Singapore files charges against three women for ‘illegal’ pro-Palestine rally

On February 2, around 70 people marched toward the presidential palace of Singapore and delivered a letter urging the government to cut ties with Israel over the continuing attacks on the people of Palestine in Gaza. On June 27, the police filed charges against three women for allegedly organizing the event without securing a permit.

The three women — Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, and Mossammad Sobikun Nahar — were charged with organizing a procession in a prohibited area, an offense under the Public Order Act. Other participants could also face prosecution.

The police issued a statement advising the public to refrain from emulating protesters in other countries.

We understand that some people may feel strongly about the Israel-Hamas conflict, but they should not break the law to express their views, nor emulate the protestors in other countries. They could instead participate in the many forums and dialogues, and donation drives, which have been appropriately organised on the issue.

Transformative Justice Collective, the organization of one of the accused, Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, bemoaned that “the government has chosen to respond vindictively with criminal sanction.” It added:

Such sanctions levelled against the three are also a continuation of the intimidation of peaceful support for Palestinian lives in Singapore. Our freedom to stand in solidarity with others, to call for action where injustice is seen, to act according to moral principles and not on the government’s permission, are fundamental to a healthy and flourishing democratic society. We call for the charges to be withdrawn and for an end to all other investigations into, and intimidation of, peaceful action for Palestine.

The opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) was quick to denounce the filing of charges against the young activists.

The petitioners walked in an orderly and peaceful manner to deliver a letter. How much more respectful could they have been? Even then, the Government saw it fit to crush the spirit of these young and conscientious Singaporeans. Without the freedom to speak and think freely, Singapore will be mired firmly in the past. At a time when our nation needs to develop into a mature and sophisticated society, prosecuting our citizens for exercising their basic rights is myopic, unenlightened, and counter-productive.

However, the Singapore government clarified that the three women were charged because they illegally assembled — not because they expressed support for Palestinians.

They were not charged for organising support for the Palestinian people. Organising support for the Palestinian Cause is not a criminal offence. The Government itself has organised many events in support of the Palestinian Cause.

It also reminded citizens to uphold the stability and social harmony in Singapore.

We would like to urge members of the public not to engage in activities that will damage the peace, public order and social harmony which Singaporeans have worked hard to achieve, and enjoy today. We should not deliberately break the law, even if to make a point. If we do so, eventually, we will become a lawless, unstable, and disorderly society.

The government imposed a “false information” notice on the post of SDP by citing the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA). SDP responded by asserting the Constitutional right of citizens to free speech. It insisted that “given the peaceful and constructive nature of the procession, prosecution was unwarranted.”

Singaporeans, young and old, must view the present action with grave concern. We must not allow the [People’s Action Party or PAP] to remove our rights that give meaning to our citizenship. The use of POFMA to silence its critics makes being a Singapore citizen even more meaningless. The simple act of Singaporeans peacefully delivering a letter to the President’s office must be respected and protected.

Writer Kirsten Han criticized the actions of the ruling party.

I don’t think the PAP government fully appreciate how strongly many Singaporeans—especially young Singaporeans—feel about what’s happening to Palestinians right now, and how upset and disgusted they are about Singapore’s connection to this violence. …the more the police open pointless and pedantic investigations into events and actions that only attract state intervention because of overly broad, rights-violating legislation, the more they normalise the notion of getting questioned by the police.

Singapore Youth for Peace expressed solidarity with the pro-Palestine activists.

For if Palestine is a litmus test for the world's humanity, it is also a test of Singapore's principles. And the first indicator of whether we have passed this test is the way we treat our activists and civil society. For what crimes have the trio committed that could warrant a court appearance?

If found guilty, the three women could be fined up to SGD 10,000 (USD 7,300 ) or jailed for up to six months. Various individuals and groups outside Singapore expressed their support to the activists.

The Singapore government claims that it is neutral on the Israel-Palestine conflict. It has joint programs with Israel but it also voted in favor of UN resolutions calling for the protection of civilians in Gaza.