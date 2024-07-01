New president in Chad signals change in continuity: An interview with Clément Sianka

On May 16, 2024, the Constitutional Council confirmed Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno’s election, thus sending the Republic of Chad into a new phase in its political history. In the wake of this election that marked the end of a military transition (2021-2024), Chadians expressed their desire for profound change in Chad, which has an estimated population of 18 million.

Five weeks after his inauguration on May 23, 2024, Chadians have more significant expectations of their new president due to the country’s recent turbulent history of violence, protests, and political crises. As this BBC Afrique (BBC Africa) article states, citizens expect Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno to take action on various fronts, such as food security, the economic crisis, energy problems, the lack of drinking water, youth employment, and the government’s security against armed groups. The new president was elected for a five-year term and can run for a second term at the end of his first.

In a WhatsApp interview with Global Voices Clément Sianka, spokesperson for Albert Pahimi Padacké of the National Rally of Chadian Democrats (RNDT) party, who came third in the May 6, 2024 elections with over 16 percent of the vote, analyzes these elections. He looks back on the circumstances surrounding the organization of this election, which Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno won. Also, he addresses the Chadians’ expectations of their new leader and the country’s future.

Jean Sovon (JS): What is your analysis of the May 6, 2024 elections?

Clément Sianka (CS) : Le bilan de cette élection présidentielle est à l’image de ces institutions : l’Agence nationale de gestion des élections (ANGE) et le Conseil constitutionnel, ainsi que des lois qui ont géré ce processus. Pour nous, les institutions chargées de l’organisation des élections n'ont pas été très impartiales. La loi électorale elle-même posait des soucis et constituait également, de notre point de vue, un recul de la démocratie dans notre pays, car elle empêchait l’expression d’un vote libre et surtout ne garantissait pas le comptage des voix dans la transparence. Au sein de notre parti, le Rassemblement national des démocrates tchadiens (RNDT), cet état de fait nous a conduit à ne pas avoir tous les éléments tangibles pour contester ces résultats : absence de procès verbaux mise à notre disposition après le dépouillement dans les bureaux de votes. Notre candidat, par le biais de notre parti politique, a déposé des recours auprès du conseil constitutionnel, mais ces recours ont été rejetés. Mais en tant que démocrate et légaliste, nous n’avons pas eu d’autre choix que de respecter cette loi électorale, y compris les institutions qui organisaient cette élection. Voilà pourquoi, même après le rejet de notre recours auprès du Conseil constitutionnel, nous nous sommes pliés au verdict du juge électoral. Au regard de tous les éléments, nous avons reconnu la victoire de Mr Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno et notre candidat l’a dit très rapidement afin de ne pas créer de confusion et de ne pas plonger le Tchad dans une crise post-électorale que les Tchadiens n’ont pas besoin de vivre en ce moment.

Clément Sianka (CS): It wasn’t only institutions like the National Election Management Agency (ANGE) and the Constitutional Council that influenced the result of this presidential election, but also the laws regulating this process. For us, the institutions responsible for organizing these elections haven’t exactly been impartial. The electoral law itself raises some concerns. It was also a step backward for democracy in our country as it prevented free voting and didn’t allow for a transparent vote count. For our party, the National Rally of Chadian Democrats (RNDT), the lack of reports available after the vote count meant we lacked tangible evidence to contest these results. Our candidate lodged appeals with the Constitutional Council through our party, but these were rejected. However, as democrats and legalists, we had no choice but to respect this electoral law and the institutions that organized this election. We, therefore, accepted the electoral judge’s verdict after the Constitutional Council rejected our appeal. All things considered, we acknowledged Mr Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno’s victory. Our candidate did so very quickly so as not to cause confusion and push Chad into a post-electoral crisis that Chadians don’t need right now.

JS: How would you explain the same family’s hold on power?

CS : Nous ne raisonnons pas en terme de transmission de pouvoir de père en fils. Nous considérons que Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno est un Tchadien qui a le droit de se présenter pour espérer les suffrages du peuple. Fût-il fils de l’ancien président, pour autant, le priverait-on de ses droits de Tchadien pouvant prétendre à la magistrature suprême ? Non ! Le seul problème à notre avis est, comment organiser une élection où les Tchadiens confient de leur plein gré leur destinée à un autre Tchadien pour un mandat précis et une durée précise.

CS: We don’t consider this a father-to-son transfer of power. We believe that Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno is a Chadian citizen with the right to stand for the people’s vote. Should being the former president’s son deprive him of his right as a Chadian to run for presidency? No! The only issue for us is the organization of elections in which Chadians voluntarily entrust their future to another Chadian for a fixed electoral term.

JS: What issues should the new president prioritize?

CS : Le Tchad doit, de nouveau, faire face à plusieurs défis et nous estimons que Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno doit aborder certains questions prioritaires pour l'intérêt du peuple tchadien. Il a le devoir de restaurer la démocratie, d'amener l'ensemble des Tchadiens à croire en la démocratie comme système politique qui contribue de la manière la plus efficace et efficiente au développement de notre pays. Les Tchadiens ont besoin de voir leur condition de vie s’améliorer dans tous les domaines : santé, éducation, logement, voies de communication, électricité, eau, tourisme. La création d'un climat d’affaire favorable aux investissements afin de créer de l’emploi et de la richesse est un aspect primordial pour développer le pays. L’agriculture et l'élevage, qui sont les deux mamelles de l'économie tchadienne doivent retrouver leur lettre de noblesse avec une modernisation de l’agriculture mais aussi un élevage intensif sous la forme de fermes agricoles et d'élevages sans laisser l’industrialisation globale de l’économie sur le carreau. Tous les Tchadiens doivent être égaux devant la loi et devant le juge, ce qui induit la restauration de l’autorité de l’État. Bref, les Tchadiens attendent assez du nouveau président.

CS: Chad is again facing various issues. We believe that Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno must address some priority issues in the interest of Chadian people. He must restore democracy and make all Chadians believe in democracy as a political system that effectively and efficiently supports our country’s development. Chadians need to see an improvement in all aspects of their lives: health, education, housing, roads, electricity, water, and tourism. Creating an investment-friendly business environment for employment and wealth is crucial to the country’s development. Agriculture and livestock breeding, the mainstays of Chad’s economy, must get back on track through modernization and intensive livestock breeding in agricultural and livestock-breeding farms. He mustn’t ignore the overall industrialization of the economy. All Chadians must be equal before a judge and the law, which means restoring the state’s authority. In short, Chadians expect plenty from the new president.

According to the Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index, Chad rose 13 places from its rank of 109 out of 180 countries in 2023 to 96 in 2024. However, corruption is one of the problems blighting this country. Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno’s country ranked 162 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index with an alarming score of 20 out of 100.

JS: What about Chad’s foreign affairs with countries like Russia, China, and France?

CS : Il y a un an, Albert Pahimi Padacké a publié un livre titré ” L’Afrique empoisonnée : Pathologie et Thérapie des conflits“. Et tout un chapitre entier est consacré à cette question relatives à la politique extérieure du Tchad avec des pays comme la Russie, la Chine et la France. La réponse est simple. Nous voulons en tant que pays, travailler avec tous les partenaires pour participer au développement de notre pays et renforcer notre démocratie. En posant cette question, beaucoup pensaient à notre relation avec la France, mais là aussi, nous disons, “moins de France mais mieux de France”.

CS: A year ago, Albert Pahimi Padacké published “L’Afrique empoisonnée : Pathologie et Thérapie des conflits” (Poisoned Africa: Pathology and Conflict Therapy). There is an entire chapter on Chad’s foreign affairs with countries like Russia, China, and France. The answer is simple. As a country, we want to work with all partners to help our country’s development and strengthen our democracy. In asking this question, many people would be thinking about our relationship with France, but here, we want “less but better from France.”

In 2024, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno’s official visit to Russia united the two countries. This visit took place amid various disputes between Paris and Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, three countries in the Sahel region that cut their ties with this former colonial power.

Although his role as president is merely a continuation of the transition he led between April 2021 and April 2024, the country’s many challenges mean the task ahead will be no mean feat for Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.