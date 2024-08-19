African Union: Concerns grow on African continent over the spread of mpox

According to the African Union, the resurgence of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) on the African continent is a public health emergency. More than ten countries are currently affected, thus resulting in hundreds of deaths.

Though the disease was first identified in Denmark in 1958, the first human case of mpox was discovered in Basankusu, a western province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in 1970. Over the years, other African countries, such as Cameroon, Gabon, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, and Sierra Leone, have all recorded cases. Cases were also recorded in the United States in 2003 and the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Israel in 2018.

In May 2022, this infectious disease, now known as mpox, spread worldwide, with multiple strains detected.

Growing concerns on African continent

According to the African Union’s health agency, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), between January and August 2024, there were 2,863 confirmed cases of and 517 deaths from mpox in 13 countries. Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and DRC were the most affected countries. Other sources, such as the BBC, report that there were 13,700 cases and 450 deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo alone, thus making this country a stronghold for the disease on this continent.

There is an urgent need for vaccines to help combat this disease in DRC. Although vaccines exist, they are not readily available on this continent.

In an interview with Radio France Internationale (RFI), Professor Placide Mbala, head of the Department of Epidemiology and Global Health at the National Institute of Biomedical Research in DRC, warns:

Nous sommes en face d'une souche qui semble être dérivée de la souche la plus virulente du Mpox et qui a tendance à se propager très facilement d'homme à homme. Nous savons que la maladie touche beaucoup plus les enfants de moins de 15 ans. C'est vraiment la population qui est la plus touchée. La première mesure, c'est de pouvoir isoler ceux qui sont infectés et aussi vacciner ceux qui sont exposés à cette maladie. Lorsqu'il y a eu cette épidémie globale dans les pays occidentaux, le vaccin était disponible ce soit en Europe, que ce soit aux Amériques. Cependant, pour la RDC, nous n'avons pas encore de vaccin disponible pour vacciner ceux qui sont à risque. Nous avons beaucoup de promesses pour pouvoir obtenir des vaccins. Mais pour le moment nous n'avons pas encore de vaccin. Donc la maladie peut continuer à circuler dans les communautés.

We are currently dealing with a strain that appears to have derived from the most virulent strain of mpox, which spreads very easily from person to person. We know that this disease mainly affects children under 15, who are the most affected group. The initial measure is to isolate those infected and vaccinate those exposed to the disease. When this global epidemic broke out in Western countries, the vaccine became available in Europe and the American continents. However, vaccines are yet to become available for those at risk in DRC. Although we have had many promises to secure this vaccine, we still haven’t received any. So, the disease will continue to spread in the community.

Other countries, such as Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa, are not immune to this epidemic.

The virus is also spreading in West Africa, especially in Côte d'Ivoire. The Ivorian government has subsequently implemented measures to control the situation. Minister of Water and Forests Laurent Tchagba has prohibited Ivorian citizens from keeping wild animals as pets, including monkeys, chimpanzees, rats, and squirrels, and from consuming bushmeat. Those who violate this regulation will face fines of CFA 5 to 100 million (USD 8,395 to 167,915) and sentences of five to 20 years imprisonment.

Internet users have also expressed their concerns online. Muichiro posted on X (formerly Twitter):

J’ai supporter le Covid, mais la variole du singe je ne pourrais pas, vraiment c’est au-dessus de mes capacités. — Muichiro (@JFromKi) August 14, 2024

Given the magnitude of this epidemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on August 7, 2024, with interested parties to discuss initiatives to stop the global spread of this disease. In this regard, Antoine Gessain, head of the Unit of Epidemiology and Pathophysiology of Oncogenic Viruses (EPVO) at the biomedical research center, Institut Pasteur, told French newspaper Le Monde:

L’urgence de santé publique de portée internationale permet de donner plus de moyens humains, financiers et logistiques et ainsi diminuer le risque de dissémination, en particulier dans les populations à risque.

A public health emergency of international concern provides more human, financial, and logistical resources to reduce the risk of the disease spreading, especially among at-risk populations.

Action on the disease

On August 13, 2024, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention officially declared mpox a public health emergency on this continent. This decision will be important in leveraging resources to respond appropriately to the growing risks. Jean Kaseya, Director of the African Union’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, warns of the risks associated with this virus. He stated:

La maladie pourrait échapper à tout contrôle si des mesures immédiates n'étaient pas prises pour la contenir. Cette déclaration n'est pas seulement une formalité. Il s'agit d'un appel à l'action. C'est une reconnaissance que nous ne pouvons plus nous permettre d'être réactifs. Nous devons être proactifs et agressifs dans nos efforts pour contenir et éliminer cette menace.

This disease could spiral out of control if immediate measures are not taken to contain it. This statement isn’t just a formality but a call to action. This is an acknowledgment that we can no longer afford to be reactive. We must be proactive and assertive in our efforts to contain and eliminate this threat.

The WHO confirmed the statement of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. A BBC article quoted the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who stated:

Le potentiel de propagation à l'intérieur de l'Afrique et au-delà “est très préoccupant. Une réponse internationale coordonnée est essentielle pour mettre fin à cette épidémie et sauver des vies.

The potential spread of the disease within Africa and beyond “is extremely concerning.” A coordinated international response is critical to end this epidemic and save lives.

The WHO chief explained in this video on X:

Africa has already paid a heavy price during the COVID-19 pandemic: health sovereignty, economic recovery, and the protection of individual rights and freedoms.

Given the circumstances, the African Union has demonstrated its commitment to proactively mobilizing funds. According to a BBC article, the institution approved over USD 10 million to help the African Union’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention tackle this epidemic.