Mauritania: Khally Diallo analyzes June 29 presidential elections

Although the Islamic Republic of Mauritania has mainly been under military rule since gaining its independence on November 28, 1960, Mauritanian politicians are determined to return it to civilian rule in the June 29, 2024, presidential elections.

The Sahara desert encompasses the former French colony of Mauritania, and the Atlantic Ocean borders the west of the country, where the climate is less arid. Mauritania has only ever had two democratically-elected civilian presidents. These presidents include Moktar Ould Daddah (1960–1978), who Moustapha Ould Mohamed Saleck overthrew, and Sidi Mohamed Ould Cheikh Abdallahi (

Military leader and current president Mohamed Ould Ghazouani is a member of the Union for the Republic (UPR) party, which former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz founded. Almost two million voters will go to the polls for the country’s presidential elections on June 29, 2024.

Republican Front for Unity and Democracy (FRUD) party and the Mauritanian National Assembly, hopes for most. Before entering politics, Diallo was also a journalist and civil society actor. In a WhatsApp interview with Global Voices, he analyzed the main issues and challenges of the upcoming elections by assessing incumbent president Mohamed Ould Ghazouani’s performance.

Jean Sovon (JS): How are the June 29, 2024 presidential elections shaping up?

Khally Diallo (KD) : Actuellement, il y a un litige qui tourne autour de la crédibilité de la commission électorale nationale indépendante (CENI) et de l'autorité de l’État chargé d'organiser les élections dans nôtre pays. Le choix de la population mauritanienne doit être respecté. Il faut donc que l’État fasse preuve de responsabilité pour que le processus puisse se dérouler en toute transparence. Et nous allons dans ce sens avoir des concertations que nous espérons fructueuses avec toute l'opposition pour sécuriser et protéger le vote. De notre côté, nous préparons ces élections avec beaucoup de sérénité, nous sommes très confiants. Nous allons à la rencontre de nos compatriotes militants et sympathisants à l'intérieur du pays à travers nos caravanes. Nous avons de très bon retours et marchons avec beaucoup d'enthousiasme vers une victoire au soir du 29 juin prochain.

Khally Diallo (KD): There is controversy surrounding the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) and the government authorities responsible for organizing our country’s elections. We must respect the choice of the Mauritanian people. Therefore, the government must assume responsibility for ensuring the electoral process is entirely transparent. With this in mind, we will hold what we hope will be productive discussions with the entire opposition to secure and protect the vote. For our part, we are very confident and are preparing for these elections with peace of mind. We’re going to meet our fellow activists and supporters with our caravans across the country. We have had great feedback and are marching towards victory on June 29 with great enthusiasm.

JS: Are all political parties able to fully participate in these elections? Is civil society involved in the electoral process?

KD : Il y a un système de parrainage imposé par le système en place qui demande à chaque candidat d'être soutenu par 5 maires et 95 conseillers municipaux. Ceux qui me suivent savent que j'ai toujours dit et répété partout qu'il faut revoir ce système de parrainage qui parfois vise à éliminer de manière ciblée des acteurs et mouvances politiques. Nous devons dépasser ces méthodes ancestrales qui visent seulement à éliminer les candidats à travers un filtrage malsain. Je suis pour le parrainage, mais je propose une concertation de toute la classe politique pour établir un système de parrainage beaucoup plus transparent pour honorer notre démocratie. Néanmoins, je me réjouis de la participation de certaines figures incontestable de l'arène politique. Concernant la société civile, je salue certaines initiatives qui réclament un processus transparent, mais je trouve qu'il faut les impliquer davantage pour un processus inclusif et transparent. La société civile joue un rôle prépondérant dans le processus électoral dans toutes les démocraties et il est impératif pour nous de faire plus de place à cette dernière pour des élections libres et transparentes.

KD: The current regime enforces a sponsorship system whereby each candidate must have the support of 5 mayors and 95 municipal council members. Those who follow me know that I have always said that we must revise this sponsorship system, which often aims to deliberately eliminate specific political actors and movements. We must move away from these old practices that only serve to eliminate candidates using corrupt screening methods. I’m in favor of sponsorship, but I suggest all politicians work together to establish a much more transparent sponsorship system to honor our democracy. I welcome the participation of key political figures. As for civil society, I also welcome initiatives calling for a transparent process. However, I believe civil society members should be more involved to ensure this process is inclusive and transparent. Civil society plays a vital role in the electoral process in all democracies. It is, therefore, imperative for us to get civil society more involved to ensure free and transparent elections.

JS: What is your assessment of Mohamed Ould Ghazouani’s first presidential term? Is his party the favorite in the elections on June 29?

KD : Tout d'abord je veux apporter tout mon soutien à la population mauritanienne car ces cinq dernières années ont été d'une difficulté extraordinaire. Ce mandat est d'une médiocrité exceptionnelle, nous avons connu toutes sortes d'humiliation tant au niveau national qu'à l'international. A titre d'exemple : plus de 30 000 Mauritaniens ont fui le pays via le Nicaragua pour vivre aux USA ; la mort du jeune Oumar Diop dans un commissariat ; la mort d'Ould Cheine, activiste, lui aussi dans un commissariat ; celle de Mohamed Lemine Seck qui a reçu une balle tirée par un policier lors d'une manifestation dans le sud de la Mauritanie. Jamais la justice n'a été rendue. Pour ma part, le bilan de Ghazouani est totalement catastrophique que ce soit au niveau économique, social, sécurité, politique… Le taux de chômage ne cesse d'augmenter, la corruption se propage comme un virus dans notre pays. Les Mauritaniens vivent difficilement et ont beaucoup souffert avec ce régime. En outre, je le dis haut et fort: le parti au pouvoir ne peut aucunement sortir vainqueur de ces prochaines élections si toutes les dispositions sont prises pour un processus libre et transparent. Les populations veulent en finir avec ce système. Le peuple a déjà exprimé son ras-le-bol et veut sanctionner ce système. Ghazouani a perdu la confiance du peuple mauritanien.

KD: First, I would like to give the Mauritanian people all my support, as the last five years have been challenging. His first term has been highly inadequate, and we have experienced all sorts of national and international humiliation. This humiliation includes more than 30,000 Mauritanians fleeing the country via Nicaragua to live in the United States, the death of young Oumar Diop in a police station, the death of activist Ould Cheine, who also died in a police station, and that of Mohamed Lemine Seck, who a police officer shot during a protest in southern Mauritania. Justice has never been served. As far as I’m concerned, Ghazouani’s performance has been utterly disastrous in economic, social, political, and security terms… Unemployment rates continue to rise, and corruption is spreading like a virus in our country. Mauritanians are living in dire straits and have suffered greatly under this regime. Furthermore, I say this loud and clear: the ruling party should not emerge victorious from the upcoming elections if we take all measures to ensure a free and transparent process. The people want to put an end to this system. They have already expressed their discontent and want to condemn this system. Ghazouani has lost the trust of the Mauritanian people.

JS: What are the main challenges in this election? What should Mauritania’s next president prioritize? What about slavery in this country?

KD : Les grands défis et enjeux de ces scrutins sont l'organisation en elle-même du scrutin en toute transparence ; il faut donner la possibilité aux Mauritaniens de choisir en toute liberté leur président. La jeunesse est particulièrement excitée et suit de près le processus. J'en appelle donc à la vigilance et au respect strict et minutieux du processus en toute clarté. L’esclavage dans notre pays reste un sujet omniprésent, je le regrette très fort et salue les efforts des organisateurs comme SOS Esclaves et autres. J’invite nos autorités à faire plus d'efforts, car c'est inacceptable que ce sujet demeure toujours un problème au 21ème siècle. Il faut alourdir davantage les sanctions à l'encontre de toutes ces personnes inhumaines qui pratiquent cette connerie.

KD: This election’s central issues and challenges involve organizing it with total transparency. We must allow Mauritanian people to choose their president freely. Young people are particularly energized and are following the election process closely. I, therefore, call for due diligence and strict and meticulous compliance with the process for full transparency. I very much regret that the issue of slavery remains ever present in our country and thereby welcome the efforts of organizations like SOS Esclaves (SOS Slaves). I call on our authorities to do more, as it’s unacceptable that this remains an issue in the 21st century. We must impose additional sanctions on all individuals who practice this inhumane garbage.

JS: Unlike other countries in the Sahel, long plagued by coups d’état and jihadist violence, Mauritania is now a stable and secure country. Is this one of the current regime’s successes?

KD : La Mauritanie doit d'abord en finir avec l'armée au pouvoir et laisser les civils diriger ce pays. Ceci pose déjà un sérieux problème pour notre pays. Je n'ai jamais été d'accord avec les coups d'État mais je trouve que le plus important pour la stabilité dans notre pays c'est d'abord de combattre les militaires politiciens. Le régime en place fait partie d'un système de militaires qui a pris ce pays en otage. Et nous en finirons définitivement avec ce système le 29 juin prochain, inch’Allah. Nous avons la certitude que cette année la voix des urnes sera entendue et que nous mettrons un terme à cette anomalie démocratique. J'aimerais d'ailleurs saisir l'opportunité que vous m'offrez pour faire un ultime appel à la jeunesse pour se débarrasser de ce système.

KD : Mauritania must first put an end to military rule to enable civilian rule.This already poses a serious problem for our country. I have never agreed with coups d’état, but I think the most important thing for our country’s stability is to deal with military politicians. The current regime is part of a military system that has hijacked this country. God willing, we will put an end to this system once and for all on June 29. We’re confident that the people’s voices will be heard this year and that we will end this democratic issue. I want to take this opportunity to appeal to young people to get rid of this system.

In light of the significant challenges and issues that slavery and corruption pose in this country, the presidential race promises to be an extremely tough battle between the incumbent president and other candidates in the running.