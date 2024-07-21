Kgothatso Montjane’s Wimbledon glory reflects rise of wheelchair tennis in South Africa

In an awe-inspiring culmination of determination, resilience, and exceptional talent, South Africa’s Kgothatso Montjane made history on July 14, 2024, by winning the Wimbledon Women's Wheelchair Doubles title alongside her partner, Yui Kamiji from Japan.

South African Tennis Player, Kgothatso Montjane and Yui Kamiji have won the Wimbledon Ladies’ Wheelchair Doubles title. This is their third Grand Slam title together. pic.twitter.com/FgkmZeSeNz — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) July 14, 2024

Montjane, affectionately known as “KG,” hails from Seshego, Polokwane, in the Limpopo province of South Africa. Born with a congenital condition that led to the amputation of her left leg below the knee at age 12, Montjane faced challenges from an early age. In an interview with the International Tennis Federation (ITF), she described her childhood:

When I was a kid a lot of people would stare at me. I didn’t know what they were staring at and sometimes they refused to play with me and I didn’t understand why, but as I grew up I began to understand why they didn’t want to play with me — because I wasn’t fast enough. And I have come to understand why they were staring at me, simply because I was differently abled. It was quite a tough childhood to grow up with a disability.

Her mother was still in school when she was born, so her grandmother played a significant role in raising her. “Obviously being born with a disability, I struggled to go to a normal school. So my parents decided to take me to a special school where I found other people with disabilities. It was a very accessible place and a great environment for me to grow up in,” she recalls.

According to a report by Dunlop Sports, Montjane began her tennis journey at 19, during her final year of high school, by attending a wheelchair tennis clinic in Pretoria, South Africa. Having no prior exposure to tennis, she quickly grasped the basics, likely due to her experience in table tennis. In 2011, she had the chance to play tennis full-time on tour, which inspired her to improve and strive to compete at the same level as the players she admired.

Montjane turned professional in 2005 and has since become a prominent figure in wheelchair tennis. She was named South Africa's Sportswoman with a Disability of the Year three times, in 2005, 2011, and 2015.

In 2018, she made history as the first Black South African woman to compete at Wimbledon, a milestone that highlighted her role as a trailblazer in the sport. Over the years, she has consistently shown her skills on the international stage, reaching the quarter and finals in three of the four Grand Slam tournaments: the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open. She holds 29 singles titles and has won tournaments such as the wheelchair Belgian Open and Swiss Open. She is ranked in the top 10 of the ITF ranking, with her highest position being No. 5 in the world, achieved in 2005.

According to Dunlop Sports, Montjane is driven and motivated by her desire to improve, stay active, and remain healthy. She loves competition and enjoys setting and achieving goals, always aspiring for the next challenge. She believes that attaining the best version of herself will not only benefit her but also give hope to others, especially in her community.

As highlighted by Tennis South Africa, wheelchair tennis was established in South Africa in 2005 by a group of players, including Craig Fairall and Kevin Smith, with the aim of formalizing and developing the sport into the mainstream.

The ITF views South Africa as a global success story for its effective introduction and growth of the sport. Consequently, South Africa hosts multiple international tournaments annually and has hosted prestigious events like the Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup in 2011 and the SA Open Super Series for several years.

Tennis South Africa also noted that the country has implemented sustainable sports programs in all nine provinces to introduce wheelchair tennis to physically disabled individuals and communities. These programs provide opportunities for people with disabilities to learn and excel in the sport, developing players from their introduction to representing South Africa internationally.

In addition to Wimbledon semi-finalist Kgothatso Montjane, today, South Africa boasts some of the world's top players, including two-time Grand Slam champion Lucas Sithole and Donald Ramphadi, the country's top quad wheelchair tennis player, currently ranked No. 4 globally.

Ramphadi won his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last year, becoming the first South African man, both able-bodied and wheelchair, to win a French Open title since Johan Kriek’s victory in 1981.

Also, earlier this year, on February 14, both the men's and women's teams, featuring Kgothatso Montjane, Mariska Venter, Alwande Sikhosana, and Evans Maripa, emerged as champions in their respective singles events at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup Africa Qualification Event in Abuja, Nigeria.

Montjane's recent victory at Wimbledon is a crowning achievement for her, as she has spent years honing her craft and competing against the best in the world. Her performance in the finals was nothing short of spectacular, displaying a blend of powerful serves, precise groundstrokes, and strategic acumen that left her opponent struggling to keep up. The triumph is not only a personal victory but also a significant moment for wheelchair tennis in Africa, inspiring countless individuals who face similar challenges in South Africa and the continent at large.