The impact of unpredictable rainfall and flooding on agriculture and food security in Kenya

By Grace Kobare

Kenya has been experiencing excessive rainfall and flash floods, particularly in the months of mid-March to May this year. The March-April-May (MAM) rains resulted in heavy rainfall across multiple regions of the East African country, including the Lake Victoria basin, the Rift Valley, the highlands on both the west and east sides of the Rift Valley (including the Nairobi area), the southeastern lowlands, the coast, and the northeastern sector. The rains led to significant damage in 42 of Kenya's 47 counties, with the capital Nairobi, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Mandera and Nakuru being the most severely affected by the floods.

In 2020, over 50 percent of Kenyans were employed in agriculture. By May 10, 2024, more than 41,000 acres of farmland had been submerged, leaving many farmers without livelihoods. By April 29, the floods had disrupted trade across numerous counties. The destruction of roads and bridges, along with the precautionary closure of roads, had also impacted daily activities between counties.

On April 14, the government announced that rapid response teams were being put on standby to conduct repairs and maintenance and ensure the continuity of essential services, as substantial damage to roads, bridges, educational institutions, health facilities, and residential buildings was anticipated. By April 26, after deploying over 150 staff and 1,000 volunteers to aid in flood response efforts, the Kenya Red Cross reported being overwhelmed and made an appeal for assistance from other organizations.

As reported by Africanews, one major challenge faced by farmers because of the flash flooding that began in mid-March was the rapid rise in water levels. This rendered farms inaccessible and severely disrupted agricultural activities. Martha Waema, a farmer from Machakos County, Kenya, had been expecting a return of KSh 200,000 (USD 1,500) from her investment of KSh 80,000 (USD 613) in maize, peas, cabbages, tomatoes, and kale. However, her hopes were dashed. During her 38 years of farming, she said she had never experienced losses of that magnitude. The devastation significantly impacted her financial security, stability, and optimism.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) reported in March that about 1.9 million Kenyans were in need of food assistance because of the torrential rainfall that they were experiencing. The NDMA appealed for donations of regular food assistance and unconditional cash transfers, particularly for vulnerable groups in flood-prone areas.

The detrimental effects of floods on food security became increasingly evident, with widespread waterlogging wreaking havoc on crop production. Agricultural areas along many rivers were inundated, leading to significant crop damage. Additionally, over 9,000 livestock had been lost and at least 41,000 acres of farmland submerged.

The heavy rains had significant repercussions on Kenya’s food system, prompting experts to warn of impending challenges and the need for proactive measures.

Experts say that to alleviate the negative impacts of soil erosion caused by flooding, it is crucial to practice sustainable land management.

Tigania West Member of Parliament (MP) John Mutunga, who chairs the Agriculture Committee at the National Assembly, stated that excessive water saturation may impede root respiration and stunt crop growth, potentially leading to losses for this year's harvest. He continued by saying that this year's prolonged wet season “poses a significant threat to our agricultural output.” Soil erosion, which not only depletes valuable topsoil but also disrupts soil structure, will ultimately compromise long-term productivity.

To address these challenges, Mutunga recommended that farmers adopt conservation practices like terracing and strategically placing grass strips to reduce soil erosion and manage runoff more effectively. To counteract the effects of waterlogging, which leads to the loss of essential minerals, making fertilizers ineffective and requiring additional investment, he further advised farmers to consider alternative approaches, such as organic methods, to restore soil nutrients and maintain productivity.

According to Africanews, like John Mutunga, Jane Kirui, an agricultural officer with the Narok County Government, emphasized the importance of terracing and other measures such as cover crops, which are plants grown to protect and improve soil health and prevent soil erosion, such as clover, peas, and rye to improve water absorption.

The Agricultural Soil Management Policy 2023 is also key in addressing this challenge. Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh noted, “The policy will provide a framework for assessing soils across different ecological zones and determining their nutrient content. It will also serve as a roadmap for soil treatment and guide the implementation of interventions to improve soil health.” The policy includes features such as sustainable soil management practices, specific interventions like cover crops and terracing to enhance water absorption, and guidelines for soil treatment to restore fertility. Additionally, it emphasizes capacity building, research, and sustainable practices to protect soil resources in the long term.

While the MAM floods exposed Kenya’s inadequate disaster preparedness, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable land management and improved forecasting, it remains to be seen whether the mitigation and sustainability strategies proposed by experts will be implemented to better handle future intense rainfall scenarios.