Belarusian stand-up comedian who compared Lukasheka to a sparrow is accused of defamation

The Investigative Committee of Belarus has announced the commencement of special legal proceedings against Belarusian stand-up comedian Vyacheslav Komissarenko, Meduza reported. He is currently living abroad.

Komissarenko faces charges of defamation and insult against Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

The comedian is well-known for his outspoken criticism of the Belarusian regime and its security forces, particularly in the wake of the 2020 protests. His work pokes fun at the figure of Lukashanka and his regime, highlighting their stupidity and lack of education. Due to the increasing pressure and threats, Komissarenko fled Belarus for Russia, and later left Russia in 2022, fearing potential persecution by the Belarusian security forces.

Komissarenko is also considered the main popularizer of the “Chyk-Chyryk” meme about Lukashenka. Once, during a conversation with comedian Ruslan Belyy, they joked about how Alyaksandr Lukashenka is the only president who can't go on vacation because many countries won't let him in. “This led to a funny phrase about how Lukashenka was allegedly not allowed on a plane, and he responded: ‘Oh really, then I’ll fly myself! Chyk-Chyryk,’” Komissarenko recounted,referencing the way a sparrow chirps, to imply that Lukashenka could only go somewhere if he turned into a bird, since no airline would take him.

The video below shows Komissarenko calling Lukashenka chyk-cheryk and laughing at his lack of education and any kind of knowledge or imagination.

In April 2023, Komissarenko revealed that he was denied a humanitarian visa by Germany. He shared this information on his YouTube channel which has 1.43 million subscribers. He said:

The German consul denied me a humanitarian visa because he doesn't believe it's unsafe for me to go to Russia or Belarus, and, in Spain, they didn't allow me to legalize my funds because, apparently, it's dirty money from dirty jokes

Ultimately, Komissarenko was able to obtain a talent visa to the United States.

Komissarenko is a native of Belarus. He had previously mentioned that he had to leave Russia for Kyiv after the KGB put him on a wanted list. According to him, Belarusian security forces “called and sent him text messages.”

The video below is an interview of Komissarenko by very popular Russian journalist in exile, Yuri Dud.

In an interview with Yuri Dud, he also revealed that Belarusian security forces were searching for his parents.