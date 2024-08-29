Séverin Ayao Kansa: Togo’s only chance of success at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games will take place from August 28 to September 8, 2024, two weeks after the Paris Olympic Games ended. For 11 days, 4,400 athletes from 182 countries will compete in 22 sports disciplines, seeking to win medals and put their respective countries on the Paralympic winners list.

Séverin Ayao Kansa, a Togolese para athlete competing in the Men’s High Jump T47 (a classification for athletes with a below elbow or wrist impairment), will represent Togo at the Paralympic Games. Although Kansa has already participated in several international competitions, this is his first time participating in the Paralympic Games. The athlete qualified for this event thanks to his performance at the 8th edition of the Marrakech 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Morocco in April 2024, where he won a gold medal with a jump of 1.79m.

In a WhatsApp interview with Global Voices, Kansa discussed his determination and desire to fly the Togolese flag high by giving his all during this competition.

Jean Sovon(JS): You are the only Togolese athlete to have qualified for the 2024 Paralympic Games. How do you feel about this?

Séverin Ayao Kansa (SYK): Être qualifié pour les Jeux Paralympiques, c'est un rêve que je chéris depuis deux ans. C'était lors de ma première compétition internationale aux 5èmes Jeux de la solidarité islamique en Turquie en août 2022. Ce rêve commence par devenir réalité quand l'année passée j'ai concouru et j'ai eu ma première médaille internationale au 8e Grand Prix du Marrakech au Maroc en avril 2024. Donc il y a une joie qui m'anime actuellement, et c'est un honneur pour moi de représenter le Togo. C'est un sentiment de rêve atteint. Maintenant nous sommes dans cette logique de mission à accomplir. Et cette mission consiste à relever le niveau du mouvement paralympique au Togo. Donc je peux dire que oui, je suis content.

Séverin Ayao Kansa (SYK): Since competing in my first international competition in Turkey in August 2022, the 5th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, I have dreamed of qualifying for the Paralympic Games. This dream started to become a reality when I competed in the 8th edition of the Marrakech 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix and won my first international gold medal. The excitement motivates me, and it’s an honor to represent Togo. It’s a dream come true for me. We’re now on a mission to succeed, and this mission means taking Togo’s Paralympic movement to a whole new level. So, it would be fair to say I’m happy.

JS: Are you under pressure due to your teammates’ lack of success at the Paris Olympic Games?

SYK: Non, je n'ai aucune pression au regard de la prestation de mes confrères aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris. Plutôt, je salue la détermination et la volonté de ces cinq athlètes qui ont compéti pour l'honneur du Togo parce que ce n'est pas facile. Les Jeux Olympiques sont des rendez-vous sportifs les plus attendus par tous les athlètes, car ils n'arrivent qu'une seule fois tous les quatre ans. Ce n'est pas quelque chose où on va se dire qu'on a démérité. Être sélectionné, c'est déjà une victoire en soi. Je peux dire aussi que chacun d'entre eux a donné le meilleur de lui. D'autres ont amélioré leur propre record, alors, ce n'est pas une pression pour moi. C'est plutôt une motivation qui me pousse maintenant à donner aussi le meilleur de moi pour faire une meilleure performance personnelle.

YK: No, I’m not under any pressure regarding my teammates’ performance at the Paris Olympic Games. Instead, I applaud the dedication and commitment of the five athletes who competed for Togo because this was no mean feat. The Olympic Games are the most eagerly anticipated sports event for all athletes, as they only happen once every four years. These Games aren’t something we would say we have been unsuccessful in. Being selected is already a victory in itself. I would say that each one of them gave their all. Some even improved their personal bests. So, rather than putting pressure on me, it motivates me to give my all and achieve my personal best.

JS: Do you expect to come back with a medal?

SYK: Rappelons que c'est ma première participation aux Jeux Paralympiques. Au regard de ce que j'ai eu à faire comme préparation, je peux dire que je suis confiant pour bien participer. Je dois rester serein, suivre les instructions du coach, appliquer ce que j'ai appris à l'entraînement, rester concentré jusqu'à la fin de la compétition et donner le meilleur de moi. Parce que mon objectif, c'est de représenter valablement le Togo à ces Jeux, de donner la joie à tous les Togolais qui me regardent et qui seront fiers de me soutenir. L'essentiel dans tout cela, c'est d'arriver à faire une bonne compétition et relever ma performance.

SYK: Let’s not forget that these are my first Paralympic Games. Because of my training, I’m confident I can participate successfully. As my ultimate goal is to successfully represent Togo in these Games and bring joy to the Togolese citizens who will be proudly supporting me, I must stay calm, follow my coach’s advice, apply what I’ve learned in training, keep focused until the end of the competition, and give it my all. The most important thing is to have a good competition and raise my performance.

This Isis Média video report documents Kansa’s training at Kégué Stadium (located in Lomé, the capital of Togo) in the run-up to the Paralympic Games:

JS: Under what conditions did you train? Did you have any specialized support?

SYK: En ce qui concerne mes préparatifs, la Fédération Togolaise de Sport Paralympique (FETOSPA) a tout mis en œuvre pour que j'ai les meilleurs moyens pour m'entraîner. Mon programme a été établi avec le coach, et nous l'avons très bien suivi. Le ministère du sport et des loisirs n'a ménagé aucun effort pour permettre à ce que ces Jeux soient vraiment des jeux de qualité. Je remercie aussi le Comité national olympique du Togo pour le soutien qu'il m'a apporté. Ces institutions qui ont mis à ma disposition les moyens financiers et matériels, afin de me faciliter la préparation. Les Jeux Paralympiques sont d’une autre dimension et constitue le summum de ce que tous les athlètes recherchent. A ce rendez-vous, je compte donner le meilleur de moi-même, pour faire honneur aux couleurs nationales.

SYK: Regarding my training, the Togolese Paralympic Sports Federation (FETOSPA) did its utmost to ensure I had the best resources available to train. My coach set out my program, and we followed it very closely. The Ministry of Sport and Leisure has made every effort to ensure these are high-quality Games. I would also like to thank Togo’s National Olympic Committee for all their support. These institutions gave me the financial and material resources I required to train. The Paralympic Games take on a whole new dimension and are an athlete’s ultimate dream. I intend to give my all at this event to honor our national colors.

JS: What is your professional background?

SYK: J'ai un parcours assez modeste avant cette qualification. Je peux dire que je suis un athlète multidisciplinaire. Je fais le para-tennis de table, je fais aussi le para-badminton, avant de faire du para-athlétisme. Pendant ces processus de qualification, j'ai participé à trois compétitions internationales en para-athlétisme. Il s'agit des Jeux Islamiques en Turquie en 2022, une première dans ma carrière. En 2023, il s'agit du 7e Grand Prix de Marrakech où j'ai fini 3e avec la médaille de bronze avec un saut d'une hauteur de 1m60 ; et au 8e Grand Prix de Marrakech en 2024, j'ai décroché la médaille d'or avec un saut d'une hauteur de 1m79.

SYK: I had a fairly modest career before this qualification. I would say that I’m a multidisciplinary athlete. I played para table tennis and para badminton before doing para athletics. I participated in three para athletics events during the qualification process. In Turkey, in 2022, I competed in the Islamic Solidarity Games for the first time in my career. In 2023, I competed in the 7th edition of the Marrakech World Para Athletics Grand Prix, where I won a bronze medal with a jump of 1.60m. In 2024, I competed in the 8th edition of the Marrakech Grand Prix, winning a gold medal with a jump of 1.79m.

Séverin Ayao Kansa, who has a chance of winning Togo’s first-ever Paralympic medal, has the backing of Togolese citizens. As such, this young athlete will be under immense pressure. As the competition unfolds, we will learn whether his training and the support he received have been enough to secure the ultimate Paralympic accolade.