Hip-hop artist recalls her husband’s execution in Myanmar

This article by Nyein Nyein was originally published in The Irrawaddy, an independent news website in Myanmar. This edited version is republished on Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement.

July 2024 marked the second anniversary of the execution of hip-hop artist, social justice advocate, and lawmaker Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw in Myanmar. His death, along with three others, by hanging at Insein Prison marked the end of a more than 40-year moratorium on executions in Myanmar. The junta, which grabbed power in February 2021, cited violations of terrorism laws to justify killing them.

It was merciless and swift. Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw was arrested on November 18, 2021, sentenced to death by a military court two months later, and executed on July 23 along with Ko Jimmy, the student leader of 88 Generation — a prominent Burmese pro-democracy student movement — and two other democracy advocates: Ko Hla Myo Aung and Ko Aung Thu Zaw.

Within Myanmar, people knew the executions for what they were, retribution and a warning against other dissidents and activists. The junta also desecrated the men by not returning their bodies or ashes to their families.

Before the execution, Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw’s wife, hip-hop artist Ma Thazin Nyunt Aung, pleaded with the international community not to stand by and let the regime kill her husband. She was on the run. After the junta detained Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw, they started hunting for her. Her husband’s execution hardened her resolve to fight the regime, which illegally took power in a 2021 coup.

Ma Thazin Nyunt Aung now hosts online entertainment programs like “Send Your Letter” and “By-The-Way” with Myanmar actor Aung Myint Myat. The income raised supports resistance fighters. Last year, she gave the rights to her song “Longing for Days of Yangon” to a campaign targeting the regime.

In an interview with The Irrawaddy ahead of the second anniversary of her husband’s execution, Ma Thazin Nyunt Aung recalls the time they were together, what his absence means, and the interplay between politics and art during a revolution. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Irrawaddy (TI): If there was a last word that Zeya Thaw said before he was arrested, what would it be?

Thazin Nyunt Aung (TNA): Every year I tell myself, and sometimes my friends, here comes July. The anniversary of injustice. When we were together before he was detained, we mostly gazed at each other. Actually, there were last words, but they were about work related to the [political crisis]. That was all. We didn’t say goodbye … We didn’t say anything personal.

TI: Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw is especially popular with young people. His interest in politics, not just art, led him to become an advocate for social justice. What do you want young people to remember about him?

TZNA: I believe that everyone will have words to remember him by. He said in an interview, ‘We are behind you and if we have to stay in front, we are also ready.’ I always see people who loved him post this phrase when they share memories of him on social media. They always use that phrase. Another phrase would be, ‘The big brother who is always with us’ or ‘Our big brother.’

TI: Which one is more memorable for you?

TZNA: I think of the happier memories we had together. Over time, I developed an attitude that he should be remembered for good things and not bad ones. Rather than being sad about this bad incident [execution], I think of the time we were happy, comfortable … successful moments … and think of our attitude towards each other, the words we said to each other and our decisions. I will always remember these. I have a lot of memories of him. It’s hard to choose one. The comrades who lived with him or met with him also have memories of him. They always talk to me about them every time I see them. ‘The brother said this and that at the meeting. At that time, he was angry and scorned us. Big brother has encouraged us.’ They share [memories like] those whenever we meet.

TI: You have been deeply involved in the anti-regime movement since the 2021 coup. You are determined. What drives your politics as well as your commitment to art?

TZNA: I always think about what kind of content I’ll be doing when I compose songs. I rarely focus on love songs or too much longing for love. My songs reflect my life. I was born in Yangon and raised in the same city. In my songs, there are many lyrics that represent the city of Yangon and urban life. I also highlight discrimination [against] women in society. In this revolution, I always say to this day that ‘it is too shameful that I am still alive’ because, over the past three years, we have lost many lives. People sacrifice a lot and they are not afraid to enter battlefields. Many peaceful protesters have been shot dead. Young people were dragged on the street after being shot. We lost them. I always feel that we are nothing compared to them. At this moment, my sadness is there … I want to say that my loss is [of] one person, and it is incomparable to the losses of [many] others every day. The terrorist army kills innocent families, rapes daughters in front of family members, arrests young people or severely beats parents when they cannot find their children. Recently, a family of six was killed by artillery strikes. Every day we hear and see about people being hit by bombs. The more I see, the stronger I become … Sometimes we may feel depressed, sometimes we may be active and energized … We must work harder and we must continue.

TI: What message do you have for your followers?