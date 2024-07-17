Montagnard Indigenous activist arrested in Thailand, resists being extradited to Vietnam

Despite his refugee status, Indigenous activist Y Quynh Bdap, who advocates for the Montagnard and Ede Indigenous groups, was arrested on June 11 in Thailand and is currently facing deportation proceedings after the Vietnamese government sought his extradition.

Montagnard refers to around 30 Indigenous tribes living in Vietnam’s central highlands, which includes the Ede ethnic group. These ethnic minorities face discrimination and violence linked to land conflicts and state-backed attacks.

After years of being persecuted as a youth activist, Y Quynh Bdap escaped to Thailand in 2018 and was granted refugee status by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Office. In 2019, he founded the Montagnards Stand for Justice (MSFJ) which advocates for peaceful reforms and human rights protection for Indigenous communities. However, as of March 2024, the Vietnam authorities have designated the MSFJ as a terrorist group.

In June 2023, riots erupted in Dak Lak province which led to an attack on a government office. Six Montagnard Indigenous people were charged with terrorism in relation to this incident including Y Quynh Bdap who was tried in absentia. In January 2024, Y Quynh Bdap and his co-accused were convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison.

MSFJ described its inclusion in the list of terrorists as an “illogical, unjust accusation” and called out authorities for using “false accusation to suppress religious freedom and peaceful movements.” It asserted that it is committed to peaceful reforms.

…from the outset, MSFJ has set clear objectives to struggle through peaceful means, in accordance with the law. This is evidenced by hundreds of violation reports sent to the United Nations. It is a vivid testimony to the peaceful, compassionate spirit of this group. They dare to fight for the truth, for the rights of prisoners of conscience and oppressed people, even sacrificing themselves to cross the border to Thailand and continue to speak up for their compatriots.

After his sentencing in January, Y Quynh Bdap was forced to restrict his movements in Thailand for fear of being arrested and sent back to Vietnam.

In a video recorded on June 7, Y Quynh Bdap maintained his innocence and defended his advocacy for the protection of Indigenous rights.

Shocked by the arrest of Montagnard HRD Y Quynh Bdap in Bangkok, who is at risk of refoulement to #Vietnam. If #Thailand extradites him to certain imprisonment, in violation of its domestic & int. obligations, it is not fit to be elected to the @UN_HRC later this year @MFAThai pic.twitter.com/p1mwPN6l87 — Mary Lawlor UN Special Rapporteur HRDs (@MaryLawlorhrds) June 12, 2024

In another video, he summed up his situation: “I am afraid of being kidnapped; I only go out for a few minutes a day and can’t contact my family.”

Thai authorities arrested Y Quynh Bdap for alleged visa violations. Vietnam has sought his extradition and called him a “troublemaker” who threatens the lives of civilians in the central highlands.

But global human rights groups and institutions have spoken out in his defense and urged the Thai government to reject Vietnam’s request.

UN experts warned that extraditing Y Quynh Bdap could enable more violence against the activist. “We believe that, if extradited, Y Quynh Bdap would be at risk of enforced disappearance and torture or other ill-treatment or punishment.”

Amnesty International’s Thailand Researcher Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong criticized Vietnam for suppressing dissent at home and abroad. “The case of Y Quynh Bdap clearly illustrates the Vietnamese authorities’ efforts to exercise its long-arm repression against human rights defenders beyond its own border.”

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch noted a “pattern of transnational repression” in which Thai authorities engage in a “swap mart” of refugees and dissidents with neighboring countries. It cited the arrest of Thai critics living in Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

Y Quynh Bdap’s extradition hearing was originally scheduled for July 15 but was postponed to August 1. His lawyer insisted that the case is politically-motivated and that the accused is demanding the right to have a fair trial.