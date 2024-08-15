See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

LIVE on August 27: Media and information literacy in Europe's regional languages

Insights from the Basque, Frisian and Irish language communities
Written byRising Voices
Written byGiovana Fleck

Posted 15 August 2024 16:54 GMT

Join us on YouTube Live on August 27, 2024, at 11 am UTC for a discussion about media and information literacy for European regional language communities.

The internet has enabled speakers of many of Europe’s regional languages to create, share, and consume media in their native or heritage languages.

However, some believe these languages remain overlooked and that media and information literacy resources in these languages are not as widely available. Such resources are important for enabling speakers to critically engage with this information flow.

With that, there are also narratives that are shaping public discourse about events happening on local, national, or global levels that require additional attention. This GV Insights session aims to explore the current state of the media ecosystem in the Basque, Frisian, and Irish languages, through the perspective of language activists and media professionals who will help interpret how these ecosystems parallel, diverge from, or complement the media landscapes in the dominant languages, as well as the narratives that are taking place in both the ecosystems.

The session is free and open to the public. Register below if you would like to receive a reminder about the event:

Register for free on Eventbrite

The event, co-organized between Global Voices’ Civic Media Observatory and Rising Voices will be moderated by Global Voices’ Civic Media Observatory Lead, Giovana Fleck, and will feature the following panelists:

We look forward to having you join us on Tuesday, August 27, at 11 am UTC (click here to convert to your local time zone).

