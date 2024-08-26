‘Nionsologie': A term used in DRC to describe those who profess to know it all

This article Jumbo Salama was first published on www.icicongo.net on July 19, 20204. It is republished on Global Voices as part of a partnership agreement.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), pseudo-experts who profess to “know it all” defy all knowledge-based logic and flood social media with their often unfounded comments.

Internet users who profess to know everything often weigh in on various debates on social media platforms. In DRC, such netizens are known as “nionsologues” (“nionsologists”) or “know-it-alls” in English. This term stems from the Bantu language of Lingala, where “nionso” means “all” or “everything,” thus making “nionsologie” (nionsology) the science of those who profess to know it all. The Congolese blogging platform habarirdc.net defines “nionsologie” as follows:

Il s’agit de l’attitude de ceux qui s’arrogent le droit de tout commenter, tout expliquer ou qui montrent qu’ils sont capables de tout. Jusqu’à imaginer ce qui gît au fond de la pensée de ceux qui n’ont rien dit.

This term refers to the behavior of those who assume the right to comment on and explain everything or suggest that they are capable of anything. This behavior even involves believing they know what those who have not spoken are thinking.

These nionsologues, also known as “toutologues” (all-ologists) in French, often rely on sensationalism and assumptions to appear more knowledgeable or better informed than others.

Virologists, political specialists, and military experts combined

During the 10th Ebola epidemic in 2022 and the COVID-19 pandemic, many internet users simultaneously became virologists, epidemiologists, and medical experts. Today, these so-called experts have reinvented themselves as legal experts as well as experts in military, security, and diplomatic strategies. These “intellectuals 2.0” never shy away from offering their opinions, as Congolese politician and university professor Toussaint Tshilombo highlighted on X (formerly Twitter):

A un débat sur le nucléaire, ils sont-là et prétendent en savoir quelque chose. Qu’on évoque une affaire de détournement de deniers publics, ils savent vous dire qui le fait depuis toujours et qui a payé quoi avec l’argent détourné… Ayons l’humilité de ne pas montrer qu’on sait tout et qu’on maîtrise tout.

Prouvons que nous pouvons apprendre des autres sans complexe d’infériorité. C’est sage !

They get involved in the nuclear debate, claiming to know a thing or two about it. If you mention a case of misappropriation of public funds, they can tell you who was behind it from the outset and who paid for what with these misappropriated funds … Let us be humble enough not to suggest that we have an expert knowledge of and have mastered everything. Let’s prove that we can learn from others without an inferiority complex. That’s wise.

These “experts 2.0” regularly participate in discussions on complex issues, mixing credible information with misleading or unfounded statements. They often rely on fake sources, thus spreading fake news to get likes, shares, and a solid number of views.

Similarly, Professor Toussaint Tshilombo added:

La nionsologie prend de la place dans la twitosphere rdcongolaise par rapport à l’actualité immédiate dans le pays.

Ayons l’humilité de ne pas montrer que nous savons tout et maîtrisons tout.

Regarding the country’s recent events, “nionsologie” has taken over the Congolese Twitosphere. Let us be humble enough not to suggest that we have an expert knowledge of and have mastered everything. Let’s prove that we can learn from others without an inferiority complex. That’s wise. — Toussaint Tshilombo Send (@exxousia) June 27, 2020

For example, Simaro Ngongo, a “nionsologue” who stated that the “president of the Republic is ill and intends to step down,” posted a spoof story on X:

TRÈS #MALADE, FÉLIX @TSHISEKEDI ANNONCE À SA FAMILLE RESTREINTE SON INTENTION DE CÉDER LE POUVOIR À SON FRÈRE @JACQUESTSHISEKEDI. DEPUIS QUELQUES SEMAINES, TSHISEKEDI S’AFFICHE ASSIS ET AFFAIBLI. RONGÉ PAR UNE PATHOLOGIE AUX SYMPTÔMES D’UNE HERNIE DISCALE, TSHISEKEDI BOUDERAIT SON HOSPITALISATION IMMÉDIATE. DÉTAILS. - Ceux qui sont reçus par FÉLIX TSHISEKEDI depuis quelques semaines ne parviennent pas à s’expliquer qu’un président friand des solennités, cérémonies et célébrations télévisuelles reçoive désormais ses visiteurs en étant en position préalablement assise. - ⁠Les échos du dernier Conseil des Ministres pourraient être pris au sérieux lorsqu’il est rapporté que TSHISEKEDI aurait été le premier dans la salle où il à reçu et salué ses ministres toujours en position assise. - ⁠Des indiscrétions confirment que FÉLIX TSHISEKEDI s’appuierait actuellement sur deux béquilles très solides. C’est la principale raison de la nervosité de @DENISENYAKERU TSHISEKEDI qui verrait en @AUGUSTINKABUYA un éventuel successeur robuste de son époux. - ⁠Lors d’une réunion familiale très restreinte, FÉLIX TSHISEKEDI aurait levé l’option de céder le pouvoir à son frère JACQUES TSHISEKEDI, actuel patron de la sécurité du pays. FÉLIX qui devait quitter le pays en fin de semaine dernière, résisterait toujours à la recommandation de ses médecins suggérant une intervention chirurgicale très suivie en dehors du Congo. - ⁠Il y a quelques mois, dans ses incantations prophétiques, le pasteur DENIS LESSIE (en exil aux États-Unis d’Amérique) avait prédit un empoisonnement possible de FÉLIX TSHISEKEDI et que cette intoxication pourrait provoquer une paralysie généralisée de l’individu. - ⁠Le peuple congolais est invité à bien surveiller les faits et gestes de TSHISEKEDI afin de confirmer ou non ces informations de très haute confidentialité politique. « L’ÉTAT DE SANTÉ DE TSHISEKEDI EST PRÉOCCUPANT » pic.twitter.com/CmNhTeedVr — Simaro Ngongo Case (@SimaroNgongoMba) July 18, 2024

FÉLIX @TSHISEKEDI ANNOUNCES TO HIS IMMEDIATE FAMILY THAT HE INTENDS TO HAND OVER POWER TO HIS BROTHER @JACQUESTSHISEKEDI. FOR THE LAST FEW WEEKS, TSHISEKEDI HAS BEEN SEATED AND FRAIL. CRIPPLED BY THE SYMPTOMS OF A HERNIATED DISC, TSHISEKEDI IS REPORTEDLY REFUSING IMMEDIATE HOSPITALISATION. DETAILS. - Those who FÉLIX TSHISEKEDI has welcomed over the past few weeks cannot understand why a president fond of ceremonies, formalities, and televised events now welcomes his guests while already seated. - ⁠Rumors from the last Cabinet meeting should be taken seriously. According to reports, TSHISEKEDI was first in the room, where he consistently received and greeted his ministers sitting down. - ⁠Leaks confirm that FÉLIX TSHISEKEDI is currently relying on two sturdy crutches. This is the main reason for @DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI’s nervousness, as she sees @AUGUSTIN KABUYA as a potential successor to her husband. - ⁠At a private family meeting, FÉLIX TSHISEKEDI reportedly discussed handing over power to his brother JACQUES TSHISEKEDI, the country’s current head of security. FÉLIX, who was due to leave the country at the end of last week, is reportedly still standing firm against his doctors’ recommendation to undergo surgery outside of the Congo. - ⁠A few months ago, in his prophetic incantations, Pastor DENIS LESSIE (in exile in the United States of America) had predicted the potential poisoning of FÉLIX TSHISEKEDI, leading to his paralysis. - ⁠The Congolese people are asked to closely monitor TSHISEKEDI’s actions to confirm or disprove this highly confidential political information. “TSHISEKEDI’S STATE OF HEALTH IS CONCERNING” pic.twitter.com/CmNhTeedVr — Simaro Ngongo Case (@SimaroNgongoMba) July 18, 2024

Internet users have subsequently left critical comments under this post. Analyst Freddy Kabey commented:

@SimaroNgongoMba Je suis content quand vous détaillez avec joie et sérieux votre idiotie à travers des mensonges qui ne tiennent mm pas debout. Que le #PR05 @fatshi13_ soit malade ou pas, sachez que c'est un humain et non un robot. Qu'il se soigner aujourd'hui ou à la fin de la… — FREDDY KABEY W. MUTOMB (@LeContribuable_) July 18, 2024

@SimaroNgongoMba, I love when you gladly reveal your idiocy in all seriousness with lies that don’t add up. Whether or not #PR05 @fatshi13_ is ill, remember that he is a human, not a robot. Whether he seeks medical attention today or at the end of the week, it’s only normal for a person who wants to look after their body. Today, he paid his last respects to the late Bofassa Djema without his imaginary crutches. He was standing up straight. So, please stop this nonsense. — FREDDY KABEY W. MUTOMB (@LeContribuable_) July 18, 2024

Under the same post, Kalumbu Jean Paul wrote:

Les infos des hommes malades de la RDC, FAKE NEWS.

AUJOURD'HUI LE CHEF DE L'ETAT A RENDU LES DERNIERS HOMMAGES À UN ANCIEN DÉPUTÉ NATIONAL, MINISTRE DE SPORT.alors on se demande d'où vient l'info de la maladie dont souffre le PR05?svp! Méfiez-vous des fakesnews ! — Kalumbu jean paul (@Kalumbujeanpau1) July 18, 2024

This news of an ill DRC man is FAKE NEWS.

TODAY, THE HEAD OF STATE PAID HIS LAST RESPECTS TO A FORMER MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, THE MINISTER OF SPORT. So, it makes you wonder where the news about PR05’s (Félix Tshisekedi) illness came from. Please! Beware of fake news! — Kalumbu jean paul (@Kalumbujeanpau1) July 18, 2024

The denial strategy works for “nionsologues”

Legitimizing lies misleads people. This phenomenon is known as the Dunning-Kruger or the “overconfidence” effect. This phenomenon is a cognitive bias in which the least skilled group members sometimes overestimate their abilities in a given area. Italian theorist and writer Umberto Eco (1932–2016) explained the role of social media in amplifying this phenomenon. He said:

Les réseaux sociaux ont donné le droit de parole à des légions d’imbéciles qui avant, ne parlaient qu’au bar et ne causaient aucun tort à la collectivité. On les faisait taire tout de suite. Aujourd’hui, ils ont le même droit de parole qu’un prix Nobel.

Social networks have granted legions of idiots, who once only spoke in bars and didn’t cause any trouble in the community, freedom of speech. They were once silenced immediately. Today, they have the same freedom of speech as a Nobel Prize winner.

Faced with these “nionsologues,” it’s becoming increasingly difficult for experts to make themselves heard, thus leading to the general mistrust of scientific authorities and political decision-makers alike.