Hong Kong shoppers head to China for lower prices amid stagnating local economy

Drawn by lower prices, diverse choices and better services, Hong Kong consumers are increasingly making trips across the border to China to spend their money in cities like Shenzhen, reversing a longtime trend of mainland Chinese shoppers flocking to Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s border with mainland China reopened at the start of 2023 after three years of strict COVID-related restrictions that limited travel. That year, about 53 million departures by land from Hong Kong to Shenzhen were recorded, which is significant for a city of only 7 million people. Visitors travel to Shenzhen for shopping, eating, and entertainment, which are often cheaper than in Hong Kong, a city known for its exorbitant cost of living.

People aren’t just after the low prices — for some, the wide variety of regional Chinese cuisines is the main appeal. On Facebook, there are many groups sharing dining tips in the Greater Bay Area, a megalopolis encompassing cities near the Pearl River Delta, including Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Guangzhou, etc. For example, a Shenzhen cuisine and fun group has more than 220,000 members, and another group featuring restaurants in Zhuhai and Zhongshan City has 39,000 members.

Others head north because they are fed up with Hong Kong’s hectic lifestyle that comes along with poor services, such as restricted dine-in time and poor manners:

🇭🇰🧑‍🍳 It's going to take a generational shift, but this is one of the big problems Hong Kong tourism faces going forward. Much like the taxi industry, restaurants continue with terrible service and at the same time complain there are no customers. Shock. https://t.co/DB5uy3XZTn — Aaron Busch (@tripperhead) April 16, 2024

Cost, however, is the driving force behind the trend. Apart from differences in the cost of living between Hong Kong and the mainland, visitors are also fueled by the strong local currency, which is pegged to the US dollar. Currently, one HKD is equal to 0.13 USD and 0.93 RMB.

Bulk US warehouse stores like Sam’s Club and Costco, which do not have any stores in Hong Kong due to the expensive rent, have become major stopover destinations for Hong Kong's weekend cross-border travellers:

Hongkongers hunt for roast chicken, laundry detergent and other bargains at US warehouse store in Shenzhen Residents catch cross-border buses and sign up for shopping spree tours to visit Sam’s Club outlet in Qianhai, buoyed by bargain prices and strong Hong Kong dollar. pic.twitter.com/jVSHKIc0Ga — V.O.H (@Knot73211261) January 7, 2024

Many Hongkongers, particularly supporters of the pro-democracy camp, used to have a strong local identity and advocate for local consumption. Since Hong Kong became legally integrated with mainland China with the enactment of the National Security Law in 2022 and Article 23 earlier this year, very few still adhere to the localist view.

“Hong Kong used to have freedom,”

“Now it’s lost all that. So why wouldn’t I go to mainland China, where at least things are cheaper?” Democracy is like veganism. One day you realize it doesn't make a difference anyway, so you might as well enjoy yourself.https://t.co/pKuclRu0AT — Adolf Xi (@AdolfJinping) March 4, 2024

Meanwhile, local businesses struggle. On weekends and public holidays, hordes leave the city to spend their money in mainland China. Yet, visitor arrivals in Hong Kong remain well below pre-pandemic levels: In June this year, 3.13 million were recorded, compared to 5.14 million in June 2019.

Many local businesses, already hard-hit by pandemic regulations, are struggling to stay afloat. Shuttered shops dot the city’s streets, with for-rent posters dominating the windows.

Local businesses struggle as Hongkongers log almost 1.76 million outbound trips over Easter holiday 🔗 https://t.co/0nRNIEP72e pic.twitter.com/nBTEjra6hP — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) April 2, 2024

In order to boost tourism and rescue Hong Kong’s floundering economy, the government has initiated campaign after campaign, from the post-pandemic “Hello Hong Kong” drive, to the “Night Vibes Hong Kong”, which aimed to “boost [the city’s] night-time economy”, to the more recent “Let’s Go The Extra Mile”, which encourages citizens to be more courteous and “smile more” at visitors in a bid to overcome Hongkongers’ gruff reputation.

The government has also set aside over HKD 1.09 billion (around USD 139 million) to “strengthen tourism development” through events like monthly fireworks and drone shows. However, these efforts have had little effect, as pointed out by Ngan Po-kong, the former Executive Finance Editor of i-Cable News:

For the past half year, despite the Hong Kong government’s efforts in launching the Night Vibes campaign, giving away free plane tickets, and opening the border with mainland China, the situation hasn’t improved at all. Foreigners no longer come to Hong Kong, and during holidays, Hongkongers either visit Taiwan, Japan, or head north to shop.

A number of countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK and Taiwan, have issued travel warnings to Hong Kong after the city passed Article 23, the domestic security law, earlier in March this year. As the law targets the so-called foreign operators in Hong Kong and sanctions critical and political expressions on social media, books and products, such as t-shirts, travellers are advised to pay attention to the potential legal risks they would face when entering the Chinese city.

Foreign teacher or tourist: arrives to Hong Kong

Internet: “they are a regime change operative”

Hong Kong govt.: “why tourism to Hong Kong is falling? https://t.co/uiwqwisn3f — Michael Vokabre (@Vokabre) March 23, 2024

As efforts to lure foreign tourists fizzle, lawmakers from the Liberal Party even proposed levying a “departure tax” on outbound Hong Kong residents to deal with the government’s budget deficit. John Lee, the city’s Chief Executive, avoided directly addressing the proposal when questioned by a reporter, instead saying that the integration and interchange between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area was encouraged. The integration of Hong Kong into the Greater Bay Area of mainland China is a national principle that overshadows local interest.

Regardless of the government’s official line, it’s certain that Hong Kong needs big changes in order to regain some of its former lustre in the eyes of both locals and tourists. How these changes will play out, though, remains to be seen.