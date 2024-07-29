‘Walk for Justice’ organizers file complaint against police in Malaysia

Members of the Teoh Beng Hock Association for Democratic Advancement (TBH-ADA) are seeking an independent probe into the alleged excessive force used by the police against the “Walk for Justice” organized by the group on July 15 near the Parliament building in Malaysia.

The police initially prevented TBH-ADA members from submitting a letter addressed to the Prime Minister and blocked the march near the gate of the Parliament.

TBH-ADA is seeking justice for the death of Teoh Beng Hock who was found dead on July 16, 2009, after being questioned overnight at the Selangor Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters. At that time, the 30-year-old Teoh Beng Hock was an aide to a politician who was being investigated for corruption. His death sparked outrage and became a symbol of government abuse against critics and perceived rivals of the ruling party.

In 2011, authorities determined that he died by suicide. Three years later, the Court of Appeal ruled that he sustained multiple injuries caused by unknown persons. Last year, his family formally asked the government to reopen the investigation into the case and prosecute those who are responsible for his killing. The next hearing for the judicial review of the case is scheduled for July 29.

TBH-ADA chair Ng Yap Hwa narrated the group’s latest encounter with the police:

While blocking the members of walk for justice from accessing to the main gate of the Parliament, several participants were manhandled, pushed by the police and fell to the ground, and Teoh Lee Lan [sister of Teoh Beng Hock] was also pushed to the ground and cried out in pain. Another female organising committee member had the collar of her clothes grabbed by the police, and even though her neck was being choked, they did not let go for a long time. This caused her necklace to break and left marks on her neck.

A relative of Teoh Beng Hock was hurt during the incident as shown in a video posted on X (Twitter):

Activists from the Teoh Beng Hock Association were chased and stopped by police for attempting to submit a memorandum. According to Bersih, the police refused to allow the submission in front of Parliament and pursued the activists, causing Beng Hock's sister to fall. 🧵1 https://t.co/q5X1r4Sjtj pic.twitter.com/ua6f0DbPBR — BFM News (@NewsBFM) July 15, 2024

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged the incident and assured that he would meet with the late Teoh Beng Hock's family member.

Saya ambil maklum insiden yang berlaku di luar Parlimen hari ini melibatkan keluarga mendiang Teoh Beng Hock. Saya beri jaminan akan berjumpa dengan mereka dalam masa terdekat dan meneliti memorandum tuntutan.#MalaysiaMADANI ========== I am aware of the incident that… https://t.co/7MW5EofxK0 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) July 15, 2024

Reports said that the meeting is set to take place on August 1. Anwar, who was an opposition leader in 2009, also faced state harassment while under custody. TBH-ADA deputy chair Kenneth Cheng reminded Anwar about his promise to deliver justice for Teoh Beng Hock:

…your promise to seek justice for Teoh Beng Hock previously does not cost a single cent to the government coffers. And the nature of promise is immune to changing circumstances. And that applies to your cabinet colleagues from PH [Pakatan Harapan ruling coalition] where our demands could easily been achieved at a stroke of pen since you are the government now.

The actions of the police, including its threat to summon organizers of the “Walk for Justice” were criticized by civil society groups. For example, the local NGO, the Agora Society reminded the police to focus instead on finding the killers of Teoh Beng Hock. “Agora Society demands that the police devote their time and energy to finding out the truth about Teoh Beng Hock’s death, and to finding and prosecuting the suspects who should be held legally responsible,” it said in a statement.

Agora Society founder Lim Chee Han wrote a letter to Teoh Beng Hock assuring him that human rights groups continue to fight for justice even if former opposition politicians have seemingly forgotten his case.

Don’t worry, unlike some politicians in the ruling parties, we will never forget you and we will continue to fight for you, okay? There are still many of us in civil society who are with you.

Nalini Elumalai, Malaysia Programme Officer at ARTICLE 19, an international human rights watchdog, described the obstruction imposed by the police during the march as “uncalled for and unprofessional.” She added:

The obstruction and the harassment of peaceful activists, leading to physical harm, is unacceptable and warrants immediate investigation and accountability. The police must cease all heavy-handed tactics and stop targeting peaceful protesters and government critics.

Writer Mariam Mokhtar highlighted the importance of remembering Teoh Beng Hock and the need to support the call for justice.