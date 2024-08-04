Two women athletes have just earned St. Lucia and Dominica their first ever Olympic medals

In stunning victories on Day 3 of the Track and Field events at the Paris Olympics, two Caribbean nations celebrated their first Olympic medals in the history of the games — and both of them were won by women athletes.

At a rainy Stade de France on Saturday August 3, St. Lucia's Julien Alfred, 23 years old, swept her way to a convincing and memorable victory in the 100 metres, finishing well ahead of the pack in a time of 10.72 seconds and obliterating any hopes of a win for American Sha'Carri Richardson, widely pegged as the favourite.

Alfred enjoyed a strong start off the blocks, and led practically from the start, staying consistent throughout the entire course to clinch her country's first Olympic medal – and gold, at that. Richardson, who crossed the finish line in a time of 10.87 secs., had to settle for second place; her compatriot Melissa Jefferson, secured the bronze medal with a time of 10.92 secs.

The much-loved Jamaican track and field veteran Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdrew from the event due to an injury. Alfred's win has made her just the third Caribbean woman to win gold in the 100m event, on the heels of Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah, both from Jamaica.

In a post-race interview, Alfred spoke lovingly of her late father, who believed she had what it takes to become a successful Olympian. She also said she hoped her win would help improve the sport in St. Lucia, which she said “barely [has] the right facilities.” Alfred has been training at the University of Texas.

In another breathtaking track and field event, Dominica's Thea LaFond also brought home the gold in the women's triple jump event, the first Olympic medal for her country. The silver medal was clinched by Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts with a jump of 14.87 metres, her country's first ever medal in that event; bronze was claimed by American Jasmine Moore.

Draping herself in the national flag of her country of birth, LaFond dedicated her win to the people of Dominica, saying, “This is for you guys.” Dominica's total population is approximately 70,000; St. Lucia's, just over twice that, at about 180,000.

LaFond, who won the World Indoor Championships title earlier this year, was born in Dominica and emigrated with her family to the United States when she was just five years old.

The two gold medallists’ respective countries – indeed the whole region — rejoiced at their accomplishments:

Regional social media users were thrilled that the Caribbean could once more claim the title of having the world's fastest woman:

The pride of St. Lucians, who gathered in the island's capital to see the final on a big screen, was palpable:

St. Lucia News Online described the scene as one of “uncontrollable jubilation.”

Meanwhile, with the Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit having stated back in 2022 — after LaFond medalled at that year's Commonwealth Games and the NACAC Senior Championships — that the country would provide her with a financial reward for her efforts, it remains to be seen how the country may choose to honour her for securing its first Olympic medal.

In other Track and Field events on August 3, Grenadian Linden Victor placed third in the Decathlon, while Jamaica's Rajindra Campbell brought home the bronze in the shot put.