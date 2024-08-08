After some disappointments, a record-breaking discus throw gives Jamaicans their first gold medal of the Paris Olympic Games

In the final week of the Olympics in Paris, the mood among Jamaicans has been rather subdued. Many have expressed disappointment and frustration, as the expected medal tally did not materialise — on the athletics track in particular, where the Caribbean island often dominates.

Three well-known women sprinters who had inspired high hopes of medals failed to compete in Paris. Jamaica’s revered “GOAT,” widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, 37-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, was to run in her final Olympics at the end of a long career, but was forced to withdraw from her 100 metres semi-final, because of an unspecified injury — though there has also been speculation that she (along with American rival Sha’Carrie Richardson) was unexpectedly barred from the athletes’ warm-up area prior to the race.

Five-time Olympic champion, 32-year-old Elaine Thompson-Herah — the first ever female sprinter, and the second after Usain Bolt to win the “sprint double” at consecutive Olympics in Rio and Tokyo — suffered an Achilles injury at the New York City Grand Prix on June 9, prompting the announcement that she would not be able to participate in Paris. Finally, gold medal hopeful Sherika Jackson who at first had decided to focus on the 200 meters race only, later withdrew from the 100 meters after a persistent injury.

To make matters worse in the eyes of Jamaican fans, U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles won gold in the highly competitive men’s 100 meters, a fraction of a second ahead of Jamaican Kishane Thompson. The closeness of the win prompted angry responses online; BBC Sports reported that “for the first time, eight men had run under 10 seconds in a wind-legal race — making it the fastest race in history.” Nevertheless, this was Jamaica's first major medal in the men's 100 meters since 2017.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s field athletes were quietly holding their own and coming up with some surprising “firsts.” The nation’s first-ever medal in the shot put was won by Rahindra Campbell, who had not received any sponsorship for the Olympics and confessed that his brother, who had competed in the same event, inspired him to continue when he wanted to give up.

This groundbreaking win was swiftly followed by two Jamaican silvers in the long jump and triple jump. Wayne Pinnock dedicated his medal in the long jump to his late mother, while Sports Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange congratulated Shanieka Ricketts on her accomplishment in the triple jump, an event that was won by another Caribbean athlete, Thea Lafond of Dominica:

Finally. You waited long enough. Congratulations to Shanieka Ricketts on winning the triple jump at the Brussels Diamond League and finally breaking the 15m barrier with 15.01m for your personal best. Well done Shanieka. Onto the National record of 15.16m. #TeamJamaica pic.twitter.com/m2XPWBgFS8 — Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange (@Babsy_grange) September 9, 2023

Then came the big one: 25-year-old Rojé Stona won gold — and broke the Olympic record — in the men’s discus throw, beating the world record holder and gaining Jamaica’s first-ever gold in a field event:

Congrats to Roje for a historic 🥇 for 🇯🇲 tonight, here’s the moment for those who missed it. pic.twitter.com/f8T6ZMAa4D — sean a. (@SeanABennett) August 7, 2024

His win brought Jamaica’s medal tally to five to date (one in track, four in field). Jamaicans expressed excitement and pride at their first gold from an unexpected quarter:

Stona attended a well-known Jamaican high school, then left for Clemson University in the U.S., where he studied engineering. He is currently being coached by three-time shot put gold medalist Ryan Crouser at Arkansas University, where he obtained his Masters and has made rapid progress in athletics:

THIS WILL ALWAYS BE GREAT TO ME! FROM ONE OLYMPIC CHAMP TO A NEXT 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/hiRWYMqc6r — Lij (@lijitimate) August 7, 2024

Before the Olympics, Crouser had something to say about Stona’s progress this year:

Ryan Crouser comments on coaching and training with Razorback Rojé Stona, who will represent Jamaica in the discus at the Paris Olympics pic.twitter.com/tqp4Okpj63 — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) July 19, 2024

Now, Stona says he has ambitions to play American football.

The reaction to Stona’s win was ecstatic, led, of course, by his family members:

#StarinParis: Roje Stona’s family is absolutely thrilled about his monumental win! Their excitement is palpable as they celebrate his historic achievement. 🌟🏅#ParisOlympics2024 #TeamJamaica #BigStonaFling pic.twitter.com/Lm8CXVwVnN — Jamaica Star (@jamaicastar) August 7, 2024

Among the Jamaican pioneers in field athletics enthusiastically celebrating Stona’s win was former national discus champion Jason “Dadz” Morgan:

Morgan has long been a staunch advocate for Jamaica's participation in the event:

I told yall years ago when it was me alone. #Jamaica #Olympics2024 Gold medal 🥇 for Jamaica in the discus. pic.twitter.com/YcIbqYrjVW — Jason Dadz Morgan 🇯🇲 (@jasondadzmorgan) August 8, 2024

One Jamaican sports enthusiast noted the foundation Stona's predecessors had made:

Jason “Dadz” Morgan and Fedrick “Banjay” Dacres walked so that our new Olympic champion Roje Stona could run We salute our pioneers 🫡 🥇🏅 pic.twitter.com/q0kO77urvu — Kadeem (@KadeemBarrett11) August 7, 2024

The icing on the cake came in the form of veteran Jamaican world athletics announcer Donald Smith, who had the honour of announcing Stona’s win:

Also @dpos_smith our official 🇯🇲 Olympic stadium announcer got the grand opportunity of announcing the first gold medal for Jamaica in these Games. Proud moment! — Lij (@lijitimate) August 7, 2024

Smith also pointed out that there is yet more promise in Jamaica’s field achievements, with success in men's high jump:

**Correction: 1st since 1956 (Melbourne – Ernle Haisley) and 1st since Jamaica got independence in 1962. https://t.co/kWhxbqslA6 — Donald Smith (@dpos_smith) August 7, 2024

After Stona’s gold, jokes have been circulating about the fact that Jamaicans love to “fling” (throw) stones — since childhood, when little boys throw them at birds.

The Jamaica Star was pleased to use some of that Jamaican patois in its headline about Stona's win:

#StarinParis: Big Stona fling! Roje Stona takes the gold medal and sets a new Olympic record! 🥇 His incredible performance has earned him the top spot. Jamaica, make some noise for our first gold! #ParisOlympics #TeamJamaica pic.twitter.com/7RFClfLNEu — Jamaica Star (@jamaicastar) August 7, 2024

One Jamaican sports fan concluded that Jamaica is no longer just a “sprint factory” but also…

PLOT TWIST: JAMAICA IS A FIELD EVENTS COUNTRY TO RASTA GEORGE! ONE FLING FACTORY 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 — Lij (@lijitimate) August 7, 2024

The Paris Olympics could well be shaping up to signal not only a changing of the guard to a younger generation but also a broadened focus in Jamaican athletics. Meanwhile, Jamaican sports fans are simply happy to celebrate their first gold, which also made it the third first-place medal for the Caribbean in Paris: