Everything you should know about the Nigeria vs South Africa ‘online ride-hailing war’

Last Thursday, August 22, several accounts on X, (formerly Twitter) shared posts about users in South Africa booking trips on ride-hailing apps in Nigeria and then canceling them. Nigerians retaliated by ordering rides and other items in different parts of South Africa and then canceling those, as well. One user on X shared:

As highlighted in this YouTube video by Cla6ic TV Worldwide, users accomplished this by downloading a VPN and setting their location to either South Africa or Nigeria. They would then order a Bolt or Uber, check the driver's name to identify if they were South African or Nigerian, and let the driver start the journey before canceling the ride.

The online conflict extended beyond ride requests, with some Nigerians placing fake food orders from South African businesses as shown in the post below:

“But what exactly is going on with Nigeria and South Africa? We are not even neighbours, so where does this rivalry come from?” a Nigerian user, Princepee, asked on a popular Nigerian online forum known as Nairaland.

This “online war” began earlier this month when a South African model, Chidinma Adetshina, who is of Nigerian descent, withdrew from the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant amid a heated argument about her nationality. Her mixed heritage sparked controversy, leading some South Africans to demand her removal.

Following a request from the Miss South Africa organisers and the outcry from South Africans, the South Africa Home Affairs Department conducted an investigation into Adetshina’s citizenship. Their findings revealed that Adetshina's father is Nigerian, and her mother has Mozambican roots. They also suggested that Adetshina’s mother may have committed identity fraud. As a result, Adetshina was forced to withdraw from the Miss South Africa pageant. This angered many Nigerians, who invited her to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria instead.

Adding fuel to the fire, during the recently concluded Olympics in Paris, when South Africa won silver in the men's 4 x 100 metres relay, President Cyril Ramaphosa posted on X: “Well done Bayanda Walaza, Bradley Nkoana, Shaun Maswanganyi, and Akani Simbine, on seizing the baton of Olympic success with your silver medal performance in the 4 x 100 m relay. You have proved it’s possible to stay in your lane and conquer the world at the same time.”

Some perceived this as a jab at Nigerians, who returned home empty-handed from the Olympics . The president's tweet implied that Nigerians often don't stay in their own lane but prefer to cross into others’ lanes. One user on X commented:

While Nigeria is often engaged in a playful “jollof war” with neighboring Ghana, the exchanges between Nigeria and South Africa carry a more serious tone. Since the end of apartheid, the relationship between these two major African economies has been described as a love-hate dynamic. This latest digital feud using transportation apps, is negatively affecting the livelihoods of these drivers, who have become pawns in this malicious game.

Responding to the situation, Bolt’s Country Manager for Nigeria, Yahaya Mohammed, told the BBC that the ride-hailing app had restricted inter-country ride requests due to the escalation of these incidents.

“Bolt is aware of the fake ride request situation between individuals in Nigeria and South Africa. We are committed to ensuring a safe, reliable, and secure experience for all members of our community,” said Mohammed.

The tension between the two nations can be traced back to xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa. During the attacks in 2019, Nigerian-owned shops and businesses were reportedly targeted by mobs. According to a report by BBC news, many Nigerians in South Africa have greater skills and education than the locals, giving them an advantage in the job market. However, South Africans blame Nigerians for organized crime, particularly drug trafficking.

Historically, Nigeria played an active role in opposing South Africa's apartheid regime. During the apartheid era, the Nigerian government issued more than 300 passports to South Africans seeking to travel abroad. The country also boycotted the 1978 Commonwealth Games and led the 1986 Commonwealth Games. In 1977, Nigerian musician Sonny Okosun wrote the international hit song Fire in Soweto to commemorate the 1976 Soweto uprising, which helped bring the apartheid regime into the international spotlight and contributed to its eventual downfall. This article by Anthony Okosun further highlights how Nigeria helped to free South Africa from apartheid.

Considering their shared history of struggle and solidarity, it remains to be seen whether both nations will address underlying issues and work toward rebuilding a relationship rooted in mutual respect and understanding.