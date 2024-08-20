Fear and intolerance: The impact of blasphemy allegations on Pakistan’s minorities

As per last year’s population count, Pakistan is home to over 8.7 million minorities who have over the years faced religious extremism, violence, and blasphemy accusations. According to the NGO Centre for Social Justice’s 2024 report, which focuses on attacks against persons, properties, and places of worship of minorities, forced conversions increased in 2023 but the year before was no different. The Ahmadiyya community, in particular, has suffered the most for ages, especially since the extremist group Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) came into existence in 2015. The desecration of Ahmadiyya graves and minarets has increased, and, this year, a number of people were booked for sacrificing animals on Eid-ul-Adha, since Ahmaddiyas are not seen as Muslims by the majority, and so do not have the right to perform the ritual sacrifice.

On August 11, Pakistani civil society and minority groups observed National Minorities Day by organizing various events including a Minority Rights March to highlight these deep-rooted issues. It was however, cut short by police and the attendants were dispersed by Islamabad police right ahead of the Jamia Hafsa people incursion.

Art has a powerful voice. It holds the power to convey what words sometimes fail to — or are not allowed to Minority Rights March this year would not have been complete without bold, courageous & powerful art. Thanks to the amazing artists who volunteered to deliver our voices… pic.twitter.com/YYeeMXdBu7 — Minority Rights March (@aqliyatihuqooq) August 12, 2024

The rise of TLP

Governor of Punjab Salman Taseer was assassinated by his bodyguard on January 4. 2011, for supporting Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case, which set off a new wave of religious extremism in Pakistan under the banner of the political party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP). Since then the party has brought the capital to a standstill with group sit-ins numerous times, threatened people in power using religious rhetoric, attacked minorities over their faith or blasphemy allegations, spread hatred through mosque loudspeakers, and contested elections, though unsuccessfully. Governments have attempted various measures against them, including imposing bans, but they have proven largely ineffective due to the street power TLP commands.

Read More: Faith turns fatal as blasphemy laws ignite unchecked extremism in Pakistan

Global Voices asked Tahira Abdullah, a rights activist, via email how mob violence impacts the victims and society at large, She responded,

The result of vigilante mob violence, e.g. killing, burning, looting, threats, has increased fear, insecurity, and hatred, not only toward the individual perpetrators and their communities but also toward their religion, sect, and political party affiliation. It also results in increasing brutalization and desensitization of society towards violent crimes. In some cases, it even leads to apathy toward human rights activism and a lack of support for victims and survivors.

She further adds, “There are many actionable recommendations, a well-known list of necessary steps. The only missing link is the political will and commitment — not just from the federal and provincial governments, but also from the establishment, law enforcement agencies, and judiciary.”

Blasphemy in Pakistan

Blasphemy accusations and mob violence go hand in hand. As soon as a person is accused of desecrating the holy book of Muslims, a mob quickly gathers to lynch the accused. These accusations have also been used to settle personal scores or property disputes. Law enforcement authorities have frequently failed to protect the accused. Blasphemy is an extremely sensitive issue in Pakistan, a nation with a 97 percent Muslim majority, where it is punishable by death under the law.

Read More: Another wave of blasphemy in Pakistan

Since the start of this year, there has been a significant rise in blasphemy allegations across the country, endangering lives. Recent incidents in Sargodha and Swat sent shockwaves nationwide.

Journalist Arshad Yousafzai, speaking to Global Voices via email, explains that:

Blasphemy cases have increased in Punjab, followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Data analysis reveals a pattern where blasphemy accusations rise from the beginning to the end of Muharram, particularly in areas with Shia communities. Both Sunni and Shia groups file complaints against each other, under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Section 298 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) often followed PPC Section 295 as the most frequently used legal provisions. Many victims are accused based on social media posts shared unwittingly. The campaigns are often led by Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) members, or Barelvi mullahs, while Shia clerics also file First Information Reports (FIRs) against those they believe have disrespected the Prophet’s family.

Government’s response

Unlike previous incidents of mob violence and lynching, this time the government condemned the incidents. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif approved a redesigned national counter-terrorism campaign through the launching of Operation Azm- e-Istehkam. During a National Assembly session, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of violence against minorities. He asked the National Assembly to adopt a unanimous stance against the misuse of religion. The government also arrested the TLP leader Zaheer ul Hasan Shah, who incited hatred against the judiciary and announced a reward of PKR 10 million (USD 35,891) for anyone who brings the head of Justice Faez Isa.

Cyber blasphemy: A new frontier

In recent years, a new form of crime has emerged in Pakistan involving blasphemy accusations through social media. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime wing has taken strict action against people reported to have been involved in this practice.

On condition of anonymity, FIA officials explained the kind of content that they have encountered, including nude images of mostly porn stars with holy text superimposed on their bodies. Approximately 400 individuals have been arrested for sharing blasphemous content with other Pakistanis over social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Almost 250 FIRs have been registered across the country, with 99.5 percent of the cases involving young adult males. Most accused fall in the 17–35 age group, with the majority being unmarried — approximately 80 percent.

In September 2023, four people were sentenced to death for blasphemy by the additional sessions court in Rawalpindi. The majority of cases have been reported in Punjab, the most populous province, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and then Balochistan.

An FIA officer told Global Voices in an in-person interview:

Upon investigation, we found that those arrested were porn addicts with deeply perverse tendencies. The culprits confessed to initially watching porn before being added to random Facebook groups. Although they initially felt uncomfortable seeing the explicit content, they were later re-added to religious-porn groups online. They became so addicted that they continued to participate in these groups, where such content is shared, discussed and users are encouraged to share their own blasphemous creations. Some of the arrested people reported that they only saw images of nude women and the names of Allah, Holy Prophet and other Sahaba e Rasool were obscured from view. This led them to believe that there was nothing wrong with watching and sharing such posts. Despite being practicing Muslims, they failed to recognize the inappropriateness of their actions and continued sharing the content.

The officer added, “The culprits often use multiple SIM cards and fake IDs, frequently hiding their identity behind women's names. Half of those we have arrested so far, have below matriculation education, are practically illiterate, and come from lower-middle-class to poor families.”

Rising blasphemy cases in Pakistan have built an environment of fear, particularly because of the extralegal consequences. The government, security personnel, and the judiciary need to play an active role in curbing this menace.