After some disappointments, a record-breaking discus throw gives Jamaicans their first gold medal of the Paris Olympic Games

'One fling factory!'
Written byEmma Lewis
Posted 8 August 2024 15:25 GMT

Screenshot of Jamaican athlete Rojé Stona taken from the SportsMax TV YouTube video ‘Paris 2024 | Jamaica's Rojé Stona: ‘I am speechless honestly, just living the moment.”

In the final week of the Olympics in Paris, the mood among Jamaicans has been rather subdued. Many have expressed disappointment and frustration, as the expected medal tally did not materialise — on the athletics track in particular, where the Caribbean island often dominates.

Three well-known women sprinters who had inspired high hopes of medals failed to compete in Paris. Jamaica’s revered “GOAT,” widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, 37-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, was to run in her final Olympics at the end of a long career, but was forced to withdraw from her 100 metres semi-final, because of an unspecified injury — though there has also been speculation that she (along with American rival Sha’Carrie Richardson) was unexpectedly barred from the athletes’ warm-up area prior to the race.

Five-time Olympic champion, 32-year-old Elaine Thompson-Herah — the first ever female sprinter, and the second after Usain Bolt to win the “sprint double” at consecutive Olympics in Rio and Tokyo — suffered an Achilles injury at the New York City Grand Prix on June 9, prompting the announcement that she would not be able to participate in Paris. Finally, gold medal hopeful Sherika Jackson who at first had decided to focus on the 200 meters race only, later withdrew from the 100 meters after a persistent injury.

To make matters worse in the eyes of Jamaican fans, U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles won gold in the highly competitive men’s 100 meters, a fraction of a second ahead of Jamaican Kishane Thompson. The closeness of the win prompted angry responses online; BBC Sports reported that “for the first time, eight men had run under 10 seconds in a wind-legal race — making it the fastest race in history.” Nevertheless, this was Jamaica's first major medal in the men's 100 meters since 2017.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s field athletes were quietly holding their own and coming up with some surprising “firsts.” The nation’s first-ever medal in the shot put was won by Rahindra Campbell, who had not received any sponsorship for the Olympics and confessed that his brother, who had competed in the same event, inspired him to continue when he wanted to give up.

This groundbreaking win was swiftly followed by two Jamaican silvers in the long jump and triple jump. Wayne Pinnock dedicated his medal in the long jump to his late mother, while Sports Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange congratulated Shanieka Ricketts on her accomplishment in the triple jump, an event that was won by another Caribbean athlete, Thea Lafond of Dominica:

Then came the big one: 25-year-old Rojé Stona won gold — and broke the Olympic record — in the men’s discus throw, beating the world record holder and gaining Jamaica’s first-ever gold in a field event:

His win brought Jamaica’s medal tally to five to date (one in track, four in field). Jamaicans expressed excitement and pride at their first gold from an unexpected quarter:

Stona attended a well-known Jamaican high school, then left for Clemson University in the U.S., where he studied engineering. He is currently being coached by three-time shot put gold medalist Ryan Crouser at Arkansas University, where he obtained his Masters and has made rapid progress in athletics:

Before the Olympics, Crouser had something to say about Stona’s progress this year:

Now, Stona says he has ambitions to play American football.

The reaction to Stona’s win was ecstatic, led, of course, by his family members:

Among the Jamaican pioneers in field athletics enthusiastically celebrating Stona’s win was former national discus champion Jason “Dadz” Morgan:

Morgan has long been a staunch advocate for Jamaica's participation in the event:

One Jamaican sports enthusiast noted the foundation Stona's predecessors had made:

The icing on the cake came in the form of veteran Jamaican world athletics announcer Donald Smith, who had the honour of announcing Stona’s win:

Smith also pointed out that there is yet more promise in Jamaica’s field achievements, with success in men's high jump:

After Stona’s gold, jokes have been circulating about the fact that Jamaicans love to “fling” (throw) stones — since childhood, when little boys throw them at birds.

The Jamaica Star was pleased to use some of that Jamaican patois in its headline about Stona's win:

One Jamaican sports fan concluded that Jamaica is no longer just a “sprint factory” but also…

The Paris Olympics could well be shaping up to signal not only a changing of the guard to a younger generation but also a broadened focus in Jamaican athletics. Meanwhile, Jamaican sports fans are simply happy to celebrate their first gold, which also made it the third first-place medal for the Caribbean in Paris:

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved