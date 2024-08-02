How the war in Ukraine prompted an exodus of Chechens from Russia

According to the UNHCR data from 2016, the majority of the 98,000 Russians who requested political asylum in Europe that year due to persecution in their homeland were from the Chechen Republic (Chechnya). This region, located in the North Caucasus, is known for being Russia's most closed and totalitarian region. Also, it was reported that the Chechen diaspora in Europe, consisting almost entirely of refugees from the two Russo-Chechen wars, numbered around 150,000 people.

Researchers believe these numbers could have increased significantly since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. They point out how the Russian authorities are sending young men from the remote regions of Russia, populated by national minorities, including Chechens, to the war, forcing them to leave their homelands and seek refuge abroad. Nevertheless, there are Chechens on the opposite side as well; many ethnic Chechens are fighting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces in various battalions.

Chechnya, like the entire North Caucasus, became part of the Russian Empire relatively recently. The Hundred Years’ Caucasian War, the longest in the history of the Russian Empire, ended only in 1864. Wars for independence in the Caucasus also broke out in the 1990s.

In December 1994, the First Russo-Chechen War began, in which the Russian army attempted to invade Ichkeria, the self-proclaimed independent Chechen state that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Ichkeria defended its independence in 1996 but was recaptured by the Russian army in 1999. The Second Russo-Chechen War was rhetorically justified by the Kremlin as part of the global “war on terror.”

The region became a zone of “counter-terrorist operations” for many years, and Ramzan Kadyrov, one of the most eccentric and brutal Russian governors, was put in charge of Chechnya. He established a pro-Putin dictatorship in the Republic, in which torture of people undesirable to the authorities became a de facto legal practice.

Global Voices spoke over WhatsApp with Baki (name changed for security reasons), a Chechen refugee in Europe. Baki is one of thousands of young Chechens who decided not to go to Ukraine on the side of the aggressor army as cannon fodder and fled to Europe instead. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Global Voices (GV): Why did you decide to flee Chechnya?

Бакъи: После начала вторжения я остался дома, так как бежать не было возможности, но и идти воевать за страну, которая оккупировала мою родину, для того, чтобы оккупировать чужую, тоже не хотелось, поэтому на улицу выходил только по особой необходимости. Людей останавливали на дорогах и похищали для отправки на фронт. Однажды мне позвонил участковый и предупредил, что через два дня он приедет с сотрудниками военкомата вручить повестку, и если меня не будет дома, то вместо меня заберут несколько мужчин постарше из моей семьи. Близких родственников из мужчин в моей семье не было, так что я взял свою мать и на следующий день мы покинули страну.

Baki: After the invasion began, I stayed in Chechnya, since there was no place to flee. I also did not want to fight for the country that occupied my homeland, to occupy someone else’s. I only went outside when necessary. People were stopped on the roads and kidnapped to be sent to the front. One day, a local police officer called me and warned he would come to our home with military registration and enlistment officers to hand over a summons after two days. If I was not at home, several older men from my family would be taken instead. I do not have any close male relatives, so I took my mother and the next day we left the country.

GV: To which countries do refugees from Chechnya flee? Which path did you choose and why?

Бакъи: Мы решили уехать как можно дальше от России, так как находиться в странах поближе небезопасно, ведь нас всегда могут депортировать по первому запросу, да и легализоваться в таких странах как Турция или невозможно, или требует больших затрат. Мы решили уехать, как и все, в Европу. Следуя советам друзей, мы купили билеты в Сараево, а оттуда мы направились в городок на границе с Хорватией. Добравшись до КПП на границе мы запросили убежище у хорватской стороны. С нами было много других чеченцев, около 20 человек – кто приехал с семьями, кто сам по себе. Там мы узнали, что периодически десятки чеченцев приезжают к хорватским КПП и просят предоставить защиту, так как дома их ждут смерть либо на фронте, либо в пыточных Чечни за отказ воевать. Некоторые люди остаются в Хорватии, некоторые, такие как мы, уезжают дальше в Европу и запрашивают защиту уже у другой страны. Это делают по причине того, что Хорватия выдает чеченцев обратно России или отказывает нашим землякам – таких случаев много.

Baki: We decided to go as far away from Russia as possible since it is not safe to stay in countries close to Russia. We can always be deported at the first request of the Russian authorities. Legalization is either impossible or expensive in countries like Turkey. We decided to go to Europe like everyone else. Following the advice of friends, we bought tickets to Sarajevo [in Bosnia and Herzegovina], and from there we headed to a town on the border with Croatia. After reaching the checkpoint on the border, we requested asylum from the Croatian side. There were many other Chechens with us, about 20 people. There we learned that periodically dozens of Chechens come to Croatian checkpoints and request asylum. At home they await death either at the front or in the torture chambers of Chechnya for refusing to fight. Some people stay in Croatia, and some, like us, go further to Europe and ask for asylum from another country. They do this because Croatia extradites Chechens back to Russia or refuses our fellow countrymen — there are many such cases.

GV: What difficulties do refugees from Chechnya face on the way and in refugee camps?

Бакъи: Проблема в том, что если ты едешь в другую страну и запрашиваешь защиту после того, как уже запросил её в одной, ты попадаешь под Дублинский процесс, где страна, в которой ты запросил международную защиту в первый раз, обязуется рассматривать твое прошение и запрашивает тебя из страны, где ты это сделал во второй раз. Во время дублинского процесса ты можешь находиться на территории страны, где повторно запросил убежище, но в любой момент тебя могут депортировать, поэтому люди скрываются и заново запрашивают убежище после окончания процесса (через 6 месяцев). Жить в лагере для беженцев трудно, условия меняются от страны к городу. Сейчас я нахожусь в лагере для тех, кто ждет депортации по Дублинскому процессу. Каждый день сопровождается тревогой, что завтра утром за нами приедут полицейские и депортируют в Хорватию, но, если повезёт и в течении 6 месяцев нас не тронут, мы сможем перепродать прошение. Если бы всё было проще, я бы давно начал новую жизнь и без проблем интегрировался в местное общество, поступил бы в университет, официально работал, заводил новые знакомства, стал бы примерным налогоплательщиком.

Baki: If you go to another country and request protection after having already requested it in the first country, you fall under the Dublin process. This means that the country where you requested asylum the first time is obliged to consider your application and can retrieve you from the country where you did it the second time. During the Dublin process, you can be on the territory of the country where you requested asylum again, but you can be deported at any time, so people usually hide and request asylum again after the end of the process, which lasts six months. Living in a refugee camp is difficult, the conditions vary from country to country. Now I am in a camp for those who are waiting for deportation under the Dublin process. Every day is accompanied by anxiety that tomorrow the police will come deport us to Croatia. If we are lucky and they do not touch us for six months, we will be able to reapply for asylum. If everything were simpler, I would have started a new life and integrated into the local society by entering into a university, finding work, making new acquaintances, and becoming an exemplary taxpayer.

GV: How many people have already left Chechnya and is the flow of refugees increasing? What is the approximate age of the average refugee?

Бакъи: Точно сказать не могу, но думаю с начала войны в Украине в Европу мигрировало не меньше 10 тысяч чеченцев, а скорее всего намного больше. В основном бегут ребята призывного возраста – либо сами, либо с семьями. Мои данные из СМИ, но также ходят слухи в группах в WhatsApp. Конечно, не всех депортируют из Хорватии, некоторым дают временные документы, кому дают убежище по их делу, но люди, чтобы не рисковать, часто уезжают.

Baki: I cannot say for sure, but I think that since the beginning of the war, at least 10,000 Chechens have migrated to Europe, and most likely many more. Mostly, young men of draft age are fleeing — either on their own or with their families. My data is from the media, but there are also rumors in WhatsApp groups. Of course, not everyone is deported from Croatia, some are given temporary documents, and some are given asylum, but people often leave in order not to take risks.

GV: Do refugees from Chechnya plan to stay in Europe or return home when the war ends and other political changes occur?

Бакъи: Каждый чеченец грезит о том что бы вернуться домой, я в том числе. Окончание войны не означает конец репрессий в Чечне. Война была только катализатором новой массовой миграции. Знаю точно одно: если произойдут какие-либо политические изменения с намеком на то, что Чечня станет свободной от России, то люди так же массово начнут возвращаться, и я в том числе, даже если в руки придётся, не дай Бог, брать оружие. Европейские власти должны понимать что в Чечне массовые репрессии, а людей оттуда отправляют на войну в качестве «пушечного мяса», люди действительно нуждаются в защите. В 90-ые нас оставили на съедение России, да и сейчас никому до нас нет дела. Каждый день живя в российской версии Чечни ты будто бы играешь в азартную игру, и ставка – это твоя жизнь.