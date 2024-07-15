Uniting Nepali voices and cultures through journalism: An interview with Nabin Pokharel

An esteemed, award-winning journalist who has profoundly influenced the Nepali diaspora community in the UK through his work, Nabin Pokharel brings over 17 years of experience as the UK correspondent for Kantipur Publications, a prominent media outlet in Nepal. He also serves as Chief Editor of Nepali Link, a leading online news portal in the UK. Under his leadership, Nepali Link has become a prominent platform for the Nepali diaspora, offering vivid descriptions and compelling narratives in both Nepali and English.

As the Founding President of the Federation of Nepalese Journalists (FNJ) UK chapter, Nabin has been instrumental in advancing Nepali journalism in the UK. His efforts have been recognized with numerous accolades, including the Nepali Literature Development Council (NLDC) UK Journalism Award (2016), the NRNA International Journalism Award (2017), the Best Media Personality Award (2020) by Media House Have a Movement, and the FNJ UK Journalist of the Year Award (2022).

Through Nepali Link, Nabin promotes impartial, independent journalism that preserves the Nepali language, connects the community and supports the diaspora. Along with Senior Journalist Bhagirath Yogi, Nabin co-authored a biography titled “Prof. Surya Subedi: From Doctorate to Nobel Peace Prize Nomination.” The book was recently launched in Nepal by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and in the UK by South Asia Time.

Global Voices interviewed Nabin Pokharel via email to explore his dedication to uniting Nepalis worldwide by amplifying diverse voices and stories while promoting Nepali language and culture.

Sangita Swechcha (SS): Can you tell us about your journey from Kantipur Publications to Chief Editor of Nepali Link? What inspired the creation of Nepali Link? How has your role as a UK correspondent for Kantipur shaped your view of the Nepali diaspora?

Nabin Pokharel (NP): When I arrived in the UK in September 2006, there were only a few active Nepali journalists, including those working for the BBC Nepali Service. The Nepali community was growing, and there were many issues to address. I felt that the issues of the Nepali diaspora needed to be raised. During Narayan Wagle’s tenure as editor of Kantipur Daily, I started regularly sending reports as a freelancer. The news and features I sent received good space and recognition, which encouraged me. My writing became more active, and in 2009, I was appointed as the UK correspondent for Kantipur Publications. Since then, my journey has been continuous. Through Kantipur, I feel that I have been able to raise various issues of the Nepali diaspora in the UK, informing and awakening the people. While working at Kantipur, I also contributed to ‘Europeko NepaliPatra’ weekly and Wenepali.com. For the past five years, I have been the editor-in-chief of NepaliLink.com. With the growing Nepali population in the UK (estimated at 150,000–200,000), and over 300 community organisations ranging from doctors and nurses associations, to Gurkha veterans organisations, and Non Residential Nepali Association (NRNA) UK, there is a growth of economic, social, political, and religious activities. The Nepalis residing in the UK are always eager and enthusiastic to stay connected with their diaspora. To meet this need, we launched NepaliLink.com five years ago.

SS: As the founding President of the Federation of Nepalese Journalists UK chapter, how do you see the role of Nepali journalism evolving in the UK? What are some of the unique challenges and opportunities for Nepali journalists here?

NP: After the increase in the arrival of Nepali journalists in the UK, we decided that everyone should be organised, so the Federation of Nepalese Journalists UK was established in 2012. I feel proud to be the founding president. During its establishment, it was challenging to form a branch due to the insufficient number of active journalists. However, now many are eager to take on leadership roles within the organisation. The membership of journalists has also increased. Nepali journalists in the UK face significant challenges, particularly with news sources and financial issues. We don't have direct access to news sources. For anything beyond Nepali community news, such as writing about national issues in the UK, we have to rely on British newspapers. Occasionally, invitations for programmes come from UK government agencies, but they are usually through the Nepali embassy in London. Another challenge is that it is still not feasible to make a living through full-time journalism here. The small market for Nepali businesses makes it difficult to secure advertisements.

SS: Nepali Link has emerged as a significant platform for the Nepali diaspora in the UK. What challenges did you face in establishing Nepali Link for the UK Nepali diaspora, and how did you overcome them?

NP: We are proud that Nepali Link has been able to highlight the activities of the Nepali diaspora in the UK. Dhruvaraj Aryal and Narendra Basnet are also part of Nepali Link. The collective effort of the team has encouraged us, as our website has become a reliable news source for both ordinary readers and intellectuals alike. However, there were many challenges in the beginning. During the COVID pandemic, when this website was launched, many significant events were unfolding, but since the three of us were also busy with other jobs, we were concerned about how to update the latest news. Initially, without advertisements, we had to pay the staff in Nepal out of our own pockets. Now, with some advertisements and the responsibility of covering major events, we have gained some financial relief.

SS: Can you share key initiatives or stories that significantly support Nepali Link's goals of preserving the language, connecting the community, and encouraging the diaspora?

NP: I give equal priority to news from grassroots levels to high-profile stories. News doesn’t come by itself; I stay in contact with the general public in search of news. When the Nepali community wants to organise an event, I personally encourage them to send news stories. Due to the strong relationships established with the Nepali community, there is no shortage of news. We present our content in simple Nepali language and prioritise news about Nepali language classes conducted to assist the second generation growing up in the UK. The simplicity and purity of the Nepali language are also of great concern to us.

SS: You have received several accolades, including the NRNA International Journalism Award and the FNJ UK Journalist of the Year Award. How have these recognitions influenced your work and your vision for Nepali Link?