Some historic moments for Africa at the 2024 Olympic Games

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games have come to an end, and as the excitement fades and the dust settles on what was an exhilarating and unpredictable competition in Paris, it's the perfect time to reflect on and celebrate the top standout moments from African athletes. These moments not only highlight the continent's remarkable achievements but also showcase the incredible talent and determination that defined Africa's presence at the Games.

Beatrice Chebet – Kenya

Twenty-four-year-old Beatrice Chebet made history in Paris at her first Olympic Games, winning back-to-back golds in both the 5,000 m and 10,000 m races. This remarkable achievement solidified her place in Kenya's athletic history, and with it, she also became the third woman in history to win both events at the same Olympic Games.

Chebet claimed the gold medal in the women’s 5,000 meters with a time of 14:28.56. In a highly anticipated race, she triumphed over defending champion Sifan Hassan, reigning world champion Faith Kipyegon, and world record holder Gudaf Tsegay.

Chebet remained with the pack for most of the race, but when Kipyegon surged to the front, Chebet followed closely, outpacing her in the final hundred meters to become the Olympic champion.

According to Kenyans.co news, Chebet dedicated her victory to all Kenyans, stating, “I’m dedicating this medal to all Kenyans. I want to hear that my country is proud. This was for you, you were in my mind and heart in every lap. I might have made history but I will sleep better knowing Kenyans will enjoy the weekend.”

Faith Kipyegon – Kenya

Another historic moment was Faith Kipyegon‘s thrilling victory in the 1500 m, where she won her third consecutive Olympic gold, becoming the first athlete, male or female, to achieve this feat in the event.

Kipyegon, already regarded as one of the best long-distance runners in the world, holds world records in both the 1,500 m and one-mile events. She shared her pride and gratitude in an Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Kipyegon (@faithkipyegon)

Emmanuel Wanyonyi – Kenya

In a tight finish with Canada’s Marco Arop, Kenya's 20-year-old Emmanuel Wanyonyi clinched Olympic gold in the Men's 800 m race at Paris 2024. He became the youngest runner ever to win the event, in this, his first Olympic Games.

Wanyonyi finished with a time of 1:41.19, making it the third-fastest time in history, just 0.2 seconds short of David Rudisha‘s world record of 1:40.91 set at the 2012 London Olympics. He triumphed in fierce competition with Arop, who claimed silver in 1:41.20, a continental record, and Algeria's Djamel Sedjati, who took bronze with a time of 1:41.50.

Joshua Cheptegei – Uganda

Joshua Cheptegei delivered a lifetime performance, making Uganda proud by winning gold in the 10,000 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a record time of 26 minutes 43.14 seconds, breaking the previous Olympic record set by Kenenisa Bekele, the previous world record-holder over the distance.

As noted by World Athletics, Cheptegei gave a thrilling performance by launching his attack from 600 meters out, crossing the finish line in 26:43.14. This broke the 16-year-old Olympic record set by Kenenisa Bekele.

Letsile Tebogo – Botswana

Twenty-one-year-old Letsile Tebogo made history by becoming the first athlete from Botswana to win an Olympic gold medal. He achieved this feat by winning the 200 meters in 19.46 seconds, setting a new African record.

Tebogo's performance electrified the Stade de France crowd on August 8 as he upset pre-race favorite Noah Lyles, denying him the coveted sprint double. Lyles, who had won the Olympic 100 m title days earlier, couldn't keep up with Tebogo's impressive speed and finished third, taking bronze with a time of 19.70 seconds, behind fellow US sprinter Kenneth Bednarek, who finished second in 19.62 seconds.

Tebogo also won a silver medal in the Men's 4×400 m relay.

In honor of Tebogo’s victory, Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared a public holiday, and as noted by Africa Facts Zone, 30,000 Botswana citizens filled up their national stadium to welcome him back to the country.

Tamirat Tola – Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola made history at the Paris Olympics by becoming the first Ethiopian to win gold in the men's marathon since 2000.

According to World Athletics, Tola, a late addition to the Ethiopian team, claimed the marathon title with an Olympic record time of 2:06:26. He achieved this remarkable victory under brutal heat and humidity on a challenging, hilly course, while Belgium’s Bashir Abdi earned the silver medal with a time of 2:06:47.

South Africa Men's relay team

This list will not be complete without a mention of the South African men’s 4×100 m relay team, consisting of Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, Bayanda Walaza, and Shaun Maswanganyi.

At the Paris 2024 Games, the South African men’s 4x100m relay team won their first Olympic medal in this event. They secured the silver medal, finishing just behind Canada. Akani Simbine ran the final leg and successfully overtook several competitors to secure second place for the team.

As compared to other African countries, Kenya emerged top on the Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Table with 11 medals (4 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze), followed by South Africa with 6 medals (1 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze). Ethiopia, Egypt and Botswana emerged with 4, 3 and 2 medals, respectively.

These outstanding moments are a testament to Africa’s growing influence on the global sporting stage, and they will be celebrated for years to come as symbols of perseverance, talent, and national pride. As the Olympic flame moves on, the legacy of these athletes will continue to burn brightly, inspiring future generations to reach for greatness.