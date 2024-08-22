Coastal villages struggle to recover after oil spill disaster near Philippine capital

Nearly one month after an oil spill disaster covered Cavite and Bataan provinces located south and north of the Philippines’ National Capital Region, at least 50,000 fisherfolk and their families are grappling with the continued consequences.

An oil tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel sank on July 25 off the waters of Bataan. Two days later, another oil tanker carrying 55,000 liters of diesel capsized also in Bataan. Meanwhile, a third fuel tanker was abandoned in the same province. The accidents can be particularly linked to Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi), which caused hazardous sea conditions and excess rain in the region.

The oil spill covered 84 square kilometers and its impact is estimated to have affected half of Manila Bay. A state of calamity was declared in eight coastal towns of Cavite.

Various government agencies led the cleanup efforts and the distribution of emergency relief. A fish ban was imposed in Cavite which affected the livelihood of almost 30,000 fisherfolk.

As of August 18, the Coast Guard reported that only 42,000 liters of oil have been recovered.

The fish ban has been lifted in most areas but as of August 22, authorities are still categorizing the fish caught in five towns of Cavite as not safe for human consumption. This has negatively impacted the food supply for consumers and left those who work in the fishing industry without their primary livelihoods.

Residents, fisherfolk, and environmental groups have assailed the “inadequate” response of the government. The urgent situation has prompted various local and national groups to volunteer and distribute aid to affected communities.

Pamalakaya Fisher Group said in a media interview that the subsidies were small when the fish ban was in effect.

The relief assistance is not enough and it is not regular. If the fishing ban in the province will continue, the support to affected fishermen should be ensured as their source of income is only fishing.

Due to a legal loophole, the companies that subcontracted the now-sunken ships cannot be liable for the spills. During a Senate hearing, Greenpeace Campaigner Jefferson Chua pointed out the flaw in this legislation. He recommended the following:

The government must call for accountability from the companies involved. It must compel the companies to come out in the open, take responsibility for the spill, compensate the communities and local governments for the ongoing damage to health, ecosystems, and livelihoods, and pay reparations for the knock-on effects of this disaster.

Advocates of Science and Technology for the People (AGHAM) questioned the decision of the Coast Guard to allow the vessels to sail despite the rough sea conditions brought about by Typhoon Carina on July 25. “This shows the government’s lack of sincerity in implementing preventive disaster precautions,” it said in a statement.

The Philippine Network of Food Security Programmes described the overall response of the government as “failing to fully address the severity of the situation.”

What is needed is decisive and comprehensive action from the national government to effectively resolve the extensive ecological and social damage caused by the oil spill. This calls for not just immediate remediation efforts, but also measures that prioritize protection of the environment, food producers, and consumers.

Gloria Estenzo Ramos of Oceana warned against the long-term negative impact of the oil spill