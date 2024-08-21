The unique sounds of South Africa are a reminder of the country’s traditions, struggle, and resilience

From the upbeat tempo of kwela to the now sensational amapiano, South Africa possesses a rich musical landscape that comprises a kaleidoscope of genres, each one a unique expression of the country's multifaceted identity.

The country’s rhythms have transcended borders, captivating audiences around the world with their unique blend of traditional and modern influences. Contemporary artists like Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Wouter Kellerman, Brenda Fassie, Mandla Mofokeng, Seether, Die Antwoord, Jeremy Loops, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Lucky Dube, Goldfish, Freshlyground, Black Coffee, Anatii and Tyla have cemented South Africa's place on the global music stage, fusing diverse genres and pushing creative boundaries.

Their success has not only showcased the country's musical talent but has also contributed to a greater understanding and appreciation of its complex cultural heritage.

In this article, we delve into the rich history of some of South Africa's unique sounds with Mtsotso Avela, a sound engineer who is passionate about South African music as shown on his TikTok channel. Here is a shortened version of Global Voices’ interview with Avela.

Zita Zage (ZZ): Tell us about yourself and why you are interested in South African music.

Mtsotso Avela (MA): I am a young South African professional who regards himself as a multimedia specialist. I have vast experience and qualifications in several fields.

I am a sound engineer, digital marketer, artist manager, radio presenter, content producer, and creator. I do most, if not everything, in the media and entertainment industry. I am what you may call a digital entrepreneur.

I grew up in the eastern part of the country in a town called Queenstown which is the land of the Xhosa-speaking people, which I am one of, and that’s where my love of entertainment showed itself.

In high school, between 2008 and 2012, I was the school's DJ. We hosted events and civic days where I would set up the system, and all acts would submit their songs prior to the performance. Even now, I am still doing this as a music compiler for a radio show that I present at Sauma HD radio, which is an online station that plays 90 percent of unknown artists and pop music.

I am incredibly passionate about what I do and my ultimate goal is to make an impact in the industry and to continuously learn.

ZZ: During the struggle for freedom, which musical genre emerged and how did it influence the struggle for freedom?

MA: One of the musical genres which emerged was kwela music.

This is a genre that emerged in the early 1950s in the townships of Johannesburg. It uses a significant instrument, which is a penny whistle, that is foreign or not South African originated.

This music genre wasn't focused on protesting or fighting against oppression. Instead, it had a lively, upbeat tempo that brought people together. It made sure everyone could have a good time and feel included.

The word “kwela” originates from the Zulu and Xhosa languages and has two meanings – the literal translation is to climb, mount, raise or “get on board.”

The term is also a reference to getting “on board” the local police vans, colloquially known as “kwela-kwela.” Local busking musicians who performed in shebeens faced police harassment and were often at risk of being arrested under apartheid law. The young men who played the penny whistle on street corners also acted as lookouts, often shouting, “Here comes the kwela, kwela!” to warn these musicians of the arrival of the arrival. White people, unaware of the kwela kwela meaning, mistakenly thought that it referred to the music.

Another genre which emerged was African jazz:

Jazz in South Africa played a significant role in telling the world about the state of the country. Although I cannot really give a date of its emergence, it is said it was around shortly after World War I, around 1918 and this introduction was via Cape Town.

I can surely tell that it was used as a tool and a voice to speak against the apartheid government. Even the music band Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens, who were not overtly political, sometimes alluded to the miseries of apartheid or praised Nelson Mandela in their songs. Hence, we had a lot of jazz artists go into exile or self-exile due to the police then wanting to arrest them for speaking against apartheid. For instance, artists like Chicco Twala, who wrote the song “Manelo,” (referring to Nelson Mandela) and the likes of Brenda Fassie or any artist for that matter, couldn’t mention Mandela’s name on any of their music as it was criminal to do so. Several songs were banned, including Johnny Clegg and Savuka's song, Asimbonanga dedicated to Mandela.

And here’s just one song that is Jazz that depicts the then states :

As the song says, “We miss you Manelo (Mandela). This was when he was in prison for years with other comrades and the music kept the fight going stronger.

In March 1960, the first in a series of small uprisings occurred in an event known as the Sharpeville Massacre. Censorship was dramatically increased by the apartheid government, which led to the shutting down of all venues and events that catered to or employed both Black and white individuals. Gatherings of more than 10 people were also declared illegal. As a result, a mass exodus was created of jazz musicians leaving South Africa seeking work. Among these were trumpeter Hugh Masekela and vocalists Miriam Makeba (nicknamed “Mama Africa”), Letta Mbulu, and Dorothy Masuka.

ZZ: During the era of Makeba, Masekela, how did the protest songs help galvanise the anti-apartheid movement?

MA: I would suggest that you watch a movie called Sarafina. It is available on Netflix and DSTV, and do a search on YouTube for Sarafina Broadway, as well.

As a child, I grew up listening to this recording. Also, watching movies like When We Were Black gave or painted a picture for me of how things were back then. Without any use of much technology the youth back then used their voices to fight. It was not only the youth who were fighting but the women, too, who were against the use of the dompass (the pass document used to enforce apartheid laws).

In June 1976, during the Soweto uprising, more than 20,000 women of all races marched to Pretoria's Union Buildings, to present a petition against the carrying of passes by women to the prime minister, J.G. Strijdom. The women sang a freedom chant song: “Wathint’ abafazi wathint’ imbokodo” (“You strike a woman, you strike a rock”). And the likes of Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn were at the forefront of the march. When all these marches were happening, they would sing loud and hard for everyone to hear and to join the movement of liberation.

These songs weren’t just sung but they were also a message and a direction or call to action of what must happen at that present moment, “iGwijo” or chants that say, “An injury to one is an injury to all” suggested that we’re not going anywhere and I will fight. A song: “Asiwafuni amagwala sifuna amaqabane ka Thambo, ka Mandela” (“We don’t want cowards, we want comrades of O.R Thambo and Mandela and the struggle heroes”).

ZZ: What musical genre is popular now, and how has it impacted the industry?

MA: Amapiano is the most popular right now.

Emerging in the mid-2010s, amapiano is a sub-genre of kwaito and house music, blending deep house, jazz, soul, and lounge music. It is distinguished by its use of synths, wide percussive basslines, and the distinctive log drum sound pioneered by MDU TRP. The genre's rise saw significant shifts in the music scene, exemplified by Major League DJz, who transitioned from New Age Kwaito (NAK) to globally touring amapiano artists.

Amapiano has become a phenomenon, with new hits and dance challenges emerging regularly and gaining worldwide popularity. For instance, the Tshwala Bam dance challenge featured participation from celebrities like Chris Brown and Jason Derulo:

The genre's influence is vast, catapulting artists like Tyla, who became a global superstar just a few years after releasing one song:

From the defiant tones of protest songs to the irresistible rhythms of amapiano, South African music stands as a testament to the country's indomitable spirit and its enduring ability to captivate the world with the boundless creativity of its people.