After devastating the Caribbean, Hurricane Beryl has been downgraded, but can continue to bring ruin

Hurricane Beryl, the first major storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, now significantly downgraded to a Category 2 system, is currently headed for Central America, having practically flattened several of the Windward Islands as a Cat 4 earlier this week. It then tore through Jamaica on July 3, after which it also affected the Cayman Islands.

The death toll from Beryl is estimated to be at least seven people so far, surprising given the level of ruin to infrastructure, buildings, and the natural environment in places like Carriacou, Union Island, Mayreau, and Petit Martinique in the Grenadines. The difference in the level of vegetation on Carriacou alone, pre- and post-Beryl, is startling.

Despite being downgraded, forecasters maintain that Beryl is still to be considered a hazardous storm that can do serious damage; they are particularly concerned about the effects of “damaging waves” from its storm surge, which could raise water levels by as much as three to five feet above ground level.

The Yucatán Peninsula is under a hurricane warning; once Beryl sweeps past it and arrives in the Gulf of Mexico, there is a chance of “slow re-intensification.” Parts of Belize are also on a tropical storm watch.

As a result of heavy rain and gusty winds, Jamaicans experienced a widespread loss of electricity supply, and there was heavy flooding in some areas, with many roads being rendered impassable and people being stranded. A comprehensive view of the extent of the damage is still to be determined, though the island has reported at least two storm-related deaths.

Like elsewhere in the archipelago, many people lost their roofs, though this woman in Jamaica was dangerously determined to hold on to hers:

WOMAN IN JAMAICA DECIDED TO SAVE HER ROOF AT ALL COST DURING HURRICANE 🌀 BERYL! A lady in Jamaica was caught on camera sitting on top of her roof and holding it down in the midst of the category 4 storm. The roof was about to give way, but the lady had no intention of allowing… pic.twitter.com/EtraTSdpMO — Jamaica Live (@JamaicaLivenews) July 4, 2024

One resident of Mandeville, located in hilly, south-central Jamaica, was astounded at how effortlessly trees were felled and overhead lines pulled down. Though shaken, he said they would rebuild:

“We a wonder if we could have survived the night how the wind have the trees, heavy trees dem!” That was how one resident in Mandeville, Manchester described his experience after the passing of Hurricane Beryl. (🎥: Kasey Williams)#HurricaneBeryl #ObservingBeryl #Beryl… pic.twitter.com/AGrtSwbiDQ — Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) July 4, 2024

The community of Treasure Beach also suffered losses, but also declared its resilience and intent to rebuild:

Lots of property damage in Treasure Beach and surrounding area but no loss of life that we have heard of so giving thanks.

We will rebuild. TB is a very resilient community 🙏 — Justine Henzell (@JustineHenzell) July 4, 2024

The Jamaica Observer newspaper reported that the devastation was far-reaching:

The devastation is extensive. In St James, roads show extensive damage littered with debris. Meanwhile, in Westmoreland, a large tree blocks the Frome Main Road, where firefighters and soldiers work to clear the scene. Another tree fell on a bar on Frome Main Road and a car wash… pic.twitter.com/nPTAu4JE9Q — Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) July 4, 2024

Yet, people rushed to help and relieve the suffering of others in whatever ways they could:

WCK is working with local partners in Jamaica to provide meals to families impacted by Hurricane Beryl. In Kingston, Mark Chong’s Catering provided baked chicken and stewed pork served with rice and greens. The storm battered communities along the country’s southern coast,… pic.twitter.com/WxuWw9vMqF — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) July 4, 2024

Even as Jamaica closed its airports and Prime Minister Andrew Holness advised that hundreds of people were taking refuge in shelters across the island, the nation's leader was drawing criticism on X (formerly Twitter) for a comment he made on the climate crisis:

Dis fool. And at the same time his govt allows massive hotels to be constructed and our mangroves are being destroyed. The govt’s policies are putting the Jamaican people at increase risk with climate change. pic.twitter.com/6vnGYV10Y1 — Alexis Goffe (@LexGoffe) July 3, 2024

One commenter on the thread replied, “Tunnel vision. He’s not realizing that industrial pollution is not the sole cause for climate change. It’s the destruction [of] natural habitats etc.” Holness’ administration has been criticised for allowing both construction and industrial projects that compromise the environment.

Meanwhile, Trinidadian writer Ingrid Persaud lamented:

Small island states bearing the brunt of climate change. Again. https://t.co/atHllBGZ8w — Ingrid Persaud 🇹🇹🇧🇧🇬🇧 (@IngridPersaud) July 3, 2024

In the Caymans — much closer in size to the Windwards than Jamaica, and still cognisant of the havoc Hurricane Ivan wreaked on the islands two decades ago — residents stocked up on supplies and tried to protect themselves as best they could. Beryl, thankfully, never made landfall there.

However, the storm has set numerous records as the strongest, earliest hurricane of the annual season, which has been largely attributed to conditions caused by climate change.