Resistance art as a weapon in Bangladesh's ongoing student movement

The ongoing student protests in Bangladesh have entered a new phase as they announced a “non-cooperation movement.” Starting from August 4, protesters are refusing to engage with the government. Students Against Discrimination (SAD), the group leading the ongoing movement, also demanded the government’s resignation if their nine-point demands — which include an apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the resignations of several ministers, and justice for the more than 200 people who died as a result of police brutality over the past few weeks — are not met.

The government has cracked down on the students and opposition activists using nighttime raids, and over 10,000 people have been arrested across the country since July 15, when the protests turned violent. They were accused of carrying out arson attacks, vandalism on government KPI installations, and killing others during the violence.

User Raihan Amin Rana posted images of protests on August 3, 2024.

BREAKING: More than 50 thousands people gathered in capital Dhaka's central Shahid Minar. Even city's rickshaw pullers joined them with their rickshaws chanting #StepDownHasina.protest continue across the country while govt. And their cadres still firing at Comilla & Fazipur. pic.twitter.com/3RQ3joRNKW — Raihan Amin Rana (@RaihanAminRana1) August 3, 2024

One remarkable aspect of the student protests is the widespread sharing of cartoons and comics on social media, as well as graffiti and posters being displayed on the streets. This is not the first time that art has been employed in protests, however: a unique form of resistance art began to emerge in the mid-1970s in South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggles.

Facebook turned red

Internet access in Bangladesh was completely shut down for five days, from the evening of July 18 until July 23. After ten days, on July 28, mobile internet access was restored, and most social media platforms were unblocked by July 31. In the interim, many people accessed social media platforms via VPN, trying to get updated news about the protests.

Bangladeshi Facebook users flood newsfeeds with red https://t.co/E3J0ZXi1cO — Riton Quiah (@fixerBD) July 30, 2024

From July 30, many students and supporters changed their Facebook profile pictures to red at the request of the protest organizers. In response, pro-government activists changed their Facebook profiles to black, as the government declared the date a day of mourning for the students who were killed.

People from various walks of life soon began embracing these symbolic gestures in support of the students, and in protest against the lives lost during the violence:

Yesterday,the whole Facebook turned red by the blood of our martyrs. Those oppressors doesn't have the right to grieve when their hands are full of blood. #SaveBangladeshiStudents #AllEyesonBangladesh #StudentsUnderAttack #StepDownHasina pic.twitter.com/ml61M5o5Kq — Students Council Bangladesh 🇧🇩🇵🇸 (@studentsofbd) July 31, 2024

In an interview with the daily Prothom Alo, Saiful Alam Chowdhury, a student of Dhaka University, noted, “Whereas black is the symbol of mourning, red symbolizes revolution and love. Red is the symbol of valour and courage.”

Iconic figures of the protests

One of the first casualties of police violence was Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rongpur. He was shot by police, and the incident was broadcast on local TV and circulated on social media. After being hit by the first bullet, he stood tall, extending his arm, before being shot multiple times until he fell. It was a tragic image that has since become etched in people's memories.

X (formerly Twitter) user Rodoshi felt that the police were attempting to botch the investigation into Sayed's death:

I should mention that Abu Sayed’s FIR report conveniently skipped over the fact that he was shot by a cop. This was recorded in video. So how will the deaths of others be covered? pic.twitter.com/MhxhYIyKIc — 🐈‍⬛ রোদোশি (@mewdoshi) July 29, 2024

Sayed's iconic pose, as Munna Hossain noted, was later used as a symbol of the protests across various media, including graffiti:

The graffiti text accompanying the image reads: “Storms rage within me, I am offering my chest to be shot.”

Another iconic figure is Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, who was last seen distributing water to protesters after they were tear-gassed in the Uttara suburb of Dhaka on July 18. He was shot in the head shortly after the protesters came under fire. One student, GH Ahsan Habib, shared one of the many artworks depicting Mugdho's heroism:

The text reads: “Will Mugdh return and ask us, ‘Water, anybody needs water'?”

Cartoons, graphics and digital art

Over the past five years, numerous writers, cartoonists, and journalists have been arrested and prosecuted under the draconian Digital Security Act (2018–2023), which curbs freedom of expression. The subsequent Cyber Security Act (2023) contains provisions that criminalize propaganda or campaigns against the Bangladeshi war of independence, as well as the sharing of distorted photos of dignitaries, including the prime minister.

Despite this legislation, the student protests have seen many cartoons and digital artworks that feature caricatures of the prime minister and members of her cabinet.

Social media user Mahjabin, meanwhile, shared images of attacks on peaceful protestors at the Dhaka University campus by gangs of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party:

Perspective Asia also shared some revolutionary art:

Graffiti and street art

In the context of the shrinking space for freedom of expression, Bangladesh has a rich history of street art that reflects various social, economic and political crises in the country.

During the protests, numerous graffiti artworks emerged on the walls and streets of major cities. IT professional Fahim Muntasir shared:

When words aren't enough, art speaks volumes. North South University Gate-1 Graffiti showcases the pulse of ongoing movements in Bangladesh. © Fahim Muntashir#Bangladesh #BangladeshBleeding #SaveBangladeshiStudents pic.twitter.com/qUB8IP2ocH — Fahim Muntashir (@Fahim_Muntashir) August 2, 2024

Another X user shared the defacing of graffiti depicting former cricket captain and current ruling party MP Mashrafe Mortaza, who remained quiet during the student protests:

Students have also been organizing graffiti flash mobs across the capital:

Fellow X users also shared:

The wall graffiti reads: “Why did you kill my brothers?”

Student activist Ahosanuzzaman Roni, meanwhile, posted a drone photo of protest street art in the Banasree suburb of the capital:

Resistance music

A number of songs — including FACTEM's আমার ভাই শহিদ কেন? (Why is my brother dead?), Parsha's চলো ভুলে যাই (Let's forget), Shezan's কথা ক (Speak up), and আওয়াজ উডা (Raise your voice) by the rapper Hannan Hossain Shimul, which has got 1.4 million views thus far — have been released on YouTube, TikTok, and other social media platforms, drawing attention to the student protests.

Hannan, however, was arrested on July 25 in Narayanganj and placed in a two-day remand; the charges against him have not yet been specified:

Rapper, Artist – Hannan Hossain was arrested few days back and now in police custody. Court has granted 2 days of Interogation (Police remand) Hannan recently published a song “Awaaz Utha” for the students and against the oppression.#FreeHannan pic.twitter.com/JGSeVQsGAi — GHOST.👻 (@Raisethevoice80) July 31, 2024

Several musicians in Bangladesh have been arrested and/or prosecuted under the Digital Security Act in recent years. Adam Shapiro, Senior Manager of International Programs at Artists at Risk Connection (ARC) summed up the situation by saying, “Hannan’s arbitrary arrest is the most recent in a series of brutal and systematic attacks on free expression in Bangladesh.”