provide detailed results by state. Hours later, Maria Corina Machado held a press conference, asserting that they had a representative sample of the electoral tallies and that Edmundo González Urrutia was the clear winner. The results published by the opposition, backed by the tallies and coherent with what the electoral witness reported, indicated that González Urrutia had received twice as many votes as Maduro.

Protests broke out after the election in historically pro-Chavismo neighborhoods, demanding the regime recognize the opposition's published results. In the first two days, over a thousand civilians were detained, and more than 21 people were killed. The majority of the international community has since called on the Venezuelan Electoral Authority to release the detailed election results.

According to the regime, imperialism, linked to the opposition, is the leading cause of the ongoing political and economic crisis in Venezuela, and any claim of foul play led by the Venezuelan opposition is considered false and an action that promotes the agenda of the US rather than defends the interests of the Venezuelan people.

Government officials assert that the current administration believed its strategies to hinder voting would secure a favorable outcome and that the results released by the opposition appeared to catch the regime off guard. Meanwhile, traditional regional allies, such as Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, continue to demand evidence of the results before recognizing Maduro as the election victor. As a result, the government has shared little to no celebration spirits and instead intensified its repressive tactics, advertising new initiatives to target and criminalize dissent, like Operación Tun Tun (Operation Knock Knock) — a new wave of repression now aimed at electoral witnesses and voters, groups previously not targeted.

The regime then focused on spreading the message that anyone who questions or doesn't support the Venezuelan government should be afraid because showing any sign of discontent is an act of treason — advertising control and repression while spreading fear. It has declared it will use all its forces to stop what it calls a “cyber-fascist” coup, targeting people publishing dissident content on social media and even banning platforms.

How this narrative circulates online

Diosdado Cabello, recently appointed Minister of Interior, Justice, and Peace, advertises the efficiency of “Operation Knock Knock” on Instagram.

The video first shows a TikTok clip of a man insulting Nicolás Maduro and Diosdado Cabello. Then Billy the Puppet from the Saw horror movie says, “Let the game begin,” a countdown starts, and a series of images show state forces detaining the man in the middle of the night, who later apologizes.

Knock Knock is also the name of a famous Venezuelan Christmas song. The song's chorus says, “Knock Knock, who is there? People of peace, please open the door. Christmas has arrived.”

The slogan of Operation Knock Knock is “sin lloradera,” which means no whining, no crying, a common expression used in Venezuela to dismiss other people's suffering.

The item received over 35,000 likes on Instagram and was ranked -3 on our civic score card, the lowest ranking possible, as it incites hate against any show of discontent in the country while celebrating the repressive tactics and human rights violations committed by the state forces. See the full analysis of the item.

For Venezuelans, the current situation exceeds the region's traditional dichotomy of left versus right and evidences a sense of overcoming polarization. There is a general belief inside Venezuela that ideological discussions and confrontations are no longer a priority. The focus is on the challenges that unite the Venezuelan population rather than the elements that separate them.

This narrative conveys a renewed sense of trust among citizens and a shared desire to move forward. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the country's health system and economic weaknesses. The state enforced lockdowns through repressive measures, drastically altering daily life. Isolated communities began to rely on their neighbors for protection from both the virus and repression, while urban areas saw a surge in delivery services as a new form of employment. “Motorizados” (generally people informally working as couriers using their motorcycles), once viewed as criminals or linked to state-backed armed groups, became trusted couriers, fostering a shared sense of community amid widespread hardship and exhaustion.

Many were moved by Machado's and González's promise of a better future where families would reunite after years of being forced apart — a desire shared by all social classes in Venezuela and unifying the country.

How this narrative gains life online

In a video shared by VVperiodistas, members of the Carirubana municipality police removed their uniforms, some even in tears, in front of a group of protesters that chanted “freedom” while applauding.

By removing their uniforms, police officers implicitly tell protestors that they no longer will follow their superiors’ orders to continue repressing them.

The protest was held in Carirubana, a municipality ruled for the last 24 years by the regime's party, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) —former V Republic Movement (MVR).

The item ranked +2 in our civic scorecard. It showcases the officers’ willingness to disobey the regime's orders, prioritize people's safety, and seek a peaceful resolution of the country's conflict. See the full analysis of the item.

News from the Civic Media Observatory

